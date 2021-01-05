R3D Night Sights

XS Sights



XS Sights is changing the name of its popular 3-Dot RAM Night Sights to R3D Night Sights due to a trademark issue. They are also introducing R3D Suppressor Height sights for GLOCK pistols. The radioactive material night sights have a traditional 3-dot tritium and notch and post sight picture. The rear sight is blacked out to increase contrast against the front sight (offered in bright orange or green). R3D Night Sights are CNC machined from bar-stock steel and treated with a rust-preventative coating. They fit standard holster options and can be installed by hand or with a sight pusher tool. MSRP: $140. For more info: (888) 744-4880, XSSights.com