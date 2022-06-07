New Products Gun Gear Holsters August 2022 Issue

EXCLUSIVES: GHOST STORIES: BIDEN BALLISTICS 101

Staccato 2011 Holsters

CrossBreed

CrossBreed is producing several of its most popular holster systems for Staccato’s 9mm C2 and P handguns. The Staccato 2011 Holsters include IWB, OWB and modular models like the SuperTuck, SnapSlide, SuperSlide, Pac Mat and more. The MaxOhai Modular Holster is also offered for the Staccato P. MSRP: From $39.95 depending on model. For more info: (888) 732-5011, CrossBreedHolsters.com

BA712

ADCO Arms Co. Inc.

ADCO Arms is now producing Best Arms’ BA712 and the Bullpup BA912 in an American Flag coated format. The durable coating surpasses normal anodized finishes for long-lasting performance. The 12-ga. BA712 AR-style shotgun with a 5-round capacity has a 21″ barrel. Best Arms’ manufacturing standards allow the use of only drill bored (not pipe) barrels in their products to ensure they are durable and of the highest quality. MSRP: About $439.99. For more info: (800) 775-3687, ADCOSales.com

Lupo Colored BE.S.T. Models

Benelli USA

Benelli USA’s Lupo Bolt-Action Rifle Series is being expanded with six Lupo Colored BE.S.T. Models. The new rifles have been treated with BE.S.T. — Benelli Surface Treatment — a coating that provides corrosion and abrasion resistance as well as contemporary styling. The Lupo Colored BE.S.T. rifles are offered in 6.5 Creedmoor, .308 Win and .300 Win-Mag. They also come in two new camo patterns: GORE OPTIFADE Open Country and GORE OPTIFADE Elevated II. MSRP: $1,899. For more info: (800) 264-4962, BenelliUSA.com

Ridgeline FFT

Christensen Arms

Christensen Arms unveils Flash Forged Technology, which represents the latest in carbon fiber structural manufacturing. Available on select Christensen Arms firearms like the Ridgeline FFT, Mesa FFT, Mesa FFT Titanium and more, the technology employs an engineering approach to achieve the lightest possible structure while exceeding crucial strength and safety margins. MSRP: From $2,399 for the Ridgeline FFT. For more info: (435) 633-4667, ChristensenArms.com

Hellion

Springfield Armory

The Hellion from Springfield Armory represents a unique and innovative approach to firearms design, helping to redefine perceptions of semi-automatic 5.56mm performance. Featuring a “bullpup” configuration where the action is located behind the trigger, the 8-lb. Hellion has an OAL of just 28.25″ but with a 16″ barrel. Its ambidextrous controls work with a reversible case ejection system resulting in a 5.56 that combines portability with performance. MSRP: $1,999. For more info: (800) 680-6866, Springfield-Armory.com

TX22 Competition SCR

Taurus

The TX22 Competition SCR builds on Ruger’s original TX22 Competition model with its precision-engineered, high-grade aluminum slide and 5.25″ match-grade bull barrel. With an OAL of 9.37″ and weighing 25.84 oz., the TX22 Competition SCR is offered in .22 LR with a 10- or 16-round capacity. It has a full-size frame, fixed white dot front sights, fully adjustable white dot rear sight, a polymer grip, manual safety, trigger safety and more. MSRP: $589.32. For more info: (309) 944-5341, TaurusUSA.com

Cop 3 Slot Holster

GALCO Holsters

Galco’s Cop 3 Slot holster is precision-molded and allows comfortable carry in the strong-side and cross-draw positions. The low-cut front allows for easier, faster clearance of the firearm while also accommodating most red dot sights. MSRP: $102. For more info: (800) 874-2526, GalcoGunLeather.com

S6 1-6x24 ED Line of Riflescopes

SIGHTRON

SIGHTRON launches the S6 1-6×24 ED Line of Riflescopes for hunters, 3-gun competitors and modern sporting rifle shooters. The 6×24 uses premium Japanese glass, new optical designs and MC-777 multi-coating technology to ensure clarity, light transmission, color accuracy and sharpness. MSRP: TBD. For more info: (919) 562-3000, Sightron.com

AMBI Beast

WMD Guns

WMD’s AMBI Beast has ambidextrous controls and a hammer-forged, match-grade barrel. It comes with two 30-round magazines and is ready for any environment. It is also available in an AR pistol profile in various calibers. Features include an Ergo Grip and a six-position adjustable stock. The handguard, bolt carrier group, aluminum receiver and two-stage fire control group are protected with NiB-X, a nickel boron coating process. MSRP: $1,350. For more info: (772) 324-9915, WMDGuns.com

D&L Custom Sixgun

D&L Sports Inc.

D&L Sports now offers the D&L Custom Sixgun. Customized Single Action Rugers like the one in the picture are available in .357, 44 Spl., 44 Mag and .45. There is a D&L line of sights not just for Ruger but also for S&W and Colt. MSRP: Custom Revolver Work from $1,000 to $5,000 depending on detail work; Sights are $95 each. For more info: (928) 636-1726, DLSports.com

Ghost 20

ALPS OutdoorZ

ALPS OutdoorZ’s Ghost 20 is a hybrid pack that can be used as a backpack, briefcase or messenger bag. While built to carry essentials of everyday work life, the Ghost 20 features a back panel pocket to secure a handgun for EDC/CCW practitioners. The Ghost 20 is constructed of 500D nylon Cordura and has PU coating, making it water-resistant. MSRP: $179.99. For more info: (800) 344-2577, ALPSOutdoorZ.com

Silent Series

Nose Jammer

Nose Jammer announces its latest innovation — the Silent Series. For hunters who need completely sound-free stealth in the field, the Silent Series pack provides Nose Jammer technology in a dead-quiet package. All products in the Nose Jammer Silent Series deploy silently and help the hunter catch his prey with long-lasting, smell-blocking technology. MSRP: $28.29 for the combo kit. For more info: (507) 452-9202, NoseJammer.com

Air Hunter PCP Slugs

Northern Precision

The Air Hunter PCP Slugs in .300 diameter for 25 and 50 caliber are made using Corbin equipment and handmade one at a time. Northern Precision takes pride in making jacketed bullets. MSRP: $10 for a sample pack of 10 pellets; $20 for 50 of the .300 diameter dish base hollow points. For more info: (315) 955-8679, NPCustomBullets.com

CALIBER Earbuds

ISOtunes Sport

ISOtunes Sport introduces the CALIBER Earbuds for hunters and shooters who want hearing protection without sacrificing situational awareness. The earbuds have Tactical Sound Control technology that allows listening to ambient sounds such as game movement or range commands while ears remain protected from gunshot noise. MSRP: $199.99. For more info: (317) 740-0419, ISOtunesSport.com

