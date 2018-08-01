New Products February 2019

AR500

Big Horn Armory Inc.



The new gas operated AR500 by Big Horn Armory is based on a DPMS style AR 308. The lightweight aluminum receiver features grooves cut into the front of the mag as well as in front of the trigger. All steel parts are salt-bath nitrite finished for corrosion resistance. The 18" barrel is threaded and comes with a standard flash suppressor. It’s capable of feeding and firing any .500 diameter bullet between 200 and 700 grains. The AR500 has an adjustable gas block to allow the user to run subsonic loads using a suppressor. For more info: (307) 586-3700.



http://www.bighornarmory.com