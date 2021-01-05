ST-3X Precision Rifle Stock
Rival Arms
Rival Arms introduces the ST-3X Precision Rifle Stock for the precision long-range shooter. Weighing 28 oz., the ST-3X is machined from billet aluminum. Comb height and length-of-pull are user-adjustable and the recoil pad can be adjusted and canted for better shoulder fit. Many precision rifle chassis systems use a buffer-tube style attachment similar to stock AR-15 systems. The ST-3X stock uses the same mounting system, but since it’s purpose-built for chassis rifles, Rival Arms added an adjustable cheek riser that passes through the stock. MSRP: $236.99. For more info: (888) 811-9277, Rival-Arms.com