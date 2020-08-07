Enter To Win Franklin Armory BFSIII M4 Prize Package!

Gun Tool AMP — AR15

Real Avid

Real Avid’s Gun Tool AMP — AR15 is a compact kit loaded for, what else, an AR15. This multi-tool system will keep your AR15 up and running in the field or at the range. It cleans carbon from all critical surfaces to keep bolts cycling smoothly. Features include specialized carbon scrapers, a full array of common AR15 related bits and implements plus more. The Gun Tool AMP is also offered for pistols and 1911s. For more info: (800) 286-0567, www.realavid.com

Stevens 301 Turkey

Savage Arms

Savage Arms has crafted a dedicated gobbler gun for taking Toms — the Stevens 301 Turkey. The single-shot, break-action shotgun in .410 has a 26″ barrel that produces a tight pattern. A removable one-piece rail makes it easy to equip with an optic. For those who want a larger bore, the 301 also comes in 20 and 12 gauge. For more info: (800) 370-0708, www.savagearms.com

Bull-Dog Shotgun

American Tactical

The Bull-Dog Shotgun is American Tactical’s latest import from Turkey. Offering a contemporary look and modular design, it also brings function and reliability. The Bull-Dog is a semi-automatic 12-ga. shotgun with a 3″ chamber and 18.5″ barrel. The Picatinny rail system allows the shooter to use an extra magazine as a foregrip. With removable adjustable open sights and adjustable cheek rest, the Bull-Dog also features a patent-pending AR15-style charging handle and comes with a 5-round magazine with Picatinny cut-out. For more info: (800) 290-0065, www.americantactical.us

RRAGE AR 10.5" Pistol (Model #DS2142)

Rock River Arms

Rock River Arms expands its line of defensive semi-autos with the RRAGE AR 10.5″ Pistol (Model #DS2142). It is built on RRA’s RRAGE upper and lower receiver and hand guard assemblies. Chambered in 5.56 NATO, the pistol features a 10.5″ chrome moly barrel with a 1:9 twist rate and a low-profile gas block. SB Tactical’s SBA3 stabilizing arm brace provides 5-position adjustability to fit any shooter. Weighing 5.7 lbs. with an OAL of 28.5″, the RRAGE 10.5 pistol is for home defense, vehicle carry or recreational shooting. For more info: (309) 792-5780, www.rockriverarms.com

Performance Eyewear

Leupold & Stevens

Leupold & Stevens has introduced Performance Eyewear, an eyewear line taking full advantage of Leupold’s 113 years of optics manufacturing expertise. Five styles were launched: the Becnara, Packout, Switchback, Tracer and the Katmai (in picture). The five styles are made from lightweight, ballistic-rated materials and come with scratch-resistant polarized lenses same as those used in Leupold’s sporting optics. For more info: (503) 526-1400, www.leupold.com

S20

Sako

Sako introduces the S20 hybrid bolt-action rifle. The modular rifle can be configured with different rear stocks and forends depending on a user’s preference. Both tactical-precision and ergonomic-hunting stocks are available. The multi-adjustable trigger (in single- and two-stage variants) will fit different hand sizes. An adjustable cheek piece and spacer help shooters find the best shooting position. For more info: (+358) 10 830 5200, www.sako.fi

Custom Armor Inserts

Premier Body Armor

Custom Armor Inserts are a new solution for low-profile personal protection. Designed for use with Premier Body Armor’s Tru-Spec Concealed Armor Shirt, the Level IIIA inserts are just 0.8 lbs. per panel, with the whole package weighing roughly 2 lbs. They provide protection without the bulk and weight of a vest or the need for specialized clothing. Designed and tested to NIJ Standard-0101.06, the panels are just 0.22" thick, but they will stop 9mm, .40, .45, and .44 magnum rounds. They are stab and slash resistant as well. For more info: (704) 214-9951, premierbodyarmor.com

FN 503

FN America LLC

Inspired by the FN 509 family, the 9mm striker-fired FN 503 is built to conceal quickly and discreetly. It has a 3.1″ barrel with a recessed target crown, enlarged controls, soft recoil and FN 509-style low-profile iron sights. The skateboard tape-style grip texture provides carry comfort and the metal trigger breaks crisply with a 5-lb. trigger pull. For more info: (703) 288-3500, www.fnamerica.com

XTI2 DXS Ember Standard Dot Offset Iron Sights

XS Sights

XS Sights introduces the XTI2 DXS Ember Standard Dot Offset Iron Sights for AR-15 rifles. The second-generation, 45-degree XTI2 sights are a close-quarters, secondary sighting solution for rapid transition from a magnified primary optic. They eliminate the need to adjust magnification thus reducing target engagement time. The front sight is 0.140″ wide and features an Orange Ember Glow Dot for increased visibility. For more info: (888) 744-4880, www.xssights.com

SSM-01 ACRO Mount for SIG 320

TangoDown Inc.

TangoDown’s SSM-01 ACRO Mount for SIG 320 (DP Slide Cut Models) is easy to install and provides a secure platform for your Aimpoint ACRO. The SSM-01 is made from ordnance-grade steel with a rust-resistant black oxide finish. Mounting fasteners are supplied with pre-applied Vibra-Tite VC-3 thread locking compound. For more info: (909) 392-4757, www.tangodown.com

HK Incursion OTF Automatic Knife

Hogue Knives

The HK Incursion OTF Automatic Knife by Hogue Knives features a 0.125″-thick blade made of 154CM stainless steel in a bayonet profile. The 3.9″ blade is stonewashed or finished with a black PVD coating and encased in a 6061-T6 anodized aluminum frame. A double-action, ambidextrous trigger deploys and retracts the blade with speed. The OTF in the knife’s name stands for Out The Front. For more info: (800) 438-4747, www.hogueinc.com

AW2 36" Rifle Case

Plano Molding

The AW2 36″ Rifle Case from Plano Molding features Rustrictor technology preventing rust and corrosion on your gear. The case is impenetrable from the outside, with dual-stage lockable latches and a Dri-Loc seal for a watertight, dust-proof shield. Inside the case, a pressure release valve equalizes pressure through temperature or altitude changes. The AW2 rifle case is airline approved and the right size to store and protect your favorite rifle. For more info: (800) 226-9868, www.planomolding.com

Model 61122

Bear & Son Cutlery

Bear & Son’s Bear Edge Knives expands their popular pocketknife line with the Model 61122. It’s a 4-1/2″ folder with a 440 stainless steel blade in satin-finish. One side of the 61122’s handle is G10 while the other side is smooth, black-finished stainless steel. For more info: Phone: 256-435-2227, www.bearandsoncutlery.com

