Smart Brushes

Real Avid



Smart Brushes is the new line of gun-specific brushes from Real Avid. It shows a new approach to how guns should be cleaned. The brushes have four different shaped heads in two materials: phosphor bronze and nylon. They are designed to fit into the dark recesses of your guns as well as hard-to-reach areas like rails and bolts. Trimmed-down bristles produce more brushing power while reducing splaying. A glass-filled nylon handle bends in your hand but puts extra pressure on the brush. There are also angled picks and scrapers at the back of the brushes. For more info: (800) 286-0567.



