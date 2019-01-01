New Products March 2019

PLR Stiletto

SureFire



SureFire’s PLR Stiletto is a multi-output, rechargeable, pocket LED flashlight. A lightweight at a mere 3 oz., the Stiletto can give off a wide flood beam of 650-lumens for situational awareness. Click a switch and it can be used to illuminate a variety of tasks or even as a fighting tool. Because of its size, it can be drawn and activated from a pocket as fast as you can a knife. The Stiletto has a rechargeable lithium polymer battery with an LED fuel gauge that can be charged via Micro-USB charger. For more info: (800) 828-8809, https://www.surefire.com

