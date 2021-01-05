Enter To Win A SIG Sauer P365 Pistol Prize Package!

New Products March
2021 Issue

Written By GUNS Staff
2021
20

Fusion Wireless Trail Camera

Stealth Cam

The Fusion Wireless Trail Camera from Stealth Cam takes the guesswork out of cellular activation and will have you transmitting images in a matter of minutes with their quick scan QR setup. Combined with Stealth Cam’s new data plans, FUSION offers affordable options for every budget and need. Downloading the new COMMAND App will allow Fusion owners to control, customize and manage their wireless cameras from their mobile devices. MSRP: from $199.99. For more info: (877) 269-8490, StealthCam.com

110 Timberline

Savage Arms

With Savage Arms’ 110 Timberline, low temperatures, dry air, low pressures and long shots are attainable. The rifle has a 22″ fluted barrel made of carbon steel, overmold surfaces, a target crown and omni-port muzzlebrake. The Model 110’s AccuFit system lets hunters customize length-of-pull and comb height of the Realtree Escape synthetic stock. Receiver is made of carbon steel with a Cerakote finish. Weighing 8.1 lbs., the rifle has an OAL of 42.375″ and a 1:8″ rate of twist. The OD Green Cerakote on the barrel, receiver and critical parts protects against corrosion and harsh terrain. MSRP: $1,129. For more info: (413) 642-4260, SavageArms.com

Lucha — BlackWash

Kershaw Knives

Kershaw Knives’ Lucha is now offered in BlackWash giving it a well-worn look. Its 4.6″ drop-point blade is made of Sandvik 14C28N stainless steel. The all-steel handle has a black-oxide BlackWash finish. Weighing 5.9 oz. with an OAL of 10.25″, the Lucha features dual KVT ball-bearing pivots for easy operation. The handle has a rounded bevel so it rolls effortlessly in the hand. MSRP: $219.99. For more info: (800) 325-2891, Kershaw.KaiUSA.com

M&P9 M2.0 Compact 4" OR

Smith & Wesson

Smith & Wesson has expanded its line of M&P M2.0 Compact pistols to include an optics-ready variant: the M&P9 M2.0 Compact 4″ OR. The new models are chambered in 9mm with a 4″ barrel and feature a slide cut for optics, co-witness white-dot front and rear sights. The M&P9 M2.0 Compact OR comes standard with seven mounting plates designed to fit popular slide-mounted optics, two 15-round magazines, four interchangeable palmswell grip inserts and more. MSRP: $616. For more info: (800) 331-0852, Smith-Wesson.com

ST-3X Precision Rifle Stock

Rival Arms

Rival Arms introduces the ST-3X Precision Rifle Stock for the precision long-range shooter. Weighing 28 oz., the ST-3X is machined from billet aluminum. Comb height and length-of-pull are user-adjustable and the recoil pad can be adjusted and canted for better shoulder fit. Many precision rifle chassis systems use a buffer-tube style attachment similar to stock AR-15 systems. The ST-3X stock uses the same mounting system, but since it’s purpose-built for chassis rifles, Rival Arms added an adjustable cheek riser that passes through the stock. MSRP: $236.99. For more info: (888) 811-9277, Rival-Arms.com

6.5 PRC

HSM Ammunition

HSM Ammunition has added a new cartridge to their Trophy Gold offerings: the 6.5 PRC. Often characterized as a “magnumized” 6.5 Creedmoor, the 6.5 PRC has a larger case capacity. Using only the finest components, the HSM 6.5 PRC is completed with the 140-grain Berger Hunting VLD bullet. MSRP: around $60 per box of 20. For more info: (406) 777-3908, HSMAmmunition.com

Threaded 9mm Barrel

ALTOR Corp.

ALTOR has introduced a Threaded 9mm Barrel for the Single-Shot Self-Defense Pistol. The new accessory could make the ALTOR the quietest pistol ever with a suppressor since it doesn’t have any moving parts except the trigger. The Single-Shot Self-Defense Pistol is lightweight and fully ambidextrous. Its ergonomic design makes it easy to hold and carry. MSRP: $99. For more info: (602) 441-4077, ALTORCorp.com

Scout 3.0 IWB Holster

Galco Gunleather

Galco’s Scout 3.0 IWB Holster is made of rough-out steer hide. It has an open top and a reinforced mouth for easy holstering. The holster is adjustable for cant and converts for right- or left-hand use. Two different belt clips are included: a UniClip for belts up to 1-1/2″ and an Ultimate Stealth clip for belts of unlimited width. MSRP: starting $89. For more info: (800) 874-2526, GalcoGunleather.com

Storm Vector

TOPS Knives

TOPS Knives’ Storm Vector is capable of handling anything from small tasks around camp, to clearing brush. It has the “broken back” style of the Seax, the Viking dagger. Although not very practical for EDC today, in the Viking Age you would never leave home without it. Weighing 24 oz., the Storm Vector has an OAL of 18.25″. Its 12.63″-long blade is made of 1095 RC 56-58 with an acid rain finish. MSRP: $280. For more info: (208) 542-0113, TOPSKnives.com

R3D Night Sights

XS Sights

XS Sights is changing the name of its popular 3-Dot RAM Night Sights to R3D Night Sights due to a trademark issue. They are also introducing R3D Suppressor Height sights for GLOCK pistols. The radioactive material night sights have a traditional 3-dot tritium and notch and post sight picture. The rear sight is blacked out to increase contrast against the front sight (offered in bright orange or green). R3D Night Sights are CNC machined from bar-stock steel and treated with a rust-preventative coating. They fit standard holster options and can be installed by hand or with a sight pusher tool. MSRP: $140. For more info: (888) 744-4880, XSSights.com

Holster for Springfield Armory Hellcat

Recluse Holster

Recluse introduces Holsters for the Springfield Armory Hellcat. There are three models: the TS Cargo (Model HCat2-Q), TS Front (Model HCat2-F) and TS Solo (Model HCat2-S). The holsters are handmade to order using high-quality Horween horsehide. MSRP: from $77.95. For more info: (866) 960-1264, RecluseHolster.com

RMP Plate Carrier & Helmet Rack

Grey Man Tactical

Grey Man Tactical’s RMP Plate Carrier & Helmet Rack can be attached to anywhere a Rigid MOLLE Panel (RMP) is mounted like the back of your vehicle seat. Use the Tough Hook, aluminum spacer and RMP backers to secure your plate carrier so you’re ready to go at a moment’s notice. Made of injection-molded Glass Reinforced Nylon Polymer, Grey Man RMPs allow easy transport and organization of firearms and other items. MSRP: $90 — Plate Carrier; $50 — Helmet Rack. For more info: (985) 290-3161, GreyManTactical.com

Chainsaw Brian’s Premium Doe Estrus

Wildlife Research Center

Wildlife Research Center introduces Chainsaw Brian’s Premium Doe Estrus, a high-octane Doe Estrus Scent made with Doe Urine with Estrus Secretions, and then supercharged with Territorial Musk plus another secret ingredient. Part of the new line of Micro Brew Craft Scents, the revved-up estrus helps enhance your hunting experience. This line of high-performance lures is made in small batches to optimize their strengths in various attraction qualities. MSRP: $29.99 for a 4-fl. oz. bottle. For more info: (800) 873-5873, Wildlife.com

