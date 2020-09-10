Altor Single-Shot Self-Defense Pistols Prize Package!

NEW PRODUCTS November 2020

Written By GUNS Staff
2020
3

Resolute and Endeavor Rifles in 6mm ARC

CMMG Inc.

Resolute and Endeavor Rifles in 6mm ARC from CMMG are now available. The 6mm ARC (Advance Rifle Cartridge) from Hornady is designed to perform accurately in the AR15 platform. It is ideal for precision shooting, military/law enforcement and recreational shooting. The Hornady 6mm ARC is a short-action cartridge based on the 6.5 Grendel cartridge case with comparable ballistics to the AR10 308 WIN. CMMG’s Resolute and Endeavor 100, 200 and 300 Series also come in 6.5 Grendel, 308WIN and other calibers. For more info: (660) 248-2293, www.cmmginc.com

300 PRC

Savage Arms

Savage Arms acknowledges the long-range potential of the 300 PRC by producing rifles in the caliber including the 110 Elite Precision. The 300 PRC’s projectiles achieve repeatable accuracy due to high ballistic coefficients. The 30-degree case shoulder provides stable chamber alignment while non-belted cases stack efficiently and feed reliably from magazines. The combination allows for fast follow-up shots. When these attributes combine with Savage’s thread-in head spacing, floating bolt head and button rifled barrels, the 300 PRC becomes even more accurate. For more info: (800) 370-0708, www.savagearms.com

Gun Tool AMP — Pistol

Real Avid

The Gun Tool AMP — Pistol from Real Avid is a compact kit loaded with maintenance tools plus some extras for your everyday carry and range handguns. The design combines a multi-tool, bit driver and holster. The Gun Tool AMP is also offered for 1911s and AR15s. For more info: (800) 286-0567, www.realavid.com

Polymer 6.5  Grendel  Magazines

Amend2 Magazines

Amend2 now offers magazines dedicated to the 6.5 Grendel. The 6.5 Grendel Magazines are made of an advanced glass-filled polymer. They are a lightweight and durable alternative to standard M4/M16 USGI aluminum/steel magazines. The patented design combines internal stabilizing ribs and a 6.5 Grendel follower. Amend2 now has 10-round mags ideal for benchrest and long-distance shooting. For more info: (208) 557-8734, www.amend2mags.com

WCP320 Carry

Wilson Combat

Wilson Combat reworked a SIG SAUER P320 chassis and an unfinished SIG-manufactured compact slide and came up with a portable yet full-capacity 9mm handgun. The Wilson Combat Optimized WCP320 Carry is a smaller than full-size striker-fired handgun for defensive use and concealed carry. It wears Wilson Combat’s polymer Carry-2 grip module with a 3-slot rail. The compact slide, front and rear cocking serrations as well as the slide top wear the signature Wilson Combat X TAC pattern. The SIG SAUER flat-faced XFULL trigger is standard on the WCP320. For more info: (800) 955-4856, www.wilsoncombat.com

Boss Sauce Fortified Molasses

Boss Buck

Boss Sauce Fortified Molasses is a mineral attractant from Boss Buck. With the aroma of molasses, it is ready to use right out of the bag. Pour over new or existing mineral sites, rotting stumps or decomposing logs near game trails and let the molasses aroma attract big game from long distances. The Boss Sauce Fortified Molasses will work fast and last for weeks. Deer will frequent a site with the sauce for a long time. For more info: (877) 269-8490, www.bossbuck.com

25-Round Drum Magazine

Standard Manufacturing Co.

Standard Manufacturing is offering a 25-Round Drum Magazine for their SKO platform semi automatic 12-gauge shotguns. This includes the SKO, SKO Mini and SKO Shorty. The rotary drum has a capacity of 24+1 rounds of 12-gauge 2 3/4″ shotgun shells. For more info: (860) 225-3401, www.stdgun.com

Kid’s Outdoor Series

Dryshod

Boot brand Dryshod has developed a Kid’s Outdoor Series in three styles — the Haymaker, the Tuffy Sport, and the Arctic Storm Winter Boot. They are comfortable to wear and offer protection for any outdoor adventure. Constructed with a densoprene foam bootie and a hydrokote water-repellent coating, Dryshod’s youth boots are 100-percent waterproof and easy to keep clean. For more info: (800) 333-0895, www.dryshodusa.com

Model 61121

Bear & Son Cutlery

Bear & Son Cutlery’s Bear Edge brand introduces the Model 61121, a black-and-red assisted sideliner. The knife measures a little over 8 1/2″ when open and weighs 3.9 oz. Its hollowground 3 3/8″ tanto blade is made from 440 stainless steel with a black finish. The blade features a spring-assisted system and a sideliner lock. The Model 61121 has a lanyard hole for additional carry options and a glass breaker for emergencies. For more info: (256) 435-2227, www.bearandsoncutlery.com

Elevate Lite

HAWK

HAWK’s Elevate Lite is a harness to keep you safe and comfortable when you’re up in a treestand. The safety harness features a padded waist and shoulder straps for comfort. Quick release buckles with adjustable leg straps ensure fit. The Elevate Lite is in a Chaos Camo pattern and comes with a lineman’s belt, tree strap, suspension-relief strap and carabiner. Weighing under 2 lbs., it has a maximum weight capacity of 300 lbs. For more info: (877) 269-8490, www.hawkhunting.com

TT26

Maxpedition

Maxpedition’s 26-liter TT26 backpack is designed for the modern woodsman. It has two entry points into the main compartment plus a top zipper for quick access to contents from above. A full-length frontal zipper allows you to see contents of the main compartment, vital to an organized emergency kit. The TT26 is ideal to use while hiking or traveling, yet is also great in an urban setting. For more info: www.maxpedition.com

RMP Series

Grey Man Tactical

Grey Man Tactical’s RMP Series or Rigid MOLLE Panel provides ease of transportation, organization and concealment for firearms, hunting and overland gear and more. The RMP is built with injection-molded Glass Reinforced Nylon Polymer for strength and to prevent sagging when mounting heavy items. Panels for vehicles, backpacks, cases and safes are available to fit your needs. They are offered with locks and a covert cover to conceal everyday gear. For more info: (985) 290-3161, www.greymantactical.com

Tactical Rifle Case

MTM Case-Gard

MTM Case-Gard’s Tactical Rifle Case is designed to protect rifles and shotguns during transport and allows them to be stacked for storage. With plastic molded construction, it fits most rifles or shotguns up to 42″ long. The case includes rugged snap latches for a secure lock, quality foam padding for maximum protection and multiple internal tie-down and padlock points for security. For more info: (937) 890-7461, www.mtmcase-gard.com

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine

2020
3

We think you'd be interested in this, too

PROOF Research...
If you’ve been around as long as I have, you’ve seen the evolution in firearms. No longer are bolt-action rifles encompassed in heavy wood stocks with...
Read Full Article
Tap Point Tap
This isn’t about politics. This is about something far more important — to me anyway. It is about young Americans, and in a greater sense, about the...
Read Full Article
NEW PRODUCTS...
Resolute and Endeavor Rifles in 6mm ARC from CMMG are now available. The 6mm ARC (Advance Rifle Cartridge) from Hornady is designed to perform accurately in...
Read Full Article