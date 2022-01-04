New Products Gun, Gear, Holsters March 2022 Issue
Mission 4 Bundle
Byrna Technologies Inc.
The Mission 4 Bundle from Byrna is the next level of home defense. It includes the Mission 4 launcher with CO2 adapter + CO2 stock, a Byrna-branded rifle bag, two 19-round coupled magazines and more. Previously available only to law enforcement agencies, the re-engineered Mission 4 is a powerful yet non-lethal defense weapon that can be used to defend your property or simply to have fun in your backyard. Under 32″ long, it is effective at a range of 175 feet. MSRP: $899. For more info: (978) 868-5011, Byrna.com
940 Pro Field 12-Gauge Shotgun
Mossberg
The black synthetic 940 Pro Field 12-Gauge Shotgun is a new addition to Mossberg’s family of 940 autoloading shotguns. The 940 has a gas-operating system running at higher cleaning intervals. It will cycle any type of quality factory-made 2.75″ or 3″ ammunition. Standard features include an oversized, beveled loading port with redesigned elevator and shell catch; a new barrel-making process to maintain point-of-aim and impact; a slim-profile fore end and more. Ideal for hunting doves, quail, pheasants, ducks or small game. MSRP: $868. For more info: (800) 363-3555, Mossberg.com
Mountain Shadow Steel
AllTerra Arms
AllTerra Arms’ Mountain Shadow Steel hunting rifle has a spiral-fluted, stainless-steel barrel. This reduces weight, improves heat dissipation and matches the accuracy and performance of rifles with carbon-wrapped barrels. The rifle’s base weight is as little as 6.25 lbs. It is available in 6mm Creedmoor, 6.5 Creedmoor and 6.5 PRC, 6.5 SS, 6.5 SST, 28 Nosler and more. Each rifle is built-to-order on AllTerra Arms innovative Carbon Hunter stock in a variety of finishes. MSRP: Starting at $5,495. For more info: (208) 608-5179, AllterraArms.com
Girsan MC312 Goose
EAA Corp.
The Girsan MC312 Goose is a 12-ga. semi-auto from EAA Corp. Weighing 6.96 lbs. and with an OAL of 52″, this lightweight shotgun has a 5+1 capacity and a 30″ barrel. Ideal for hunting in the waterfowl season, the MC312 has a stock and fore end built of high-impact polymers; the receiver is aircraft aluminum. It features a vented rib with a fiber-optic front sight and extended screw choke tubes in a common thread pattern. MSRP: $710. For more info: (321) 639-4842, EAACorp.com
SuperSass
Armalite
Armalite’s SuperSass, which stands for Semi-Automatic Sniper System, is designed for use by the U.S. military. However, a civilian model is available for demanding shooters. With an OAL of 43″ and weighing 11.2 lbs., the SuperSass Gen II in 7.62×51 Nato has a 20-round capacity. Its fully adjustable stock and gas system can accommodate suppressed and unsuppressed fire. The 20″ barrel is black nitride 416R stainless steel. MSRP: $1,814. For more info: (623) 780-1050, Armalite.com
Pit Blind Bag
ALPS OutdoorZ
Keep shells, chokes and other gear for waterfowl hunting organized, protected and accessible in ALPS OutdoorZ’s Pit Blind Bag. The bag measures 18″x9.7″x11″ and weighs 3 lbs. It comes in Realtree Timber or Mossy Oak Shadow Grass Habitat (in photo). The Pit Blind Bag has a pop-open main compartment with a removable divider to customize the content load. MSRP: $64.99. For more info: (800) 344-2577, ALPSOutdoorZ.com
Single Gun Case 36"
Birchwood Casey
The Single Gun Case 36″ from Birchwood Casey is ideal for AR-15 and AKM-pattern rifles. Designed to accommodate rifles up to 36″ in length, the case is lighter and easier to transport than conventional hard cases. Made of rugged 600D polyester, the gun case has a dual-zippered main compartment for securely stowing a carbine. MSRP: $69.99. For more info: (877) 269-8490, BirchwoodCasey.com
Castle Nut Wrench
TangoDown Inc.
TangoDown’s Castle Nut Wrench (Part Number: TD-CNW) is worthy of any toolbox. It is precision machined from 4140 steel, heat treated and with a black oxide finish. Designed to prevent damage to the castle nut, the wrench’s teeth are dimensioned for positive, non-slip engagement. MSRP: $42. For more info: [email protected], TangoDown.com
Toros T4
Standard Mfg.
The Toros T4 from Standard Mfg. utilizes the combat-proven gas piston operating system of the USMC’s M1014. The system, which compensates for varying length shotgun shells and various power loads, is currently used in standard tactical shotguns of the USMC, the Israeli Special Forces and other countries. The Toros T4 features ghost ring sights and a 5.25″ MIL-STD-1913 Picatinny rail. The 18″ barrel accepts standard M1014 choke tubes. The frame is machined from aircraft-grade aluminum in a glare-resistant black finish. MSRP: $899. For more info: (860) 225-6581, STDgun.com
Vespid 30L Backpack
KITANICA Bag Lab
The Vespid 30L Backpack from KITANICA is constructed of 500D CORDURA Fabric and 210D nylon. The pack’s 4-zipper opening allows top-, front- and full-loading access to contents. The harness is fully adjustable and padded with closed cell foam and spacer mesh. MSRP: $180. For more info: (415) 305-7663, Kitanica.com
Micro Pro RAD Electronic Sight
Crimson Trace
The Micro Pro RAD Electronic Sight from Crimson Trace is an open reflex sight for compact and subcompact pistols. RAD stands for Rapid Aiming Dot. The sight has a red 3 MOA aiming dot and a recessed multi-coated lens with acquisition window. It comes with the CT RADIANT Ambient Light Sensor and the CT MOTION Sensor. Made of 7075 Series Aerospace Aluminum, the Micro Pro RAD is 30% stronger than most industry standard sights. MSRP: $274.99. For more info: (800) 442-2406, CrimsonTrace.com
Master Gun Vise
Real Avid
Real Avid’s Master Gun Vise is the first real bench vise made exclusively for guns and gun tools. With the vise, you can build, customize, repair and clean guns or mount scopes and accessories. You can reposition your gun without removing it from the vise. MSRP: $299.99. For more info: (800) 286-0567, RealAvid.com
Xecutive IWB Holster
N8 Tactical
N8 Tactical’s Xecutive IWB Holster is built around a firearm-specific, single-piece Kydex molded pocket. It features an optic-compatible cut and proportioned sight channel along the spine to accommodate most red dot optics and elevated front open sights. Compatible with popular carry handguns from GLOCK, Springfield Armory, SIG SAUER, Taurus, S&W, Walther, Ruger and more. MSRP: $49.95. For more info: (888) 732-5011, n8tactical.com
Vehicle Hunting Gun Rack RMP
Grey Man Tactical
Grey Man Tactical’s Vehicle Hunting Gun Rack RMP package is the ideal setup to secure hunting gear, accessories, rifles, shotguns and bows in your vehicle. RMP stands for Rigid MOLLE Panel. It’s made from injected molded glass-filled nylon so you can be sure the gun rack is durable and sag-resistant. The package includes a 15.25×25 RMP, top and bottom buckle straps, helmet/backpack hook, 8″ and 12″ Velcro cinch straps and more. MSRP: $299. For more info: (985) 290-3161, GreyManTactical.com