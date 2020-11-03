New Products January 2021 Issue

The Great American Rescue Mission

Fathers in the Field

The Great American Rescue Mission views fatherlessness and generational fatherlessness as the leading societal issue destroying America’s families. The book is written by outdoor industry veteran and Fathers in the Field founder John Smithbaker, who himself was abandoned by his father at an early age. He tells how the Fathers in the Field ministry, local churches and volunteer mentors are making positive changes in the lives of abandoned boys across the nation. MSRP: $39.95. For more info: (844) 472-4241, FathersInTheField.com