New Products May 2020 Issue

Renegauge

Savage Arms

Savage Arms introduces the Renegauge, its first semi-automatic shotgun. The 12-gauge semi-auto is for field use and offers hunters and competitors both fit and function. The Renegauge has patented parts and designs including the Dual Regulating Inline Valve (D.R.I.V.) system that allows the shotgun to regulate the gas cycling the action. Both low-brass target shells and Magnum hunting shells will cycle the action with the same reliability and without any adjustment from the shooter. In picture, the Renegauge Waterfowl. For more info: (413) 568-7001.

www.savagearms.com