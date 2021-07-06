New Products September
2021 Issue
Marine Care Line
Breakthrough Clean Technologies
Breakthrough Clean’s Marine Care Line introduces two products: the Smooth Cast Line Conditioner and the Universal Reel Maintenance Kit. The conditioner lubricates and extends the life of fishing lines, improves casting distance, lessens reel noises, reduces backlashes and line memory. The Universal Reel Maintenance Kit provides corrosion protection to most brands, makes, models and types of fishing gear. MSRP: Conditioner $16.95; Maintenance Kit $24.95. For more info: (888) 455-5499, BreakthroughClean.com
Bull-Dog Shotgun
American Tactical Inc.
The Bull-Dog Shotgun from American Tactical is a semi-automatic, 12-gauge shotgun with a 3″ chamber, an 18.5″ barrel and an OAL of 26″. It has removable adjustable open sights, an adjustable cheek rest and a patent-pending AR-15 style charging handle. A five-round magazine with a Picatinny cut-out plus three choke tubes are included. MSRP: $499.95. For more info: (800) 290-0065, AmericanTactical.us
MBA-5 Buttstock
Luth-AR, LLC
The MBA-5 Buttstock is the latest in Luth-AR’s MBA Series. It’s designed as an affordable, lightweight, adjustable carbine butt stock with a paddle-style adjustment lever for rapid positioning. The wide flared cheek rest provides a comfortable cheek weld and with the integrated Picatinny rail, mono-pod and other accessories can be attached. The MBA-5 is available in Black or Flat Dark Earth. MSRP: $49.95. For more info: (736) 276-1145, Luth-AR.com
XSC WeaponLight
SureFire
The XSC WeaponLight is SureFire’s first weapon light designed and engineered for micro-compact pistols. Designed to mount seamlessly to the Springfield Armory Hellcat micro-compact pistol, the single-output XSC features a premium LED delivering 350 lumens of intense white light shaped by a parabolic reflector. The XSC also features a unique rechargeable battery (Model B12) that can be quickly and easily replaced. MSRP: $329. For more info: (800) 828-8809, SureFire.com
Pop Grip Multi-Tool
SOG Knives
SOG collaborated with PopSockets to bring this innovative multi-tool to the back of your phone. The Pop Grip Multi-Tool puts a bottle opener, pry bar, hex bit driver and small screwdriver on the back of your phone and at your fingertips. It pulls double duty as a phone grip and stand. MSRP: $24.95. For more info: (425) 771-6230, SOGKnives.com
Multi-Caliber Magazine
Wilson Combat
Wilson Combat’s Multi-Caliber Magazine is compatible with all AR-platform rifles. Made of durable fiber-reinforced polymer material in OD green for high-visibility, the magazine is proven to be reliable in harsh field conditions. Weighing only 5.5 oz., it comes with an anti-tilt universal follower, an enhanced grip and an easy-to-remove floorplate. MSRP: $18.95 to $23.95. For more info: (800) 955-4856, ShopWilsonCombat.com
Modular Sportsman’s Belt
ALPS OutdoorZ
The Modular Sportsman’s Belt from ALPS OutdoorZ is a belt system for upland bird hunting or a day of busting clays. Made of waxed cotton canvas with a TechMesh bottom, the system includes two shell pockets, a game pouch and a water bottle pouch. All compartments secure to a 2″ webbed waist belt that cinches with a heavy-duty brass SR buckle. The Sportsman’s Belt comes in Coyote Brown and weighs 2 lbs., 2 oz. MSRP: $69.99. For more info: (800) 344-2577, AlpsBrands.com
Southland Men’s Hunting Boot
Dryshod USA
The Southland Men’s Hunting Boot has WIXIT Cool-Clad lining to provide comfort and breathability for hunting in warmer climes. Features include a breathable air mesh lining, removable EVA sock liner, DS1 molded outsole, instep reinforcement and a nylon shank for ankle stability. Made with hand-laid rubber overlays with no PVC, PU, or TPR, the Southland boot comes in VEIL Whitetail camouflage for concealment. MSRP: $169.95. For more info: (866) 663-6825, DryshodUSA.com
FORTE
WOOX
The WOOX FORTE is a hybrid of classical American and Italian axe designs. It draws from the best of both to come up with the right features for the modern hand tool user. Crafted from 1060 high carbon steel with blue polish finishing, the FORTE is compact to be easily packed but heavy enough to tackle big tasks. It’s a professional axe built for serious work. And if you need more power and reach, there’s the FORTE-X that’s 6″ longer. MSRP: $180. For more info: (303) 947-2865, WooxStore.com
SAGAX LUX2
Tenicor
The SAGAX LUX2 from Tenicor is a light holster for appendix carry. It is more concealable than most “non-light” holsters. Available for the Stacatto and GLOCK, the SAGAX LUX2 is also compatible with compact weapon lights like the Streamlight TLR7, SureFire XC1-B and more. Its body contour feature is designed to make the holster fit to your body, driving the top of the gun flush against the torso. The SAGAX LUX2 comes with three detachable camming bars. When cinched by the belt, the camming bar works with the body contour to rotate the grip into the body to keep the gun hidden. MSRP: $109. For more info: Tenicor.com
Double Safe Hunter Folding Knives
Cold Steel
The Double Safe Hunter Folding Knives from Cold Steel offers added security via a rocker lock, secondary safety mechanism. This device is shock and impact resistant and prevents unintentional blade deployment. The 3.5″ wide clip-point blade is ideal for field dressing big game. Made of high-carbon 8Cr14MoV stainless steel and treated to 57-58 Rockwell hardness, the blades of Double Safe Hunter knives are tough, corrosion resistant and maintains a sharp edge. Cold Steel now offers Double Safe Hunter line of folding lockbacks in camo, orange and green. MSRP: $39.99 to $44.99. For more info: (877) 269-8490, ColdSteel.com
Pistol Case
Qwik2Conceal
The Pistol Case from Qwik2Conceal hides valuables in the most obvious places in your home, mobile home, car or boat. With the case, your pistol with magazines can be hidden from sight but still be quickly accessed for personal defense. Qwik2Conceal cases has a zipper opening on the front side and a pistol cavity fit for many pistol styles. The cover is made of 600 Denier Poly/Nylon with a Urethane coating while the interior plastic-foam is Corrugated Black Polypropylene. MSRP: $49.95. For more info: (800) 819-4245, Qwik2Conceal.com
Self-Defense “Combat Training” Target
Tactical Target Systems
The Self-Defense “Combat Training” Target was developed for military and LE. The targets give professionals quick feedback on hits and misses plus education on accurate anatomy in the scoring areas. Two 1″ diameter black dots for practicing trigger control and acute shot placement are also printed on the targets. Dimensions: 19″W x 25″H. MSRP: $24.95 for pad of 25 sheets. For more info: TacticalTargetSystems.com
RIMZ Moon Clips
EZ Moon Clip
According to EZ Moon Clip, their RIMZ Moon Clips are the “world’s only hydrocarbon polymer moon clips.” Use them to avoid hurting your fingers while loading or unloading. No tools needed. The RIMZ 625 will fit most 45 ACP revolvers including the S&W Governor. The RIMZ 25 retains rounds more securely and is made of stiffer material. Note that RIMZ moon clips only work with rimless ammo. MSRP: $35 for 10 clips. For more info: (937) 919-5910, EZMoonClip.com