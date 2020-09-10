NEW PRODUCTS November 2020

TT26

Maxpedition

Maxpedition’s 26-liter TT26 backpack is designed for the modern woodsman. It has two entry points into the main compartment plus a top zipper for quick access to contents from above. A full-length frontal zipper allows you to see contents of the main compartment, vital to an organized emergency kit. The TT26 is ideal to use while hiking or traveling, yet is also great in an urban setting. For more info: www.maxpedition.com