New Products May 2021 Issue

Comfort Flex IWB

Versacarry

The Comfort Flex IWB is made with a forward cant for an easy draw. It is held in place by a strong belt clip for stability and fit while remaining easy to get on or off. Part of Versacarry’s Comfort Flex holster line, the IWB holster is ultra-slim and lightweight for a comfortable carry. It is made from Versacarry’s signature water buffalo leather that surrounds a polymer insert. This makes the holster strong and resistant to collapsing upon pistol draw. Optics compatible, it will fit most pistols with Reflex sights. MSRP is $44.99. For more info: (979) 778-2000, Versacarry.com