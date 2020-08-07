Custom Armor Inserts

Premier Body Armor



Custom Armor Inserts are a new solution for low-profile personal protection. Designed for use with Premier Body Armor’s Tru-Spec Concealed Armor Shirt, the Level IIIA inserts are just 0.8 lbs. per panel, with the whole package weighing roughly 2 lbs. They provide protection without the bulk and weight of a vest or the need for specialized clothing. Designed and tested to NIJ Standard-0101.06, the panels are just 0.22" thick, but they will stop 9mm, .40, .45, and .44 magnum rounds. They are stab and slash resistant as well. For more info: (704) 214-9951, premierbodyarmor.com