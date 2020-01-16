New Products March
2020 Issue
Recon Tactical
Wilson Combat
The Recon Tactical is Wilson Combat’s vision of “a practical AR for rigorous tactical training, hardcore hunting or all-purpose field applications.” It is now offered in 350 Legend, a straight-walled, medium-bore, AR-compatible round for medium- to large-size game. At the core of the Recon Tactical is a 16″ Wilson Combat match-grade, medium-weight stainless steel barrel. It is loaded with Wilson Combat custom features and accessories including a Billet Upper (Flat-Top), Billet Lower Receiver, a Carbine Length Gas System, a 12.6″ M-LOK Rail and more. For more info: (800) 955-4856.
VRPA40
Rock Island Armory
The VRPA40 brings the pump action to Rock Island Armory’s VR family of shotguns. Promising to be an ideal home defense shotgun, the 12-ga. VRPA40 is made of 7075 T6 aluminum with a Marine Black Anodized finish. OAL is 55.11″; weight is 6.9 lbs. empty and 8.06 lbs. loaded. Magazine fed with a 5+1 capacity of 2-3/4″ and 3″ shells, the VRPA40 has a 20″ contoured barrel and comes with a heat shield. Other features include an interchangeable magazine with other RIA VR Series shotguns, a rail scope, fiber optic front and adjustable rear sights, and more. For more info: (775) 537-1444.
1911 Commander
Taurus USA
Taurus USA’s 1911 Commander was first offered in .45 ACP. The new model is now chambered in 9mm Luger with a 9-round capacity. With an all-steel slide and frame in matte black finish, it has a checkered grip and a hammer-fire design with a grip safety, manual safety and firing pin block. With a barrel length of 4.2″, an OAL of 8″ and an extended beaver tail, the 1911 Commander 9mm Luger is both comfortable to shoot as well as carry. It comes with drift-adjustable Novak front and rear sights. For more info: (800) 327-3776.
6.5mm Creedmoor Low Recoil Ammo
HSM Ammunition
HSM Ammunition’s 6.5mm Creedmoor Low Recoil Ammo reduces felt recoil by 47 percent! A rifle in this caliber can be shot by anyone, even a young girl or boy, without worrying about excessive felt recoil. The ammo also features full, standard weight-for-caliber, 140-gr. hunting bullets. HSM partnered with Sierra Bullets to develop the bullet with the distinct HSM orange ballistic tip. Only the best cases and primers combined with a “secret” blend of temperature-tolerant powders drive those bullets. For more info: (406) 777-2106.
92 Elite Compact and Centurion
Langdon Tactical
The 92 Elite LTT has been described as the ultimate Beretta 92. Recently, Langdon Tactical released the carry friendly versions of the pistol — the 92 Elite Compact and the Centurion. The two models have the same slide, frame, grip and barrel as the full-size 92 Elite LTT. Other common features include front cocking serrations, dovetailed fiber optic front sight, square notch serrated rear sight, exclusive trigger guard radius, stainless steel trigger, checkering on the front and back strap and more. However, the reduced-footprint 92 Centurion has a skeletonized hammer while the easy-to-carry 92 Compact has a bobbed hammer. For more info: (571) 385-2979.
104 Compadre Camp Knife
Buck Knives
The 104 Compadre Camp Knife from Buck Knives was designed for serious outdoor tasks like shaving wood for tinder or preparing meals. The 4.5″ drop-point, full-tang blade is made of 5160 spring steel and coated in Cerakote Cobalt for durability and corrosion resistance. The handle is natural canvas Micarta. With an OAL of 9.5″ and a weight of 7.1 oz., the 104 Compadre Camp Knife comes with a genuine leather sheath with a belt loop. For more info: (800) 326-2825 ext. 4.
Compound Series Left-Hand Models
Versacarry
Versacarry introduced the Compound Series of holsters early this year. They are hybrid holsters with the comfort of leather and the structural properties of Kydex. Today, Versacarry offers the Compound Series Left-Hand Models, the same holsters with a Kydex frame embedded between layers of water buffalo leather but for left-handed carry. The Compound Series is offered in IWB and OWB models with adjustable hardware for draw tension modification. For more info: (979) 778-2000.
TAC•POD Carbon Pro Bipods
TRUGLO
The TAC•POD Carbon Pro Bipods from TRUGLO, Inc. quickly mount to Picatinny rails and have a rotating design for easy shooting-angle adjustment. The lightweight and compact design makes it ideal for bench- or prone-shooting. Made of carbon fiber and aluminum, the TAC•POD Carbon Pro Bipods allow users to pan, tilt and roll for various shooting positions. For more info: (309) 944-5341, www.truglo.com
Arx Lux
Tenicor
The Arx Lux from Tenicor is an OWB holster for GLOCKs. It can be used with compact weapon lights like the Streamlight TLR7 and Surefire XC1-B. However, it can also work for a gun without a light. The low-profile design draws the gun close to the body for better concealment. A 10-degree forward cant rotates the grip toward the body. This two-piece holster with integrated belt loops is built from custom CAD designs and precision machined CNC tooling for a positive fit.
