Nata

TOPS Knives



The Nata from TOPS Knives is Leo Espinoza’s version of the hatchet. The handle and grind have been updated but the small chopper still delivers. The Nata is a full-tang knife with an OAL of 11.63". Its 6.13" blade is made from 1095 steel either with a Black Traction or Acid Rain finish; handle is Burlap Micarta. It comes with a leather belt sheath. The Nata can be used to clear brush, prune branches and more. For more info: (208) 542-0113, www.topsknives.com



