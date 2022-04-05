New Products Gun, Gear, Holsters June 2022 Issue
Rogue Holster System
CrossBreed Holsters
CrossBreed Holsters’ Rogue Holster System adds customizing options while providing comfort and improving ergonomics. At the heart of the Rogue system is a 2-piece all-Kydex gun pocket. Screw holes and slots allow multiple positioning and retention adjustment. The holster works with both stock and modified handguns with its suppressor-height front sight channel and optic cut for red dot sights. MSRP: $79.95. For more info: (888) 732-5011, CrossBreedHolsters.com
Viper S400 Oracle X
TenPoint Crossbow Technologies
TenPoint has launched an affordable crossbow with a rangefinding scope — the Viper S400 Oracle X. The Viper S400 delivers speeds up to 400 feet-per-second and is one of TenPoint’s shortest forward draw crossbows at just 32″ long. The package includes the ACUslide cocking and de-cocking system, Burris Oracle X Rangefinding Crossbow Scope, 3-pack of EVO-X CenterPunch Carbon Crossbow Arrows, an integrated String Stop System and the 6-arrow Tech Quiver. MSRP: $2,499.99. For more info: (800) 548-6837,TenPointCrossbows.com
Damascus 1911
Standard Mfg.
The full-size Damascus 1911 was made with techniques dating back to medieval times. Its frame and slide are hand forged by old-world artisans to make a chain-pattern Damascus. Master gunsmiths at Standard Mfg. then take the Damascus blocks and make each 1911 individually. Features include a 5″ stainless steel match-grade barrel with match bushing, lowered and flared ejection port and rear slide serrations, high profile low-mount tactical sights and more. MSRP: $5,999. For more info: (860) 225-6581, STDGun.com
CA-Compliant Rifles
Rock River Arms
CA-Compliant Rifles of Rock River Arms’ popular semi-autos are now available. Dealers can purchase select RRA rifles chambered in 9mm and .308 legally in California. These will include modifications to meet California regulations and will use “fin grips” as part of the compliance. There will also be an upgrade package on the .308 models with a standard grip and adjustable stock. California-compliant RRA 9mm carbine rifles will be offered in competition and other configurations with 16″ barrels, RRA 2-stage triggers, A2 buttstocks and more. MSRP: $1,060–$1,990 depending on the model. For more info: (866) 980-7625, RockRiverArms.com
Heritage Rough Rider TC
Heritage Manufacturing, Inc.
The Heritage Rough Rider TC is a single-action rimfire revolver for plinking and controlling pests and varmints. It’s chambered in 22 LR but is also compatible with the 22WMR cylinder so it can use either 22 LR or 22 WMR ammo. Built with numerous grip options, the Heritage Rough Rider Tactical Cowboy has a threaded barrel, an OAL of 11.85″ and a 6-round capacity. MSRP: $249. For more info: (229) 515-8099, HeritageMfg.com
Taurus G3X
Taurus
The Taurus G3X in 9mm has a full frame, an alloy steel slide with a Tenifer Matte Black finish and a polymer grip. With a 15-round capacity, the G3X has a barrel length of 3.2″ and an OAL of 6.3″. Other features include a drift adjustable rear sight, fixed front sights, loaded chamber indicator, Picatinny rail and trigger safety. The G3X, however, has NO manual safety. MSRP: $342.98. For more info: (800) 327-3776, TaurusUSA.com
Marlin 1895 SBL
Sturm, Ruger & Co.
Ruger President and CEO Chris Killoy recently announced “Marlin is back.” He is referring to the reintroduction of Marlin rifles by Ruger. Marlin 1895 SBL rifles have gone through a complete design and production review. The end result is a quality rifle produced using modern manufacturing methods. The Marlin 1895 SBL rifles have an “RM” or Ruger-Made serial number prefix, the Marlin Horse and Rider logo laser engraved on the grip and a red and white “bullseye” on the buttstock. MSRP: $1,399. For more info: (603) 863-3300, Ruger.com
Bear Edge 61123
Bear Edge Knives
Bear Edge Knives’ 4¼” modified Warncliffe knife has ball bearing washers for smooth deployment and strong aluminum handles. The Bear Edge 61123 features a 3″ modified Warncliffe blade made from 440 stainless steel. Built for reliable, on-demand action, this knife’s black aluminum handles are comfortable in the hand and designed for hard use. Open length is 7¼”; closed length is 4¼”. MSRP: $65.99. For more info: (256) 435-2227, BearAndSonCutlery.com
WX Ozone
Wiley X
The WX Ozone is part of Wiley X’s Climate Control series. It has Triloid nylon high-wrap frames with shatterproof, Rx-ready Selenite lenses. With ANSI-rated protection and clarity, the lightweight WX Ozone has special features to eliminate fogging. Available in four models and comes with a black zippered clamshell case and more. MSRP: From $120. For more info: (800) 776-7842, WileyX.com
.380/9mm ALTOR Pistol Combo
ALTOR Corp.
A .380/9mm ALTOR Pistol Combo is now available. With the combo, you purchase one receiver/handle assembly with two interchangeable barrels — one .380 and a 9mm. This allows you to select the .380 barrel for lower cost, more available ammo with reduced recoil for practice or the 9mm barrel with ball ammo for defense or vermin or snake control with shotshells. Constructed of 100% stainless steel and high-quality polymer, the ALTOR pistol is an ideal survival, self-defense or backup gun. MSRP: $179. For more info: (602) 441-4077, AltorCorp.com
Cody Firearms Museum Series Original Henry
Davidson’s
Davidson’s has partnered with Henry Repeating Arms, Baron Engraving and the Cody Firearms Museum to come up with the New Original Henry in 44-40. This Davidson’s Exclusive is a third edition Cody Firearms Series Original Henry, an example of a highly engraved Henry rifle recreated in the style of 19th Century firearm engraver, Louis Daniel Nimschke. The Cody Museum Collectors Series rifle is limited to 300 units and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity. MSRP: $4,150. For more info: (800) 367-4867, DavidSonsInc.com
Tamarack Fleece
KITANICA
The Tamarack Fleece from KITANICA is a thick and plush jacket you’ll never want to take off. It boasts a 300 GSM Polartec ThermalPro fleece fabric for a jacket that’s soft, supple and very warm. The adjustable hood is contoured for peripheral visibility and to retain body heat. The gusseted sleeves and relaxed fabric provide mobility. MSRP: $299. For more info: (415) 305-7663, Kitanica.com
ERGO AR-15 Cleaning Link
ERGO Grips
The ERGO AR-15 Cleaning Link (SKU 1015) separates the upper and lower assemblies but holds them securely to allow easy breech access for bore cleaning. Made of Delrin and stainless steel, it is virtually impervious to solvents. The Cleaning Link uses the rear locking pin and rear locking pinhole and installs in seconds. MSRP: $19.99. For more info: (877) 281-3783 ext. 0, ERGOgrips.net
Divided Ammo Crate
MTM Case-Gard
The Divided Ammo Crate (ACDC30) from MTM Case-Gard offers endless storage possibilities. The spacious interior features three removable partitions. The crate has four sections in which to organize gear but partitions can be removed for items up to 17.5″ long. Other features include a water-resistant O-Ring seal, heavy-lift handles, strong snap latches and more. Carrying capacity is over 75 lbs. MSRP: $28. For more info: (937) 890-7461, MTMcase-gard.com