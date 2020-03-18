New Products May 2020 Issue
Trinity Over/Under Shotguns
TriStar Arms
TriStar Arms introduces its new line of Trinity Over/Under Shotguns. The shotguns have CNC-machined aluminum or steel receivers hand detailed with old-world craftsmanship. Both the lightweight aluminum frame and 24-carat gold inlayed steel-frame models feature deeply checkered, oil-finished Turkish walnut furniture, fiber-optic front sights and five Beretta Mobil chokes. For more info: (816) 421-1400.
Umarex AirSaber
Umarex USA
The Umarex AirSaber is a new way to hunt. With more speed and power than most crossbows, the Umarex AirSaber is also safer and easier to operate. Hunters will appreciate its sleek design, ease of use and hunting power. Filled to a maximum of 3,625 PSI and firing full-sized 23″ carbon fiber arrows, this high-pressure air archery rifle delivers an arrow at over 450 FPS generating in excess of 165 foot pounds of energy. For more info: (877) 652-7481.
Z-1 Fiberglass Stock
McMillan Fiberglass Stocks
The Z-1 Fiberglass Stock is the first in the Z-Series of Universal Fiberglass Stocks from McMillan. The Z-1 is designed to fit most Remington-type actions and most barrel contours with no need for factory or user modifications. Stocks in the Z-Series are inletted to accommodate most barreled actions with the same action diameter and guard screw spacing as the Remington 700. The universal fit approach eliminates factory wait times for custom fiberglass stocks. For more info: (877) 365-6148.
Renegauge
Savage Arms
Savage Arms introduces the Renegauge, its first semi-automatic shotgun. The 12-gauge semi-auto is for field use and offers hunters and competitors both fit and function. The Renegauge has patented parts and designs including the Dual Regulating Inline Valve (D.R.I.V.) system that allows the shotgun to regulate the gas cycling the action. Both low-brass target shells and Magnum hunting shells will cycle the action with the same reliability and without any adjustment from the shooter. In picture, the Renegauge Waterfowl. For more info: (413) 568-7001.
Colt Python
Colt Mfg. Co. LLC
Colt recently released the upgraded Colt Python. The double-action revolver that debuted in 1955 returns in stainless steel in 4.25″ and 6″ barrel lengths. It is chambered in .357 Magnum and also accommodates 38 Special cartridges. The new Colt Python has been tested to meet the demands of both shooters and collectors. The improved revolver uses stronger stainless steel alloys, a redesigned rear sight and minimal trigger action parts. Features such as a recessed target crown, a user-interchangeable front sight and an updated Walnut grip were also added. For more info: (800) 962-2658.
CCP M2
Walther Arms
Walther Arms’ CCP M2 in .380 ACP is the first polymer pistol with Softcoil gas technology. Together with Walther’s fixed barrel semi-auto system, the technology reduces felt recoil and allows the slide to be easily manipulated regardless of hand strength. Tool-less takedown and a fixed barrel make the CCP M2 easy to clean. Other features include an ergonomic design, an external safety, front and rear slide serrations and a reversible magazine release. For more info: (479) 242-8500 ext. 507.
Vickers Tactical Magazine Release
TangoDown Inc.
The Vickers Tactical Magazine Release (GMR-007) from TangoDown is for GLOCK 43X and 48 models. Made of the same bullet-proof material and offering the same features as other GLOCK improvements in the GMR series, the GMR-007 can be used regardless of finger size or length. Its unique shape prevents unwanted magazine release if placed on a hard surface. Installation by a Certified GLOCK Armorer or Gunsmith is recommended. For more info: (909) 392-4757, www.tangodown.com
Buffalo Hunter Stacked Leather Knife
PUMA Knife Co.
Handmade by skilled craftsmen, the Buffalo Hunter Stacked Leather Knife from the PUMA Knife Co. has an OAL of 10″ and a blade length of 5.7″. Weighing 7.7 oz., the knife’s blade is made of 1.4116 German Cutlery Steel with a Rockwell hardness of 55-57. The handle is leather wrapped with a brass pommel and bolster. The Buffalo Hunter comes with a suede brown leather sheath and a lanyard strap. For more info: (913) 888-5524.
MC2c
Mossberg
Mossberg has added the MC2c to its series of handguns. With a 3.9″ barrel and an OAL of 7.1″, the MC2c Compact 9mm pistol is a good size for concealed carry or home protection. Its frame is glass-reinforced polymer; slide is stainless steel. Integrated into the slide is the Mossberg STS (Safe Takedown System). The MC2c is offered in two frame variants (standard and cross-bolt safety) with black DLC or bead-blasted stainless steel slide finish. TRUGLO Tritium Pro Night sights are optional. All MC2c models come with 13-round flush and 15-round extended magazines. For more info: (203) 230-5300.
