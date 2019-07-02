New Products September
2019 Issue
Tactical Shooting Glasses/Goggles
Hackett Equipment
The Tactical Shooting Glasses from Hackett Equipment feels larger than traditional glasses because they are designed for a wider range of sight and for better protection around your eyes. The glasses look like stylish sunglasses but converts into shooting goggles. They are ideal for work, riding a motorcycle, a day at the range or just everyday use. Available in Black, OD Green, Desert Tan and Pink. For more info:
www.hackettequipment.com
TAC R1 22 C
Hammerli Arms, Inc.
The TAC R1 22 C is the first product in Hammerli Arms’ defense line. According to Hammerli, the TAC R1 22 C rifle is “the most versatile .22 rifle available … (and) offers the best precision, quality and value of any .22 LR, AR-style rifle on the market.” Features include a 13" free-float M-LOK handguard, folding back-up sights, a removable flash hider with 1/2x28 threads and more. Weighing 89.95 oz. with an empty magazine, the rifle has an OAL of 35.83"; barrel length is 16.1". For more info:
www.hamerliarms.com
Compound Series
Versacarry
Versacarry’s Compound Series offers the comfort of a leather holster and the structural properties of a Kydex holster. The Kydex frame between layers of water buffalo leather gives a rigid structure to make it easy to re-holster and keep the front sight from snagging. The Compound Series is available in IWB and OWB models with adjustable hardware for adjusting draw tension. For more info: (855) 278-9678.
www.versacarry.com
True Zero Optic System
Wilson Combat
Wilson Combat’s True Zero Optic System offers Mini Red Dot Sights (MRDS) as a custom shop installation service for most new Wilson Combat 1911 or GLOCK pistol orders. The system can also install the MRDS on existing 1911 or GLOCK handguns. The True Zero System requires slide machining and refinishing. For more info: (800) 955-4856.
www.wilsoncombat.com
Crackshot XBR Package
Traditions Performance Firearms
The Crackshot XBR Package from Traditions Performance Firearms consists of a Crackshot .22 caliber single-shot rifle and an XBR Upper. The Crackshot .22 caliber rifle has a 16.5" barrel and is ideal for small game hunting and plinking. The XBR Upper turns the rifle into the Crackshot XBR that shoots Traditions Firebolt 2216 arrows. The arrows can travel up to 385 FPS and are paired with the Traditions XBR Powerload in .27 Caliber Long. The Crackshot XBR with a 20" barrel is accurate with a kill range out to 70 yards, has low recoil and emits a low decibel sound when fired. For more info: (860) 388-4656.
www.traditionsfirearms.com
SBA4 Pistol Stabilizing Brace
SB Tactical
The SBA4 is a 5-position adjustable brace compatible with all pistol platforms that will accept a mil-spec carbine receiver extension. Based on the popular SBM4 brace design, it comes with an ambi QD sling socket and an adjustable nylon strap. The SBA4 offers the user enhanced cheek weld ergonomics, increased stability and improved accuracy while adding only 10 oz. of overall weight. For more info: (603) 854-5030.
www.sb-tactical.com
Prepared Citizen Classic
Maxpedition
The Prepared Citizen Classic is a CCW-enabled backpack from Maxpedition. It looks like most common daypacks thus giving its owner an uninteresting and non-threatening appearance. This protects him and provides a tactical advantage. The Prepared Citizen Classic has an overall capacity of 1,360 cu. inches with a dual-side accessible, fully looped and lined concealed carry compartment. For more info: (310) 768-0098.
www.maxpedition.com
Dicer Kitchen Knives
TOPS Knives
TOPS’ Dicer Kitchen Knives are made of CPM S35VN premium steel with blue and black G10 handles. They are kitchen tools likely to be passed down from generation to generation. The Dicer will eventually be offered as a complete set but right now, there are two available: the Dicer 8 Chef Knife and the Dicer 3 Paring Knife. The Dicer 8 has an OAL of 12.25"; blade length is 7.75". For the Dicer 3, OAL is 7.88"; blade length is 3.5". For more info: (208) 542-0113.
www.topsknives.com
B.A.M.F.F. 10.0 + Gun Mount Kit
Striker Concepts
The B.A.M.F.F. 10.0 combines a powerful spotlight for long distance visibility with a wide-angle floodlight for close-range area lighting. These can be used together or separately to increase the user’s field of vision. The B.A.M.F.F. 10.0 can produce as much as 1,000 lumens of light. It features premium CREE LEDs, an aircraft-grade aluminum body, a removable belt clip and five light modes. The B.A.M.F.F. 10.0 is waterproof and comes with a full gun kit including a Picatinny rail mount, a traditional tail switch and a remote pressure switch. For more info: (833) 201-7143.
