New Products July 2020 Issue

Aluminum Slip-Joint Folders
Bear & Son Cutlery
The Aluminum Slip-Joint Folders from Bear & Son Cutlery are lightweight slip-joint pocketknives. They have aluminum handles that conveniently fit in pockets or purses and can even hang on key chains. Offered with 1.5" or 2.375" blades, the pocketknives include a taper-ground drop-point blade made from high-carbon stainless steel. Handles are made of aluminum. OAL of the folders is 4.25" or 6.5". For more info: (256) 435-2227,
www.bearandsoncutlery.com