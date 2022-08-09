New Products Gun, Gear, Holsters October 2022 Issue
EDC X9
Wilson Combat
Wilson Combat’s EDC X9 9mm defensive handgun has a 3.25″ subcompact barrel and slide assembly. The hand-fitted stainless-steel barrel design has the same match-grade accuracy potential as the larger EDC X9 handguns. With an OAL of 6.75″ and weighing 27.6 oz., empty, the gun includes a Tri-Top slide profile with user-replaceable front sight, single lug tapered cone match-grade 1911 barrel, rear Tactical Concealment Battlesight and more. The X-Frame is machined from T6-7075 aluminum and comes with two 15-round magazines. MSRP: $3,145. For more info: (800) 955-4856, WilsonCombat.com
R3D Standard-Height Sights for HK VP9 OR Pistol
XS Sights
XS Sights introduces the Standard-Height Sights for the HK VP9 Optics Ready Pistol. Standard-height R3D with orange front sight and DXT2 Big Dot sights with orange or yellow front sights are now offered for this HK pistol, in addition to the Suppressor/RMR Height sights in the R3D and Minimalist models. All result in faster and more accurate target acquisition. MSRP: $116 to $143. For more info: (888) 744-4880, XSSights.com
Flat Line PPC Carbine
D&L Sports
The D&L Professional Perimeter Carbine (PPC) was developed in the 1980s for police standoff situations that occurred at intermediate range: too far for the handgun and too close for a larger precision rifle. The PPC’s evolution has continued into the Flat Line Carbine. The carbine’s components and gas system have been selected to be balanced and regulated to work with the FL muzzle brake and create a near-recoilless firearm. MSRP: $1,500 to $5,000 depending on features and optics. For more info: (928) 636-1726, DLSports.com
Barricade
Antler King
Antler King’s Barricade plot seed is an all-season cover featuring a blend of grain sorghum, forage sorghum and sorghum sudangrass. Barricade grows thick, fast and up to 8 feet tall. The annual sorghums are ideal for creating funnels and travel corridors and more. Plant Barricade in the summer for full growth by hunting season. A 3-lb. bag covers ¼ acre or 10,890 square feet. MSRP: $24.99 for the 3-lb. bag. For more info: (715) 284-9547, AntlerKing.com
TLR-7 Sub Tactical Light
Streamlight Inc.
Streamlight has introduced a new model of its weapon-mounted
TLR-7 Sub Tactical Light designed to fit Springfield Armory’s Hellcat handgun. Featuring an ergonomic on/off position rear switch, the TLR-7 for the Springfield Armory Hellcat features an LED delivering 5,000 candela and 500 lumens over a beam distance of 141 meters. MSRP: TLR-7 for Springfield Armory’s Hellcat is $225.75. For more info: (800) 523-7488, Streamlight.com
Handgun 2.0 Case
BONE-DRI
Engineered with advanced materials to wick moisture, the BONE-DRI Handgun 2.0 Case protects handguns, ammunition, accessories and tools from rust. The case easily withstands wear and tear and is guaranteed for life. Holds two handguns up to .45, five magazines and a tool kit. MSRP: $57.99. For more info: BONE-DRI.com
G3 Tactical 9mm
Taurus
Taurus announces its first factory custom variant of the G3 9mm defensive handgun. The new G3 Tactical 9mm is a full-size polymer striker-fired pistol that visually sets itself apart from the standard Taurus G3 with its receiver in Magpul FDE and slide complemented with an element-resistant Patriot Brown Cerakote finish. Comes with 17- or 10-round magazines. MSRP: $582.98. For more info: (309) 944-5341, TaurusUSA.com
Raider 400 De-Cock
Wicked Ridge Crossbows
Wicked Ridge Crossbows’ Raider 400 De-Cock features the ACUdraw De-Cock and D1 Trigger. The lowest-priced safe de-cocking crossbow on the market, the lightweight Raider 400 combines the convenience of de-cocking and speeds up to 400 fps. The ACUdraw De-Cock silent cocking and safe de-cocking system has an Auto-Brake Gear System to prevent losing control that may lead to injury or costly bow damage while de-cocking. MSRP: $799.99. For more info: (330) 628-9245, TenPointCrossbows.com
Elevator Brackets
Shadow Hunter Blinds
Made in the U.S. and engineered from premium 12-gauge steel with robotically welded joints, Elevator Brackets are 30% stronger than its competition. A powder-coated finish resists corrosion while the heavy-duty construction will make it withstand high winds and frigid temperatures. Aside from deer blinds, the multi-purpose Elevators can also be used to build playhouses and other free-standing structures. MSRP: $119.99. For more info: (888) 446-4868, ShadowHunterBlinds.com
Recondo FX
SOG Knives
The Recondo FX has a 4.6″ blade and an overall length of 9.6″. It is sized to tackle a broad range of cutting and slicing tasks. Weighing 5.3 oz., the blade is made from rugged cryo-treated 440C steel, providing the hardness and strength needed in a tactical-oriented knife. MSRP: $129.95. For more info: SOGKnives.com
Springfield Armory X Alexo Athletica Readywear
Springfield Armory
Springfield Armory partners with Alexo Athletica for a specially curated collection of readywear for those living an active, prepared lifestyle. Alexo Athletica x Springfield Armory Readywear is comfortable and convenient and ensures you look and feel great while carrying the tools you need to defend yourself. Concealed pockets allow easy carry of compact and micro-compact pistols. MSRP: From $29. For more info: (309) 944-8706, AlexoAthletica.com/Springfield-Armory
Becoming An American Gunsmith ...
American Gunsmithing Institute
AGI Founder and President Gene Wayne Kelly offers instruction, encouragement and motivation to readers of Becoming An American Gunsmith: Your Path to Personal Freedom and Financial Security. In the book, the author shares firearms history and the importance of preserving gunsmithing methods. Topics covered include advice on “setting up shop,” entrepreneurship and more. MSRP: $14.95. For more info: (541) 941-3788, GunsmithingBook.com
Maverick XL Blind
Maverick Blinds
Maverick Blinds’ Maverick XL has a 7-foot diameter, over 6-foot inside height and generous door opening. It offers plenty of room for gear and even an extra hunting buddy. This blind has nine side-opening windows on friction hinges that allow for 360-degree viewing and shooting with a gun, bow or crossbow. MSRP: $1,249.99. For more info: MaverickBlinds.com
661 Pursuit Pro Small Folding Knife
Buck Knives
The 661 Pursuit Pro Small Folding Knife has a 3″ drop-point blade made of high-end S35VN steel. The S35VN steel makes resharpening easier so it’s great for skinning multiple animals with the option of field sharpening. A lock back mechanism secures the blade. With a glass-filled nylon handle, the knife easily opens with one hand using thumb studs. MSRP: $94.99. For more info: (800) 326-2825, BuckKnives.com