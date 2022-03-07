New Products Gun, Gear, Holsters May 2022 Issue
LICOS Smart Red Dot
Henrich Technology Co.
The LICOS Smart Red Dot makes taking the shot easier. A laser rangefinder is inserted directly into the red dot sight allowing the shooter to range the distance to the target. This gives accurate data for the point of aim. A wireless remote can be mounted to the stock and a single press is all it takes to give you the range. The LICOS does the rest for you. MSRP: $599. For more info: HenrichTech.com
Bristol Side-By-Side
TriStar Arms
TriStar Arms’ Bristol Side-By-Side shotguns offer the traditional elegance and functionality of a classic side-by-side shotgun. The English-stocked, Color Case-Hardened and the gold-adorned, laser-engraved Silver Walnut are now offered in 16 gauge. These models have the same features as the rest of the line: Auto Ejectors, Brass Front Sight, Single Selective Trigger, Chrome-Lined Chamber and 28″ Barrel, Select Turkish Walnut Stock and more. MSRP: $1,190 for the Color Case-Hardened; $1,130 for the Silver Walnut. For more info: (816) 421-1400, TriStarArms.com
UTAS UT9-M Mini
Davidson’s
The UTAS UT9-M Mini from Davidson’s is a 6″-barreled semi-automatic pistol. The closed-bolt, blowback action 9mm pistol has a black matte finish and an OAL of just 1″. It accepts AR15 pistol buffer tubes as well as GLOCK magazines. The UT9-M Mini comes with one 33-round mag, a hard shell plastic case, full-length top Picatinny rail and a forward hand stop. MSRP: $1,099.99. For more info: (928) 776-8055, DavidsonsInc.com
OWB Magazine Holder
Remora Holsters
Remora’s OWB (Outside the Waistband) Magazine Holder features a full-side Velcro flap that allows the user to adjust for perfect cant and comfort. All magazine holders are of the same original “Non-Slip” material used for IWB carry. The holder can accommodate a single stack .22 to a double stack .45 magazine, speed strip, small flashlight, or knife. MSRP: $22.95. For more info: (239) 316-7770, RemoraHolsters.com
SCO15 Upper Receiver
SilencerCo
SilencerCo announces the release of the SCO15 Upper Receiver. Ideal for pairing with the SCO15 Lower Receiver, the premium AR-15 stripped upper receiver features a mil-spec 1913 Picatinny rail and M4 feed ramps. Precision machined from billet 7075 aluminum with Type III hard anodized finish, the SCO15 Upper Receiver is also compatible with mil-spec forward assists and dust covers. MSRP: $219. For more info: (801) 417-5384, SilencerCo.com
Taurus GX4 T.O.R.O 9mm
Taurus
Taurus introduces the next iteration of its GX4 micro-compact pistol with the Taurus GX4 T.O.R.O 9mm. The GX4 T.O.R.O. adopts the Taurus Optic Ready Option mounting system to allow mounting of several popular micro-red dot sights. The GX4 T.O.R.O. also comes with a flush-mount slide cover plate for use with the non-optic option. The mounting pattern covers the Shield RMSc, Holosun HS507K and HS407K, the SIG ROMEOZero and more. MSRP: $468.18. For more info: (800) 327-3776, TaurusUSA.com
XR920 Crossover Pistol
Shadow Systems Corp.
The XR920 Crossover Pistol was born out of a custom request for law enforcement. It has a compact-length slide machined from 17-4 stainless steel and a full 17+1 capacity frame. Chambered in 9mm with a 7.25″ barrel, the pistol’s polymer frame is ergonomically designed and has an aggressive grip texture and extended beavertail. The XR920 crossover showcases two styles — Combat and Elite. MSRP: From $1,046. For more info: (469) 663-6359, ShadowSystemsCorp.com
591 Short Action
Surgeon Rifles
Surgeon Rifles’ 591 Short Action is made of 4240 chrome moly 38-40RC. Weighing 2 lbs., 5.6 oz., it is offered in single shot, left hand and right hand. There is an integral 0.250″ recoil lug and 20 MOA 1913 MIL-STD Picatinny rail running the full length of the action. A side-mounted, shrouded, bolt-stop helps prevent the bolt from releasing accidentally. MSRP: $1,295. For more info: (623) 780-1050, SurgeonRifles.com
Shield Jacket
ALPS OutdoorZ
The Shield Jacket from OutdoorZ is suitable for hunting as well as everyday wear. Constructed of a polyester shell with a thick Sherpa fleece interior, the Shield Jacket is offered as a quarter-zip pullover with a high neck collar or as a full-zip jacket with a fleece-lined hood. The Shield Jacket and the Element Hoodie (pullover or full-zip) are stylish and functional garments for cold weather and part of OutdoorZ’s expanded line of outdoor apparel. MSRP: From $49.99. For more info: (800) 344-2577, AlpsOutdoorZ.com
5-slot M-LOK Low-Pro Cantilever
ERGO Grips
The ERGO 5-slot M-LOK Low-Pro Cantilever (SKU 4768) allows you to use your Picatinny accessories on your M-LOK handguards. The outside is a Picatinny rail while the inside is the mounting system to the M-LOK handguard. The cantilever is made of 6061 T6 Aluminum with a hard-anodized finish. MSRP: $37.99. For more info: (877) 281-3783 ext. 0, ERGOgrips.net
A.P.I. Shotgun Storage Bag
Arms Preservation Inc.
The A.P.I. Shotgun Storage Bag from Arms Preservation Inc. protects shotguns and rifles with traditional stocks from rust.. The storage bag uses a combination of Vapor Corrosion Inhibitor (VCI) and barrier packaging materials to prevent corrosion in firearms, spare parts and ammunition. A.P.I. bags are also available for pistols and tactical rifles. MSRP: $19.99 and $24.99 for shotgun and rifle bags respectively; $11.99 for pistol bags. For more info: (585) 455-0681, APIGunBag.com
Air Hunter PCP Pellets
Northern Precision
The Air Hunter PCP Pellets in .300 diameter for 25 and 50 caliber are made using Corbin equipment and handmade one at a time. Northern Precision takes pride in making jacketed bullets. MSRP: $10 for a sample pack of 10 pellets; $20 for 50 of the .300 diameter dish base hollow points. For more info: (231) 768-4435, northernprecisionproducts.com
Rival Micro Treestand
Hawk
The Rival Micro Treestand is based on a 20.5″x17.5″ platform and flip-up seat. The assembly folds flat for easy, unobtrusive transport and the simple design and light weight make it easy to install to a tree with ratchet tree straps. The Rival Micro comes with a full-body safety harness. The treestand weighs 10.1 lbs. and is made of aluminum with nylon web seat construction. MSRP: $249.99. For more info: (877) 269-8490, Shop.HawkHunting.com
Universal Concealed Carry Package
Grey Man Tactical
With Grey Man Tactical’s Universal Concealed Carry Package, your everyday carry items are always concealed and easily accessible. Use the pre-configured package with your favorite bag. It includes a #401 Backpack RMP (Rigid MOLLE Panel) Insert, a Universal Pistol Holster, a Double Mag Pouch and more. MSRP: $109 to $144 for the total package; $40 to $75 for RMP Insert; $69 for other items. For more info: (985) 290-3161, GreyManTactical.com