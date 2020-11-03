New Products January 2021 Issue
Ranger
Versacarry
The Ranger is an affordable holster from Versacarry. It’s made of vegetable tanned water buffalo leather and sewn together with industrial-grade bonded nylon thread. It is for use with a standard 1.5″ wide belt and available for a variety of pistols from compact to full size. MSRP: $44.99. For more info: (979) 778-2000, Versacarry.com
Mk17
CMMG Inc.
CMMG introduced the Mk17 after the U.S. Army and Marine Corps adopted the SIG SAUER M17/M18 service pistols. Chambered in 9mm, it accepts SIG M17/P320 magazines. The Mk17 comes in Banshee (offered as a pistol or short-barreled rifle for personal defense) and Resolute (16″ barreled rifles for competitive shooters) configurations. MSRP: $1,199.95 to $1,549.95 for the BANSHEE; $1,299.95 to $1,799.95 for the RESOLUTE. For more info: (660) 248-2293, CmmgInc.com
PulTac Magazine
PulTac
The PulTac Magazine allows quick and easy reloading at home or at the range. A red lever at the bottom base plate can be removed and used as a “thumb grip” to pull down the bullet follower. The magazine for 1911s is full size and fits all single-stack 1911s in .45 ACP. MSRP: $34.99 (1911) and $19.99 (GLOCK). For more info: PulTac.com
Holsters For The S&W M&P 9 Shield EZ
Comp-Tac
Holsters For The S&W M&P 9 Shield EZ are now offered by Comp-Tac. These are the MTAC (hybrid, IWB), the Infidel Max (all-Kydex IWB), the Warrior (OWB for CCW), the eV2 (appendix IWB for CCW) and the International (all-Kydex). MSRP: from $57 to $80. For more info: (281) 209-3040, Comp-Tac.com
Long Range Hybrid Target (LRHT) Bullets
Berger Bullets
Berger’s Long Range Hybrid Target (LRHT) Bullets are now offered in loaded ammo for 6mm Creedmoor and 6.5 Creedmoor cartridges. The high ballistic coefficient, hybrid ogive LRHT bullets are Doppler radar verified to less than 1% BC variation. The Berger ammo is available in 6mm Creedmoor 109-grain LRHT, 6.5 Creedmoor 144-grain LRHT and 6.5 Creedmoor 153.5-grain LRHT. MSRP: around $48 per hundred. For more info: (660) 450-2800, BergerBullets.com
Fasteel 2.0
Kent Cartridge
Kent Cartridge introduces Fasteel 2.0 line extensions, an addition to their high-performance steel shotshell series. The following load configurations are offered: 1) 12-ga. 3-1/2″ 1-3/8oz. 1550 FPS #1; 2) 12-ga. 3-1/2″ 1-3/8oz. 1550 FPS #3; and 3) 12-ga. 2-3/4″ 1-1/4oz. 1300 FPS #3. Kent Cartridge produces high-quality shotshells for hunters and competitive shooters. MSRP: around $15.99 to $24.99 per box. For more info: (888) 311-5368, KentCartridge.com
Howa M1100 Rimfire
Legacy Sports International
Legacy Sports’ Howa M1100 Rimfire features an oversized tactical bolt handle, an 18″ thread capped barrel and a 10-round detachable mag. With an OAL of 37″, it is offered in .22 LR, .22 WMR and 17 HMR. It has a synthetic Tactical/Carmint style stock with a beavertail fore-end in OD, black, or Walnut. A Nikko Stirling 3.5-10×44 Gamepro Scoped package option is available. The M1100 rimfire bolt action is made with the same Japanese craftsmanship HOWA owners have come to appreciate. MSRP: $478 to $589. For more info: (800) 553-4229, LegacySports.com
Wrapter Adhesive Grips
Hogue Inc.
Hogue’s Wrapter Adhesive Firearm Grips increase grip and hold while preserving the original condition of the firearm. They are an alternative to custom stippling that can compromise your gun’s frame. Each Wrapter grip conforms to the contours and features of popular polymer frame models. The grips are sweat-resistant and non-irritating. MSRP: $14.95. For more info: (800) 438-4747, HogueInc.com
DPx HEST/F Urban G10
DPx Gear Inc.
The DPx HEST/F Urban G10 is small and light making it at home in your jeans as well as in the tackle box. Its CPM 154 steel blade is 2.9″ long and 0.16″ thick. Handle is Black G10 Phenolic resin with the lock side in Titanium. Designed by author/adventurer Robert Young Pelton, the DPX HEST/F knives are tools for a rugged environment. The initials stand for “Hostile Environment Survival Tool/Folding” knife. MSRP: $280. For more info: (619) 780 2600, DPXgear.com
The Great American Rescue Mission
Fathers in the Field
The Great American Rescue Mission views fatherlessness and generational fatherlessness as the leading societal issue destroying America’s families. The book is written by outdoor industry veteran and Fathers in the Field founder John Smithbaker, who himself was abandoned by his father at an early age. He tells how the Fathers in the Field ministry, local churches and volunteer mentors are making positive changes in the lives of abandoned boys across the nation. MSRP: $39.95. For more info: (844) 472-4241, FathersInTheField.com
Pursuit Pro Series
Buck Knives
Buck Knives introduces the Pursuit Pro Series featuring fixed and folding knives for vigorous use in the field. The hunting line includes two sizes of knives in fixed and folding versions with standard or gut-hook skinning blades. The knives have heat-treated S35VN blades as well as non-slip, highly visible orange handles. MSRP: $105 to $140. For more info: (800) 326-2825 Ext. 2, BuckKnives.com
Smart-Torq
Real Avid
The Smart-Torq from Real Avid is a tool developed for optics mounting and gun builds. It features discrete inch-lb. increment settings for spot-on torque adjustments. The Smart-Torq has a 10 to 70 in-lb. range allowing users to quickly get to a desired setting. A rubberized grip and the Force Assist handle/driver makes tightening screws and fasteners to precise torque settings comfortable and easy. MSRP: $79.99. For more info: (800) 286-0567, RealAvid.com
SLx Prism Scopes
Primary Arms Optics
Primary Arms Optics’ SLx Prism Scopes undergo rigorous field tests, are reliable and offer great value. The SLx 3x32mm Gen III Prism Scope (pictured) is a general purpose, mid-range prism optic. The SLx 5x36mm Gen III is a long-range optic accurate at any distance. Both are approved for duty use by the National Training Officers Association. MSRP: $289.99 and $329.99. For more info: PrimaryArms.com
Pursuit Hunting Pack
ALPS OutdoorZ
The Pursuit Hunting Pack is now offered in Coyote Brown as well as in Realtree Edge and Mossy Oak Country. ALPS OutdoorZ’s multi-function pack for the “out-all-day” hunter provides multiple storage solutions. The Pursuit offers hands-free carry of weapons and essential gear. Quiver holders and a dropdown pocket allow bow hunters to carry their bow and quiver while climbing or dragging game. MSRP: $99.99. For more info: (800) 344-2577, AlpsOutdoorZ.com