30-06 Springfield

Starline Brass

Starline Brass has added the 30-06 Springfield to its line of high-quality brass. The 30-06 was adopted in 1906 for the 1903 Springfield service rifle for the U.S. Military. Since then, this round has been chambered in many rifles in every action type. Considered one of the most versatile cartridges, the 30-06 is available in a variety of projectiles. With the proper bullet, the 30-06 can take on almost any game. For more info: (800) 280-6660.

www.starlinebrass.com