New Products Gun, Gear, Holsters February 2023 Issue
Insurgent Deluxe
Versacarry
The Insurgent Deluxe is an IWB/OWB, optics-compatible holster from Versacarry. It has a custom-molded polymer front, removable clips for OWB carry, adjustable draw tension and raised protective backing. The Insurgent is made of vegetable-tanned water buffalo leather with industrial-grade bonded nylon thread. MSRP: $74.99. For more info: (979) 778-2000, Versacarry.com
Mesa Hunting Rifle FFT in Optifade Camo
Christensen Arms
Christensen Arms now offers the Mesa Hunting Rifle with Flashed Forged Technology (FFT) in Optifade Camo. Weighing 5.5 lbs., the Mesa FFT is great for most hunting conditions. An ideal rifle to bring along on long treks to your hunting location, it uses an ultra-light contour stainless steel barrel with a Cerakote finish and a “seamless” removable radial muzzle brake. MSRP: Starting at: $1,699.99. For more info: (888) 517-8855, ChristensenArms.com
All Terrain Hunter (ATH)
Rock River Arms
Rock River Arms’ All Terrain Hunter (ATH) is a mid-length rifle designed for the modern hunter. The ATH rifle’s precision 18″ heavy match stainless steel barrel is cryogenically treated for stability and accuracy even under high-volume shooting conditions. Chambered in .223 WYLDE to accommodate both 5.56mm and .223 Remington hunting ammo, the ATH barrel has a 1:8 twist rate and a guaranteed 3/4 MOA accuracy at 100 yards. MSRP: $1,425. For more info: (309) 792.5780, RockRiverArms.com
2nd Gen S1 1" Riflescope Line
SIGHTRON Inc.
SIGHTRON has launched its 2nd Gen S1 1″ Riflescope Line. Each S1 riflescope uses a 1″ lightweight aircraft aluminum tube that is O-ring sealed, air purged, then filled with nitrogen gas for a waterproof and fog-proof performance. SIGHTRON has managed to reduce weight, improve optical design, light transmission, eye relief and sight pictures without using materials and processes that increase prices. MSRP: Starting at $239.99. For more info: (919) 562-3000, Sightron.com
Dualie 3AA Color-Rite Light
Streamlight
Streamlight’s Dualie 3AA Color-Rite Light is a compact, dual-beam LED flashlight with bright, white light. It offers three output modes: 1) a spot beam for distance illumination; 2) a soft, wide flood beam to illuminate work areas; and 3) a combined spot and flood beam. MSRP: From $75 to $95. For more info: (800) 523-7488, Streamlight.com
GX4XL
Taurus
The Taurus GX4XL in 9mm has a 3.7″ barrel with black DLC coating, a carbon steel slide, stainless steel frame insert and polymer grip. With a capacity of 11+1 and 13+1, it has a fixed front sight and a serrated drift adjustable rear sight. OAL is 6.43”; weight is 20 oz. It is available with T.O.R.O. (Taurus Optic Ready Option Slide). MSRP: $429. For more info: (800) 327-3776, TaurusUSA.com
LICOS Smart Red Dot Sight
Henrich Technology Co. Inc.
With the LICOS Smart Red Dot Sight, press the key to start and the built-in rangefinder will give you accurate distance up to more than 600 yards. Users can know the distance, angle and azimuth at the same time. The open reflex LICOS Smart Red Dot Sight is the ideal sighting solution for MSRs, shotguns, PCC and submachine guns. MSRP: $399. For more info: HenrichTech.com
Elite Backcountry Pack System
ALPS OutdoorZ
ALPS OutdoorZ introduces the Elite Backcountry Pack System. Developed for extreme backcountry hunters, it reliably hauls meat and gear through adverse terrain and weather conditions. The Elite frame and pack are made of 500D Cordura fabric. MSRP: $299.99 for the Elite Frame; $499.99 for the Elite Frame with 1800 or 3800 Pack Bag. For more info: (800) 344-2577, AlpsOutdoorZ.com
.500 Premium Bullets
Northern Precision
Northern Precision now makes .500 Premium Bullets for the .500 Smith & Wesson Magnum and .500 cal. guns. These are made from drawn-down 50 cal. B.M.G. jackets and trimmed to specs. The .500 are offered in custom weights and in bonded core for serious hunters who need max penetration and weight control. MSRP: $32 for a box of 25 non-bonded bullets; $49 for a box of 25 premium bonded core bullets. For more info: (315) 955-8679, NPCustomBullets.com
Southern Greens
Antler King
Use Antler King’s Southern Greens food plot seed for a constant flow of deer traffic. Powered by protein-packed collard greens, all-season Southern Greens features energy sources to help your herd endure the demands of the rut, stress of the winter months and spring antler growth. MSRP: $24.99 for an 8-lb. bag. For more info: (715) 284-9547, AntlerKing.com
Interchangeable Front Sight System
D&L Sports
The DLS Interchangeable Front Sight System is for serious shooters who wish to precisely zero their firearm and change their zero, yet have the durability of fixed sights. Once the steel base is machined approximately 0.150″ deep into the steel portion of the host firearm, such as an N-Frame S&W, the base can be cross-pinned into the steel. (This requires a skilled gunsmith/machinist to properly install.) MSRP: $95. For more info: (928) 636-1726, DLSports.com
Goldfinger
Craft Holsters
Goldfinger is Craft Holsters’ tribute to James Bond. It is named after one of the James Bond villains because “Hero or villain, everyone deserves to carry a truly custom holster.” From the back, the Goldfinger looks like a standard black leather pancake holster. The front is almost fully coated with 24-carat gold, except for the opening, which is reinforced with an extra layer of leather. MSRP: Custom shop holsters start at $399. For more info: (855) 844-5400, CraftHolsters.com
Mirage 2.0 Trail Camera
Wildgame Innovations
The Mirage 2.0 Trail Camera from Wildgame Innovations is built for hunters who want maximum coverage of their hunting territory. It is a simple-to-use camera with exceptional image recording, a long capture range and an aggressive performance-to-cost ratio. This 30-megapixel camera delivers 16:9 ratio stills and 15-second 720p HD video clips to provide imaging of the alpha bucks in your hunting area. MSRP: $89.99. For more info: (877) 269-8490, WildgameInnovations.com
WX Vapor
Wiley X
The versatile WX Vapor has a lightweight frame with a unique, bold appearance. Available in both two- and three-lens interchangeable kits, you can change lenses as needed by your lighting conditions and environment. This frame is compatible with the Wiley X vapor gasket (sold separately) to seal out the elements and unwanted irritants. MSRP: $105 to $125. For more info: (800) 776-7842, WileyX.com