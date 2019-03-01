New Products May 2019 New Products
Noctis V1
Accufire Technology
Accufire Technology’s Noctis V1 digital night and daytime rifle optic features 1-16x magnification, a 2.95" HD digital display, 300-yard-plus illuminator, up to 18 hours of runtime, built-in audio/video recording, Wi-Fi capability, multiple reticle options and more. The Noctis V1 can handle the recoil of larger caliber firearms, including 458 SOCOM, .338 Win. Mag., 45-70 Government and more. For more info: (833) 437-2673, https://www.accufiretech.com
LG-416G Laserguard
Crimson Trace
The LG-416G Laserguard is a green laser sight for the Ruger LC9, LC9s and LC380. It features Crimson Trace’s Instinctive Activation that turns on the laser sight when the firearm is held in a normal firing grip when the user is ready to fire. The LG-416G can be quickly and easily installed with no modifications to the firearm and is fully adjustable for windage and elevation. Many laser sight models from Crimson Trace are available for other Ruger pistols. For more info: (800) 442-2406,
https://www.crimsontrace.com
UVEX Hypershock
Howard Leight by Honeywell
The lightweight, wraparound frame design of Howard Leight UVEX Hypershock shooting glasses offers high-impact, scratch-resistant protection with streamlined padded temples and a molded nosepiece for a secure, comfortable fit. A full range of lens tints and Uvextreme Plus or anti-fog lens coating are also available. For more info: (800) 430-5490.
https://www.howardleight.com
Model 599 Air Rifle
Daisy Outdoor Products
The Model 599 Air Rifle from Daisy allows competitors to shoot an entire match without having to recharge. Features of the .177-caliber air rifle include an ambi beech wood stock, adjustable comb and trigger weight, removable power cylinder, straight-pull T-handle and integral 10.8mm dovetail scope rail. Additional highlights include a cold hammer-forged BSA barrel, sling rail and hooded front sight and diopter rear sight. For more info: (479) 636-1200.
https://www.daisy.com
The H.U.C.K.
Emerson Knives Inc.
Emerson Knives’ H.U.C.K. — Hard Use Camp Knife — celebrates the multipurpose function of a traditional camp knife. It will do various tasks from preparing game or food to just “whittlin’.” The H.U.C.K. has an overall length of 8.6". Its 4.3"-long CTS-40CP steel blade has a stonewashed finish and a hardness rating of RC57-59. For more info: (310) 539-5633.
https://www.emersonknives.com
Vault
Pelican Products Inc.
The Vault by Pelican is a line of hard cases designed to protect both firearms and ammunition. The lineup includes the V250 Ammo Case, V100 Small Pistol Case, V200 Medium Pistol Case, V300 Large Pistol Case, V700 Takedown Case, V730 Tactical Rifle Case and more. Weight, including foam, ranges from 3.47 lbs. to 24.95 lbs. The cases also feature stainless steel hasps, heavy-duty handles, push-button latches and crushproof, high-impact polymer. For more info: (800) 473-5422, www.pelican.com
https://www.pelican.com
CEO
CRKT
The CEO is a knife “dressed for success.” CRKT’s CEO can be mistaken for a pen at first glance because of its low profile. Ideal for everyday carry, the folder has glass-reinforced nylon handles. Its 3.107"-long, 0.086"-thick plain-edge blade is made of 8Cr13MoV steel with a satin finish. The CEO weighs 2.1 oz. and measures 4.448" in length when closed. For more info: (503) 685-5015, www.crkt.com
https://www.crkt.com
Vantage Bino Harness
ALPS OutdoorZ
The Vantage Bino Harness from ALPS OutdoorZ was designed for the turkey hunter. It’s a secure and convenient way of carrying binoculars as well as calls, which are also turkey-hunting essentials. A panel behind the bino case has slots to hold one slate call and two strikers. There’s also a mesh pocket for diaphragm calls and MOLLE webbing for a box call and rangefinder. For more info: (573) 459-2577.
https://www.alpsoutdoorz.com
Paul Howe Package for GLOCK
Wilson Combat
The Paul Howe Package for GLOCK combines Wilson Combat’s build quality and attention to detail with the 30-year tactical experience of MSGT (Ret.) Paul Howe, U.S. Army, SFOD-D. The match-accurate Wilson Combat barrel turns a GLOCK into a precise shooting implement. With an oversized barrel and Wilson Combat options like starburst grip stippling, 4.5-lb. action tune, high-visibility sights and undercut trigger guard, the Paul Howe Package for GLOCK is up to any tactical task. For more info: (800) 955-4856.
https://www.wilsoncombat.com
Q5 Match Steel Frame
Walther Arms Inc.
Walther Arms combines its PPQ Quick-Defense Trigger, the accuracy and ergonomics of its Q5 Match model and a precision-machined frame in the Q5 Match Steel Frame. The pistol comes standard with LPA Fiber Optic front sight, LPA Adjustable rear sight and optic mounting plates to fit most micro red-dot optics. The Q5 Match Steel Frame comes in a standard model with three 15-round magazines and a PRO model with a low-profile magwell and aluminum magazine extensions. For more info: (479) 242-8500, www.waltherarms.com
https://www.waltherarms.com
Pocket Ace
Iver Johnson
The Pocket Ace from Iver Johnson is a .22 LR-caliber, 4-barrel single-action pistol. A rotating firing pin allows it to shoot four individual shots from its 2" stainless steel barrel. Overall length is 4" and weight (unloaded) is 7 oz. The Pocket Ace is offered with a grip choice of walnut or black wood. For more info: (321) 636-3377.
https://www.iverjohnsonarms.com
BLACK MAMBA
Volquartsen
Volquartsen’s Black Mamba combines the features of its Scorpion 22 LR Target Pistol with the push button takedown function of the Ruger MK IV. Featuring an LLV Competition Upper, the Black Mamba has a stainless steel barrel (with stainless steel breech) in an aluminum shroud. Barrel length can either be 4.5" or 6". The Black Mamba uses a Ruger MK IV 22/45 frame retrofitted with Volquartsen’s Accurizing Kit. It comes with target sights and a threaded muzzle with Volquartsen’s single-port compensator. For more info: (712) 792-4238.
https:// www.volquartsen.com