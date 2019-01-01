New Products March 2019
Project Stealth Gun Holster
1791 Gunleather
The Project Stealth gun holster series by 1791 Gunleather combines American native steerhide with state-of-the-art carbon fiber. In a Project Stealth holster, your sidearm is surrounded by premium leather on the inside and protected by durable carbon fiber on the outside. The new line of luxury, wearable personal protection holsters is made of the same Carbitex CX6 carbon fiber used in modern automotive, high-end luggage and professional athletic apparel markets. For more info: (800) 407-1791, https://1791gunleather.com
Swarm Fusion 10x Gen2
Gamo Outdoor USA
Gamo Outdoor’s Swarm Fusion 10x Gen2 is a .22 caliber air rifle with a 10-shot magazine. With a patented polymer-jacketed steel barrel and custom action trigger for improved accuracy, it’s designed for both large- and small-framed shooters. The Swarm Fusion 10x Gen2 comes standard with a 3-9x40 scope as well as bright fiber optic front and rear sights. Other features include Whisper Fusion noise dampening technology, a recoil reducing scope rail and an SWA recoil pad. For more info: (954) 581-5822, http://www.gamo.com
Provoke
CRKT
The Provoke is a folding knife modeled after the traditional karambit but features Kinematic technology. Light thumb pressure on the upper crossbar causes the blade to lunge forward and lock into place while the user grasps the handle. Shift the discrete lever at the base of the finger loop and the blade reverts to its closed position. The knife’s 2.410"-long, hawkbill-style blade with black PVD coating is forged from D2 steel. Its handle is crafted from aircraft-grade 6061 aluminum. The Provoke is 7.250"-long when open; 4.968" when closed. For more info: (503) 685-5015, https://www.crkt.com
856 Azure
Taurus USA
Taurus introduces the 6-capacity 856 Azure in .38 Special. It has a 2" barrel, a transfer bar safety, double/single action, spurred hammer firing system, a 10- to 12-lb. trigger pull, a soft rubber grip, a serrated front ramp sight and a fixed rear sight. With an overall length of 6.55" and weighing 15.7 oz. unloaded, the 856 Azure with aluminum frame and carbon steel cylinder is offered in Azure/Black and Azure/Silver. For more info: (305) 624-1115, https://www.taurususa.com/index.cfm
Tactical Legend Stock
Mc3 Stocks
The Tactical Legend Stock from Mc3 Stocks is formulated from Zenolite, a proprietary polymer blend. Serious rifle shooters will appreciate the strong, molded stock based on the best-selling McMillan A-5 stock design. The Tactical Legend Stock is available for Remington 700 models including the BDL or DBM, long and short actions. It also accommodates Varmint/Sendero barrel contours. For more info: (623) 582-9758, https://mc3stocks.com
7.62x39 LULA Loader
Maglula Ltd.
Maglula’s 7.62x39 LULA Loader for the AR15 allows loading and unloading of loose rounds into a magazine in less time and without bruised fingers. It fits 7.62×39 metal magazines and has been tested to work well with AR Stoner, ASC, C Products Defense, D&H, Franklin Armory 10-rd. (LULA internal rear ribs need to be filed to fit) and ProMag (excluding the 5-rd. mag). For more info: 972-8-6488001 (Israel), http://www.maglula.com
Hybrid X
ALPS OutdoorZ
The Hybrid X from ALPS OutdoorZ offers the convenience of a day pack and the functionality of a meat hauler. Made of 1860D Nylon Ballistic and Robic Nylon fabrics reinforced with Hypalon, it combines an internal frame hauler with a detachable 2,750-ci top-load pack to carry essentials or meat after a successful hunt. An integrated hydration pocket and port are included for easy access to water. For more info: (800) 344-2577, http://www.alpsoutdoorz.com
AR15 Armorer’s Master Kit
Real Avid
The AR15 Armorer’s Master Kit equips a user to build a gun from the ground up or to customize and modify an existing firearm. Housed in a professional case with master-grade tools and step-by-step instructions, the kit enables you to work smarter and more efficiently regardless of your experience level. For more info: (800) 286-0567, https://www.realavid.com
Safe Escape Auto Tool
SABRE Security Equipment
The Safe Escape Auto Tool from SABRE Security Equipment is a 3-in-1 Auto Tool designed for your safety. SABRE’s maximum strength pepper gel can keep attackers away, the stainless-steel glass breaker allows speedy escapes and the seatbelt cutter tears through malfunctioning belts when you need it to. For more info: (800) 325-9568, https://www.sabrered.com
590 Shockwave Models
O.F. Mossberg & Sons
Mossberg introduces three new 12-ga. 590 Shockwave Models for 2019. The new variants are the 590 Nightstick, 590 Shock ‘N’ Saw and the 590 Shockwave SPX. Built on Mossberg’s proven pump-action design, each 590 Shockwave has an OAL of 26.37", a 14" walled barrel, non-binding twin action bars, positive steel-to-steel lock-up, an anti-jam elevator, dual extractors and ambi top-mounted safety. The 590 Shockwaves have a bird’s head profile grip for greater control and lessening recoil. For more info: (203) 230-5300, https://www.mossberg.com
AxisBlu
Sargent and Greenleaf Inc.
