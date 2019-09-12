New Products November
2019 Issue
Canik One Series
Century Arms
Century Arms has launched the Canik ONE Series pistol line. It comes in two models: the full-size TP9SF in 9mm and the compact TP9SF Elite, also in 9mm. Each model includes Warren Tactical sights, a magazine, an additional back strap and a hard plastic case. Like other Canik handguns, the pistols in the One Series line are reliable and durable but offered at affordable prices. For more info: (800) 991-4867, www.centuryarms.com
Outdoor Thermal Monocular
FLIR
FLIR’s Scion Outdoor Thermal Monocular (OTM) captures clear thermal imaging and leverages a refined user interface to detect objects in complete darkness or glaring light or haze. Built around FLIR’s powerful Boson core, the Scion OTM produces 9 or 60 Hz thermal imaging and records geo-tagged video and still images. An IP67-rated housing and intuitive controls allow single-hand operation and reliable thermal imaging even in demanding outdoor environments. For more info: www.flir.com
Contender X
ALPS OutdoorZ
ALPS OutdoorZ’s ContenderX is the ideal gear for whitetail hunters. Weighing 4 lbs., 13 oz. with a 30-liter capacity, it is designed for use in a blind, tree stand or while spot and stalk hunting. The U-shaped zippered top panel allows access to main compartment contents. The built-in bow/gun pocket provides hands-free weapon carry in the field. Other features include a molded foam suspension with load lifters, a hydration pocket with left- and right-side hydration ports and a rain cover. The Contender X pack comes in the VEIL Whitetail Pattern. For more info: (800) 344-2577, www.alpsoutdoorz.com
Anniversary-Edition Model 110
Savage Arms
Savage Arms celebrates its 125th year with the Anniversary-Edition Model 110. Only 1,894 of the rifles will be built, each with a high-gloss Monte Carlo walnut stock and special engraving on the receiver, grip cap and detachable box magazine. The rifle features a carbon-steel barreled action, button-rifled barrel, drilled and tapped receiver and adjustable AccuTrigger. For more info: (800) 370-0708, www.savagearms.com
Pursuit Series
Buck Knives
Buck Knives’ Pursuit Series is a multi-purpose alternative to traditional hunting knives. The knives in the series are competitively priced. They come in fixed and folding versions with standard or gut-hook blades in 420HC steel. Additional design details create a comfortable, non-slip profile. Ideal for use in the field, the blades in the Pursuit line are finished with Buck’s Edge2x technology making them really sharp right out of the box. For more info: (208) 262-0500, www.buckknives.com
S.2 Spotting Scope
Maven Outdoor Equipment Co.
The Maven S.2 Spotting Scope is designed to maximize performance while minimizing size and weight. It comes in an 11"-long, 34-oz. package so you can go places without the heavy load. The S.2 Spotting Scope features a 12-27x magnification range, a 56mm fluorite objective lens, an Abbe-Koenig prism and more. With its clarity and wide field of view, the scope is sure to deliver high contrast detail and enhance your glassing experience. For more info: (800) 307-1109, www.mavenbuilt.com
LiteWave H3 Tritium Litepipe
HIVIZ Shooting Systems
HIVIZ Shooting Systems’ LiteWave H3 Tritium Litepipe with its all-steel construction is ideal for personal defense, L.E. and military use. It combines tritium with the HIVIZ Litepipe technology to produce a bright sight picture in any light, even in no light. The HIVIZ patented technology carries a 12-year tritium warranty for loss of illumination. For more info: (800) 589-4315, www.hivizsights.com
Swarm Gen2
Gamo Outdoor USA
Gamo’s Swarm Fusion 10X GEN2 has a horizontal magazine alignment making it easy to load 10 pellets. The rifle comes in .177 and .22 calibers and shoots at high velocities. It comes with a 3-9x40 scope and a recoil-reducing scope rail. The polymer jacketed steel barrel is fitted with an open, adjustable iron back sight and a fiber optic front blade. Features of the Swarm Fusion 10X include a glass-filled nylon stock, a 10X Gen2 Quick-Shot System, Whisper Fusion sound dampening technology and a Custom Action Trigger. For more info: (954) 581-5822, www.gamousa.com
Mc3 Tradition Stock
McMillan Fiberglass Stocks