Scalloped Commercial Buffer Tube
Luth-AR LLC
Luth-AR has added the Scalloped Commercial Buffer Tube to its line of carbine buffer tubes. Add it to your AR and its unique design will set you apart from the crowd. It gives a quick visual indication of the selected position of the buttstock by the number of scallops exposed. Made of 6061-T6 Aluminum with a Hardcoat Anodized Black finish, the 6-position Scalloped Commercial Buffer Tube works with Luth-Ar’s MBA-3, MBA-4 and MBA-5 buttstocks. For more info: (763) 263-0166.
30-06 Springfield
Starline Brass
Starline Brass has added the 30-06 Springfield to its line of high-quality brass. The 30-06 was adopted in 1906 for the 1903 Springfield service rifle for the U.S. Military. Since then, this round has been chambered in many rifles in every action type. Considered one of the most versatile cartridges, the 30-06 is available in a variety of projectiles. With the proper bullet, the 30-06 can take on almost any game. For more info: (800) 280-6660.
Toric 10x50 Binocular
TRACT Optics
TRACT Optics has added the TORIC 10×50 Binocular to its high-end optics line. Featuring SCHOTT HT (high transmission) glass for superior images, the TORIC 10×50 Binocular comes standard with a magnesium alloy body, Argon-filled waterproof and fog-proof construction plus multistep eyecups with rounded edges. These enhancements result in sharp and bright images for long-range viewing. Each TORIC 10×50 ships with a Neoprene neck strap, an eyepiece rain guard, tethered/removable objective lens covers and a micro fiber cleaning cloth. For more info: (631) 662-7354.
Ruger Wrangler Pistol Grips
N.C. Ordnance Inc.
Ruger Wrangler Pistol Grips are available from N.C. Ordnance. The C190 is ivory-like and smooth; the C190RM comes with Ruger Medallions. Other grip models include Ivory-Like, Stag-Like, Repro Jig Bone, Repro-Jigged Buffalo Horn, Pearl Premium, Barked, Raised Mexican-Eagle with Snake, Steer and Bison Skull. Check out N.C. Ordnance’s over 2,200 reproduction grips and buttplates. For more info: (252) 237-2440.
Ambidextrous Sweat Shield
Remora Holsters
The Ambidextrous Sweat Shield can be used in all forms of carry. Offered in Remora’s original Non-Slip or New GEN II material, the holster is not draw-side specific. Lightweight and durable, the Ambidextrous Sweat Shield’s outer skin is made of rubberized non-slip fabric. The holster comes with Sweat Shield Modification to protect the top of the gun from body oils and sweat. The feature also protects the user from “Hammer Gouge” or similar irritation. For more info: (239) 316-7770.
Compound
Hogue Knives
Hogue Knives’ Compound is an out-the-front automatic knife. Its hybrid design features an aluminum chassis encased by a G10 frame. The Compound sports a 0.125″-thick, 3.5″-long CPM S30V stainless steel blade with a Black PVD finish and a hardness rating of 58-61 HRC. The knife has a double-action automatic trigger to deploy and retract the blade. The Compound’s honeycombed G10 exterior is made from Hogue’s G-Mascus or solid black G10. OAL is 8.4″; weight is 3.6 oz. For more info: (800) 438-4747.
A-Klub
TOPS Knives
The A-Klub is TOPS Knives’ first knife designed by a woman. Known for appearing on the TV show Naked and Afraid, Amanda Kaye grew up hunting and learning Native American survival skills. She based the knife on influences from Native American war clubs. The blade is 12.38″ 1095 RC 56-58 with an acid rain finish; the handle is Green Canvas Micarta. The A-Klub’s overall length is 17.88″; weight is 23.8 oz. It comes with a black Kydex sheath with dangler. For more info: (208) 542-0113.
Bear OPS AC-510-B4-B
Bear & Son Cutlery
Bear OPS, the tactical brand of Bear & Son Cutlery, introduces the Bear OPS AC-510-B4-B. The multipurpose automatic knife has a modified drop-point blade with a taper-ground 3.25″ blade edge made of Sandvik 14C28N premium steel. It opens with a push of a button and an integrated safety prevents accidental deployment. The Bear Ops AC-510-B4-B has jimping on the top of the blade and black G10 handle. The knife weighs 4 oz.; OAL is 8″. For more info: (256) 435-2227.