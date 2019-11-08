7.65 French Long

Starline Brass has added the 7.65 French Long to its line of high-quality brass. It was originally developed in the U.S. as the .30 Pedersen for use in the Pedersen Device, a conversion for the 1903 Springfield to turn it into a blowback-operated semi-auto rifle with a higher capacity magazine. The 1935A and 1935S pistols, along with the MAS Model 38 submachine gun were chambered for the .30 Pedersen, now the 7.65 Long. This .30 caliber cartridge is more powerful than the .32 ACP and capable of firing projectiles as heavy as 100 grains. For more info: (800) 280-6660,.