The Mc3 Tradition Stock is modeled after the Game Scout, McMillan’s bestselling hunting stock. It is available in short- and long-action Remington 700 rifles with a factory hinged floor plate (Sporter) and a molded barrel channel (Magnum). The Mc3 upgrades the Remington 700 with a solid stock made of Zenolite, a polymer blend resulting in a stronger, stiffer product. Weighing 2.8 to 3 lbs. and with a fixed LOP of 13.5", the Mc3 Tradition Stock includes a 1" McMillan recoil pad by Pachmayr, two front sling studs and one rear sling stud. For more info: (877) 365-6148, www.mcmillanusa.com
350 Legend Brass
Starline Brass
Starline Brass has added another rifle caliber — the 350 Legend — to their line-up of high-quality rifle brass. Introduced by Winchester and approved by SAAMI early this year, the .350 Legend is a cartridge without a parent case. The tapered case has a rebated rim so it can use the standard .223 bolt face found on many common rifles including the AR-15. The cartridge can be used for hunting in several states allowing straightwall rifle cartridges only. For more info: (800) 280-6660,
www.starlinebrass.com
6mm Creedmoor Match Grade Ammunition
Berger Bullets
Berger Bullets’ 6mm Creedmoor Match Grade Ammunition is available in hunting and target offerings. The 95-gr. Hybrid Classic Hunter delivers deadly hydrostatic shock to medium-sized game. The 105-gr. Hybrid Target enables users to acquire long-range targets with precision. Berger also loads 6.5 Creedmoor, 260 Rem, 308 Win, 300 Win Mag, 300 Norma Mag and 338 Lapua Mag. For more info: (660) 460-2802, www.bergerbullets.com
WX Wireless Remote Cam
Stealth Cam’s WX Wireless Remote Cam allows you to “set-and-forget” your trail cam. With the WX Series, you have real-time access to photos and videos as well as full programming of wireless cams anywhere AT&T or Verizon cellular is accessible. WXV (Verizon) and WXA (AT&T) cameras feature the latest 4G/LTE data transmission technology for fast image and video transfer from remote camera locations to anywhere there’s a network connection. For more info: (877) 269-8490, www.stealthcam.com
Eagle Defender
Nelson Holsters
The Eagle Defender is a “Pancake-style” holster from Nelson Holsters. It has equal molding on both sides allowing the holster to hold the gun closer to the body. The OWB holster conceals a gun really well with a shirttail that’s not tucked in. The Eagle Defender is available in two-tone (saddle tan and black). Made of 100 percent Wicket & Craig leather, each Nelson holster is handmade in the U.S.A. For more info: (828) 729-3415, www.nelsonholsters.com
EMINUS
TruGlo Inc.
TruGlo’s EMINUS takes your tactical precision rifle to the next level. EMINUS, which means from a distance, has 1/4-MOA locking target turrets to correspond with the Illuminated TacPlex Reticle for improved shot tracking, measurement and D.O.P.E. dialing. Available in 3-9x42mm (TG8539TLR) or 4-16x44mm (TG8541TLR) magnification ranges, the EMINUS features multi-coated lenses for enhanced clarity and contrast, a 30mm tube for increased turret adjustment range and brightness, an APTUS-M1 for mounting on modern sporting rifles and more. For more info: www.truglo.com
Nata
TOPS Knives
The Nata from TOPS Knives is Leo Espinoza’s version of the hatchet. The handle and grind have been updated but the small chopper still delivers. The Nata is a full-tang knife with an OAL of 11.63". Its 6.13" blade is made from 1095 steel either with a Black Traction or Acid Rain finish; handle is Burlap Micarta. It comes with a leather belt sheath. The Nata can be used to clear brush, prune branches and more. For more info: (208) 542-0113, www.topsknives.com
Sportsman Gloves
Venom Steel
Venom Steel’s disposable nitrile Sportsman Gloves are more resistant to rips, tears and punctures than poly plastic, vinyl or latex gloves. Suitable for many applications, they’re fully textured for a better grip and have an extended 12" cuff. The high-visibility orange color is ideal when working at a workbench or campsite or for dressing game in the field. For more info: www.venomsteel.com
Golden Estrus Gel With Scent Reflex Technology
Wildlife Research Center
Wildlife Research Center’s Golden Estrus Gel with Scent Reflex Technology is now offered in a 2-oz. flip-cap squeeze bottle. It’s highly effective in attracting whitetail bucks. The thick, sticky gel formula stays stronger longer (for days or even weeks depending on application sites and weather conditions) compared to standard urine attractants. For more info: (800) 873-5873, www.wildlife.com