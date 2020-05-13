New Products July 2020 Issue

ACE Clyde — Brass

GiantMouse Knives

The Clyde is a mix of Scandinavian, Japanese and Persian influences. GiantMouse introduced it as an EDC knife but is now offered as the ACE Clyde — Brass. The knife comes with a slim, pointy and slightly upswept 3″ blade made of M390 steel with a stonewash finish. But it’s the brass handle that steals the show. Brass takes on a beautiful patina over time, with each knife developing its own unique look. So the more it’s used, the better it looks. The ACE Clyde — Brass has an OAL of 6.97″ and features bronze washers in its pivot mechanism. For more info:

www.giantmouse.com