www.strikerconcepts.com
500 Centennial Limited Edition Shotgun
Mossberg
O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc. celebrates its 100th anniversary with the limited edition 500 Centennial Limited Edition Shotgun. Chambered in 12 gauge with a 5+1 capacity, the pump-action shotgun weighs 7.5 lbs. with an OAL of 47.5". The 28" vent rib barrel comes with Mossberg’s ACCU-CHOKE tubes. The nickel-plated receiver is engraved with the Mossberg 100th Anniversary logo on the right side and ruffed grouse on the left, both highlighted with 24 karat gold accents. Designed for reliable, smooth operation, the pump-action shotgun features non-binding twin action bars, dual extractors, a positive steel-to-steel lock-up, anti-jam elevator and more. For more info: (800) 363-3555.
www.mossberg.com
Raging Hunter .44 Mag and .357 Mag
Taurus
The Raging Hunter from Taurus received the American Hunter Handgun of the Year Golden Bullseye Award in 2018 for its reliability, innovative design and value. Two models are being offered: the Raging Hunter .44 Magnum (6-round capacity) and the Raging Hunter .357 Magnum (7-round capacity). Both come in three barrel lengths — 8.375, 6.25 and 5.125". Developed as a big-bore revolver for big-game hunting, the Raging Hunter features a unique barrel with factory-tuned porting and a gas expansion chamber to reduce muzzle rise and recoil. For more info: (800) 327-3776.
www.taurususa.com
Goose and Duck Decoy Bags
ALPS OutdoorZ
When hunting, carry your decoys comfortably with the 6-slot Goose Decoy Bag and the 12-slot Duck Decoy Bag from ALPS OutdoorZ. Both are designed to provide an organized and convenient way of transporting decoys in a waterfowl environment. Each bag features a technical mesh bottom panel and 600D polyester side and divider. A top drawstring closure secures the decoys in their respective slots for transport. For more info: (800) 344-2577.
www.alpsoutdoorz.com
Citadel American Flag 1911 and Ammo Can
Legacy Sports International
Legacy Sports’ Citadel American Flag 1911 and Ammo Can package consists of a full-size Government 1911 in .45 ACP and an ammo can. The can is fitted with an impact foam insert to nicely store the 1911 and two mags. Offered in three color schemes, the flag-decorated guns and ammo cans are coated in Cerakote with a Battleworn effect. For more info: (800) 553-4229.
www.legacysports.com
Deluxe AIWB Holster
MTR Custom Leather
The Deluxe AIWB Holster from MTR Custom Leather allows users to conceal larger firearms. The holster’s “claw,” a piece of plastic mounted under the trigger guard, uses the firmness of the gun belt to push the grip side of the holster and gun into your body. This prevents the grip from sticking out, a common occurrence during concealed carry. The Deluxe AIWB Holster provides full coverage for the weapon and trigger and is available for most firearms. Custom options include a tailored sweat shield, bull or exotic leather, single or double stitching and more. For more info: (336) 878-2166.
www.mtrcustomleather.com
Smart Brushes
Real Avid
Smart Brushes is the new line of gun-specific brushes from Real Avid. It shows a new approach to how guns should be cleaned. The brushes have four different shaped heads in two materials: phosphor bronze and nylon. They are designed to fit into the dark recesses of your guns as well as hard-to-reach areas like rails and bolts. Trimmed-down bristles produce more brushing power while reducing splaying. A glass-filled nylon handle bends in your hand but puts extra pressure on the brush. There are also angled picks and scrapers at the back of the brushes. For more info: (800) 286-0567.
https://www.realavid.com
Bear Edge 61120
Bear & Son Cutlery
The Bear Edge 61120 from Bear & Son Cutlery is an addition to its line of assisted-opening lockback knives. Designed for boot or pocket carry, the 61120 has a closed length of 4.5" and weighs 4 oz. Its 3" blade is made of black powder-coated 440 high-carbon stainless steel. The aluminum handle sports a Realtree EDGE camo pattern. Features include thumbs studs for quick left- or right-hand opening, a positive lock design to keep the blade in place when cutting, jimping along the handle and spine for a no-slip grip and a pocket/boot clip for tip-down carry. For more info: (256) 435-2227, www.bearandsoncutlery.com
Universal Press Stand
Lyman
The all-steel, heavy-duty Lyman Universal Press Stand accepts most single, turret and progressive presses. The stand will raise your press 9-1⁄4" above the bench surface to lessen your fatigue from having to bend over to cycle your press. It also provides a clear view of all reloading operations. The Universal Press Stand can be bolted or C-clamped to your bench. For more info: (800) 225-9626.
www.lymanproducts.com
Metal Ammo Can Tray
MTM Case-Gard
The Metal Ammo Can Tray from MTM Case-Gard is ideal for stacking, storing and carrying traditional metal military ammo cans. It’s a practical way to transport and store 30- and 50-caliber metal ammo cans. Made of high impact plastic, the can tray (in Dark Earth color) holds multiple ammo cans securely. The 30-cal. tray holds four cans; the 50-cal. tray stores three. Trays are stackable with or without cans and can be stacked tall. For more info: (937) 890-7461.
www.mtmcase-gard.com