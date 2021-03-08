New Products May 2021 Issue
Comfort Flex IWB
Versacarry
The Comfort Flex IWB is made with a forward cant for an easy draw. It is held in place by a strong belt clip for stability and fit while remaining easy to get on or off. Part of Versacarry’s Comfort Flex holster line, the IWB holster is ultra-slim and lightweight for a comfortable carry. It is made from Versacarry’s signature water buffalo leather that surrounds a polymer insert. This makes the holster strong and resistant to collapsing upon pistol draw. Optics compatible, it will fit most pistols with Reflex sights. MSRP is $44.99. For more info: (979) 778-2000, Versacarry.com
Obskura Nox Rifle
AllTerra Arms
AllTerra Arms introduces the Limited-Edition Obskura Nox Rifle. The Idaho-based AllTerra collaborated with camouflage innovator Kryptek and optics legend Leupold to create a unique, high-performance package. The rifle’s Carbon Hunter stock sports the new Kryptek Obskura Nox pattern. It comes pre-mounted and sighted in with a Leupold VX-6HD 3-18x44mm CDS-ZL2 scope featuring a MOA dial system and illuminated T-MOA reticle. The match-grade 22″ barrel is spiral-fluted to shave weight and dissipate heat without affecting accuracy. MSRP: $7,745. For more info: (208) 608-5179, AllTerraARms.com
Lanny
CRKT
CRKT’s Lanny is an everyday carry knife that takes a classic slip joint style and brings it into the future with the Assisted Opening innovation for incredibly fast opening speeds. Its 3.18″ blade is made of 8Cr13MoV high-carbon stainless steel with a satin finish; handle is 6061 aluminum. Strong and lightweight, the Lanny has an OAL of 7.44″ and weighs 4.10 oz. MSRP: $89.99. For more info: (800) 891-3100, CRKT.com
Dash Panel Blind
ALPS OutdoorZ
The Dash Panel Blind from ALPS OutdoorZ is developed primarily for turkey hunters and other on-the-move ground hunters. The free-standing, three-panel blind uses a single-hub design for compact, on-the-move storage, quick deployment and stability in challenging conditions. The Dash Panel Blind weighs 5 lbs., 8 oz. with a 54″ height and adjustable open dimension of 40″ to 80″. It comes with ground stakes, an interior mesh pocket and is offered in Mossy Oak Obsession camo. For more info: ALPSOutdoorZ.com
TaurusTX 22 Competition
Taurus
Chambered in .22LR, the TaurusTX 22 Competition is built on the same proven full-size polymer receiver as the TaurusTX 22. However, it features a newly engineered slide and barrel assembly designed to work with red dot optics. It has a “skeletonized” slide with a cutout between the ejection port to just behind the front sight. Part of the TaurusTX 22 Competition platform is a 5″ bull barrel with the breech end machined to accept a base mounting plate. The match-grade bull barrel is threaded to accept a suppressor or muzzle device and includes a thread protector. MSRP is $484.85. For more info: TaurusUSA.com
Havoc RS440
TenPoint Crossbow Technologies
TenPoint’s 26.5″-long Havoc RS440 is the industry’s fastest crossbow-per-inch. Delivering 440 FPS with same-hole accuracy from a platform measuring only 26.5″ long and 7.5″ narrow, the Havoc RS440 provides safe de-cocking through the ACUslide cocking and de-cocking system. The RS440 comes in Veil Alpine camo or Graphite Gray. MSRP: $2,599.99 and $2,499.99, respectively. For more info: (800) 548-6837, TenPointCrossbows.com
Gun-Max Gun Oil
Real Avid
Real Avid presents Gun-Max Gun Oil — a firearms lubricant to enhance corrosion resistance and provide lubrication under friction and low-temperature viscosity. It’s available in 120-oz. aerosol and 4-oz. bottles. The aerosol cans are equipped with a flip-up two-position spray nozzle that folds down and stores with the can. MSRP: $12.99 for 12-oz. can. For more info: (800) 286-0567, ReadAvid.com
Model 20
Vigilance Rifles
The Model 20 submachine gun from Vigilance Rifles is chambered in 9mm NATO. It is available in 10-, 17- and 27-round PMAGs and 50-round ProMags. The base set includes a carbine barrel, folding stock, extendable stock, muzzle brake, Picatinny Rail and one 10-round ProMag. MSRP: $1,699. For more info: (928) 910-3623, VigilanceRifles.com
GLx 2.5-10x44mm FFP Rifle Scope
Primary Arms Optics
Primary Arms Optics has announced the release of a reticle configuration for the GLx 2.5-10x44mm FFP Rifle Scope (MPN: 610143). The ACSS Griffin MIL reticle brings the advanced ranging tools and horseshoe design of traditional ACSS reticles to a MIL-grid system. Built to enhance agility and accuracy of mid-range precision rifles, the GLx 2.5-10×44 has multi-coated, low-dispersion glass providing exceptional light transmission. The lightweight body and 2.5x minimum magnification improve handling speeds in close quarters. A large eyebox and daylight-bright illumination assist in rapid target acquisition. MSRP: $649.99. For more info: (713) 344-9600, PrimaryArms.com
.450 Bushmaster Hi-BC Bullets
Northern Precision
Northern Precision Custom Bullets now offers .450 Bushmaster Hi-BC Bullets. These are “Pin-Point” high ballistic coefficient .45 caliber (0.452″ diameter) bullets for longer-range, “higher-retained” energy in rifles requiring relatively short overall length rounds. Also available: a line of .44 caliber bullets in a wide range of weights and styles for handguns/rifles; spitzer bullets for the .454 Casull in 300-375 grains; .458 and .416 rifle bullets; and the “Sabre Star” .416 caliber varmint bullet (215 grains). MSRP: $25 per 25 Pin-Point .452 non-bonded bullets. For more info: (315) 955-8679, NPCustomBullets.com
Holster for ALTOR Pistol
ALTOR Corp.
ALTOR Corp. has developed a custom Holster for the ALTOR Pistol. Made of genuine leather, the holster has loops for six spare cartridges. Several custom accessories for the pistol are also available: interchangeable barrels in .380, 9mm and a 9mm threaded barrel (1/2 x 28); Cerakote-coated polymer frames in NRA Blue, Rose Gold and Flat Dark Earth; and a dual-use elastic bandolier that can either attach two spare cartridges or a small flashlight to the frame. MSRP: $54. For more info: (602) 441-4077, ALTORCorp.com
Shockwave Blade Classic
Shockwave Technologies
The veteran-designed Shockwave Blade Classic pistol stabilizer is manufactured to exacting tolerances and is adjustable with a simple pull mechanism. It fits all pistols equipped with a Mil-spec buffer tube: the AR-15 pattern, MPX, GLOCK, CZ Scorpion Evo 3, HK9X pattern and more. The Shockwave Blade Classic is made from high-strength glass-reinforced polymer with a QD swivel cup (QD swivel not included). Weighing only 4 oz., it provides additional support when firing. MSRP: $44.95. For more info: (727) 877-8277, ShockwaveTechnologies.com
223 Remington
Berger Ammunition
Whether on the firing line or in the field, Berger Ammunition offers unmatched performance in today’s most popular calibers. With results rivaling precision hand loads, competitive shooters, hunters, and the nation’s elite operators trust Berger to shoot better. New for 2021, 223 Remington 73 Grain Target and 77 Grain Tactical offerings. MSRP: $29.99 per box of 20. For more info: (660) 460-2800, BergerBullets.com