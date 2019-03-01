New Products May 2019 New Products

LG-416G Laserguard

The LG-416G Laserguard is a green laser sight for the Ruger LC9, LC9s and LC380. It features Crimson Trace’s Instinctive Activation that turns on the laser sight when the firearm is held in a normal firing grip when the user is ready to fire. The LG-416G can be quickly and easily installed with no modifications to the firearm and is fully adjustable for windage and elevation. Many laser sight models from Crimson Trace are available for other Ruger pistols. For more info: (800) 442-2406,



https://www.crimsontrace.com