NEW PRODUCTS November 2020

Wilson Combat reworked a SIG SAUER P320 chassis and an unfinished SIG-manufactured compact slide and came up with a portable yet full-capacity 9mm handgun. The Wilson Combat Optimized WCP320 Carry is a smaller than full-size striker-fired handgun for defensive use and concealed carry. It wears Wilson Combat’s polymer Carry-2 grip module with a 3-slot rail. The compact slide, front and rear cocking serrations as well as the slide top wear the signature Wilson Combat X TAC pattern. The SIG SAUER flat-faced XFULL trigger is standard on the WCP320. For more info: (800) 955-4856, www.wilsoncombat.com