Sargent and Greenleaf’s AxisBlu combines bluetooth technology with S&G’s proven lock components for a secure safe lock option. AxisBlu can easily be installed or retrofited to a safe. An unobtrusive medallion connects via bluetooth to an app on the user’s mobile device to remotely gain access to a designated safe within a 30-foot radius. AxisBlu is also available with the traditional keypad for manual access. For more info: (800) 826-7652, https://www.sargentandgreenleaf.com
Tipping Point
HSM Ammunition introduces the Tipping Point, a new line of hunting cartridges with match-grade accuracy and the utmost terminal result. Cases, primers and powder are topped off with the Gamechanger hunting bullet from Sierra Bullets to achieve accuracy and performance for nine of the most popular calibers. For more info: (406) 777-2106, https://hsmammunition.com
CSA-2624 2-Series Sport
Crimson Trace
The CSA-2624 2-Series Sport is a powerful riflescope with a 6-24x56mm MOA/MOA FFP. It makes objects seem six to 24 times closer than with the naked eye. The CSA-2624 2-Series Sport is one among 11 new riflescopes from Crimson Trace designed to meet the needs of tactical, long-range, hunting and recreational firearms enthusiasts. The series includes models with 30mm and 34mm one-piece tubes and objective lenses in diameters ranging from 24mm to 56mm. For more info: (800) 442-2406, https://www.crimsontrace.com
Pistol Slicker
Alpine Innovations
The Pistol Slicker from Alpine Innovations is an innovative pistol harness to mount on your chest or leg. The adjustable mounting plate and leather strap can be re-positioned for top-, left- or right-hand draw. Pistol Slicker’s neoprene cover stays attached to the holster plate for concealment as well as weather protection for the pistol in any environment. Designed to fit small pistols up to .44 Magnum with 4" barrels, the Pistol Slicker can be used as a chest harness or a leg harness. For more info: (801) 766-4994, https://alpineproducts.com
Operator Series Watches
ArmourLite Watch Company
ArmourLite’s Operator Series Watches with Swiss tritium illumination now combine shatterproof Armourglass crystal with a lightweight carbon fiber reinforced case. The crystal is very hard it won’t shatter even when one layer is compromised. These go-anywhere, survive-anything watches are powered by a reliable Swiss Ronda 515 quartz movement and feature a dive-rated water resistance of 100 meters. For more info: (888) 355-4366, https://www.armourlite.com
PLR Stiletto
SureFire
SureFire’s PLR Stiletto is a multi-output, rechargeable, pocket LED flashlight. A lightweight at a mere 3 oz., the Stiletto can give off a wide flood beam of 650-lumens for situational awareness. Click a switch and it can be used to illuminate a variety of tasks or even as a fighting tool. Because of its size, it can be drawn and activated from a pocket as fast as you can a knife. The Stiletto has a rechargeable lithium polymer battery with an LED fuel gauge that can be charged via Micro-USB charger. For more info: (800) 828-8809, https://www.surefire.com
Console Holster Mount
Gum Creek
Gum Creek’s universal Console Holster Mount attaches to a vehicle’s center console to keep your firearm accessible while on the road. It’s ideal for those who conceal carry, travel or just want a firearm within reach. The holster mount doesn’t interfere with driving and will fit most vehicles with a center console. No tools or modifications to your vehicle are necessary. For more info: (888) 381-7872, http://www.gumcreekcustoms.com
Ti Marlin Spike
Kopis Designs LLC
Marlin Spikes have been used on ships to deal with seized or tightly bound knots. With modern bushcraft gear like paracords, the Marlin Spike can now be as useful on land as on sea. Kopis Designs has come up with the Ti Marlin Spike, an essential tool for an EDC gear enthusiast while sailing, camping or just doing everyday tasks. Designed in collaboration with Vehement Knives, the Ti Marlin Spike is made from 6A14V Titanium in a contemporary style. For more info: (518) 423-1731, https://www.kopisdesigns.com