Long Range Hybrid Target Bullets
Berger Bullets
The 7mm 190-gr. Long Range Hybrid Target Bullet boasts a high ballistic coefficient and a jump-tolerant hybrid ogive profile. The 7mm 190-gr. LRHT is ideal for F-Open competitive shooters and is tailored to cartridges like the 284 Winchester, 7mm WSM, 7mm SAU, 7mm Remington Magnum and more. For more info: (660) 460-2802.
Rampage 360
Wicked Ridge
The Rampage 360 from Wicked Ridge is a value-priced crossbow with a built-in cocking device. The cocking device, an ACUdraw or ACUdraw 50, allows the user to accurately cock the crossbow and shoot an arrow up to 360 feet per second. The Rampage 360 measures 15″ wide and delivers out-of-the box accuracy. Pre-sighted at 20 yards with a 1-bolt assembly, it comes with a 10-point multi-line scope and a 3-arrow instant detach quiver. For more info: (330) 628-9245.
Mantis X10 Elite
Mantis
The Mantis X10 Elite is a black plastic gadget about half the size of a matchbox. Clip it to your practice firearm using the accessory rail and wirelessly connect (via bluetooth) to your Apple or Android device. Once running, the box sends data to your device, including recoil and holster draw analysis. The Mantis X10 Elite records, analyzes and interprets the info to help you become a better shooter. For more info: (630) 551-8171, www.mantisx.com
Comfort Flex Deluxe
Versacarry
Versacarry has added an IWB holster to their Comfort Flex line. The Comfort Flex Deluxe provides comfort while securely holding the firearm in place. Made from water buffalo leather with a polymer insert, the holster has a forward cant for an easy draw and a draw-tension adjustment to custom fit the holster to your firearm. For more info: (979) 778-2000.
S&W M&P9 Shield EZ Holsters
CrossBreed Holsters
The S&W M&P9 Shield EZ Holsters are available from CrossBreed. Owners of the M&P9 Shield EZ can choose from eight models: the SuperTuck, the Reckoning, Freedom Carry, SnapSlide, DropSlide, Purse Defender, Modular Belly Band and Last Ditch. Each holster is custom fit to the pistol and suitable for multiple carry styles. For more info: (888) 732-5011.
Down&Out XL Ground Blind
GSM Outdoors
The Down&Out XL Ground Blind by HAWK conceals as well as offers comfort in cold, wet weather. It only takes less than five minutes to set up and one minute to take down. The blind has a a 96″ diameter six-panel folding design with a 78″ peak height. Panels are made of heavy duty 600-denier and No-Shine Cordura camo fabric. For more info: (877) 269-8490.
DVG-1 & DVG-1RD Red Dot Pistol Series
SCCY introduced the DVG-1 & DVG-1RD Red Dot Pistol Series to its lineup for 2020. The DVG Series of pistols are striker fired with a Quadlock Barrel System and 10+1 capacity. Chambered in 9mm Luger in a sub-compact footprint, the DVG pistols are available with or without a factory installed CTS-1500 Red Dot sight. Other features include forward slide serrations, a flat 5.5-lb. trigger with minimal pre/post travel and an enhanced grip texture. In picture, the DVG-1 with and without the red dot sight. For more info: (386) 322-6336, www.sccy.com
Vapor Line
Warne Mfg. Co.
Warne launches the Vapor Line, lightweight and durable products designed for easy installation. The Vapor Line includes 1″ and 30mm rings in three heights, 2-piece Weaver-style bases for most popular rifles and MSR mounts in both zero and 20 MOA. All Vapor line products are made from 6061 T6 aluminum and come with Warne’s lifetime warranty. For more info: (800) 683-5590
QUELL Titanium Rifle Suppressor
Wilson Combat
The lightweight QUELL Titanium Rifle Suppressor from Wilson Combat will fit any non-Magnum caliber carbine or rifle. Made of 6Al-4V Titanium, the QUELL is 6.9″ long, 1.5″ in diameter and weighs 9 oz. It’s built on Wilson Combat’s 5-Axis, CNC machines to exacting tolerances. QUELL’s “K-Type” fixed baffle stack produces sound signature reduction and proves durable against the high heat of modern service carbines and high round count rifle platforms. For more info: (800) 955-4856.