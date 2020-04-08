New Products June 2020 Issue

RMR Optic Holsters

Remora Holsters

The RMR Optic Holsters from Remora offer comfort as well as concealability. The IWB or OWB holsters enclose the optic to keep the user from being gouged or irritated and protect the optic itself from sweat and body oils. Remora will modify/customize the holsters to users’ needs. For more info: (239) 316-7770.

www.remoraholsterstore.com