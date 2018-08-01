New Products February 2019
Color Case Hardened 1911
Thompson Auto-Ordnance
Auto-Ordnance’s Color Case Hardened 1911’s are each a work of art, covered in a beautiful, swirling finish. Beneath the surface is an all steel, 5", “GI” pattern 1911 pistol chambered in .45 ACP. The grips are checkered wood with the “U.S.” military logo. Features include a thumb safety, blade front sight and a rear-drift sight. The 39-oz. pistol is 8.5" OAL and comes with a seven-round magazine. For more info: (508) 795-3919.
https://www.auto-ordnance.com
Taurus G2C .40 Caliber Semi-Auto
Taurus USA
Streamlined, performance driven and concealable are words to describe the Taurus G2C. Chambered in .40 S&W, this semi-auto is built on a polymer frame with ergonomically placed stippling along its grip. The G2C’s matte black/stainless steel slide has contours that blend with the frame for a snag-free draw and re-holster. Topping the slide is a fixed white dot front sight and white dot rear sights. Slide serrations provide a no-slip grip. Other features of the G2c include a striker-fire, double-action trigger system with restrike capability, a manual external safety, a Mil-STD 1913 Picatinny rail and more. The G2c also comes in 9mm Luger. For more info: (305) 624-1115.
https://www.taurususa.com/index.cfm
AmmoSlicker
Alpine Innovations
Alpine Innovations’ AmmoSlicker is an innovative ammo holder built with a special non-slip neoprene interior. The AmmoSlicker completely covers the ammo and has an adjustable fit so it can be used with most rifle stocks on the market. With the AmmoSlicker, you’ll always have the right amount of rounds within reach. It’s currently offered in large caliber size. For more info: (801) 766-4994.
https://alpineproducts.com
Sentry
McMillan Fiberglass Stocks
The Sentry is McMillan’s new modular bolt rifle stock, a “hybrid” rifle platform combining Remington-action stock with AR-style modularity. Based on most Remington type actions, this new stock can accept AR-style buttstocks and grips to improve marksmanship and combine the best of the bolt rifle and tactical semi-auto rifle worlds. Offered with full inletting (barrel and action), molded-in color, and buttstock/grip adapter, the Sentry features a squared fore end for retention and adaptation on a tripod mounting system. For more info: (877) 365-6148.
https://mcmillanusa.com/mcmillan-rifle-stocks
AR500
Big Horn Armory Inc.
The new gas operated AR500 by Big Horn Armory is based on a DPMS style AR 308. The lightweight aluminum receiver features grooves cut into the front of the mag as well as in front of the trigger. All steel parts are salt-bath nitrite finished for corrosion resistance. The 18" barrel is threaded and comes with a standard flash suppressor. It’s capable of feeding and firing any .500 diameter bullet between 200 and 700 grains. The AR500 has an adjustable gas block to allow the user to run subsonic loads using a suppressor. For more info: (307) 586-3700.
http://www.bighornarmory.com
The Terrestrial
CRKT
CRKT’s Terrestrial everyday carry knife is tactically inspired. A folding knife with a unique handle design, the Terrestrial has a traditional spear-point blade but sports a harpoon feature on the spine. Its 3.3" 8Cr13MoV steel blade is polished with a plain edge and satin finish to resist corrosion. G10 handles match the blade’s aesthetic with a carved pattern. A ball bearing-based pivot mechanism allows the blade to deploy quickly with reduced friction. The Terrestrial weighs 4.3 oz. Overall length is 7.688" when open; 4.348" when closed. For more info: (503) 685-5015.
https://www.crkt.com
Legend Layout Blind
ALPS OutdoorZ
The Legend Layout Blind from ALPS OutdoorZ is designed for hunters braving the elements. A waterproof tarpaulin floor protects hunters and their gear from adverse weather. A mesh face screen conceals without obstructing the view. The Legend Layout Blind keeps hunters off the ground while maintaining a low profile. It requires no assembly and backpack carry straps make transporting fast and easy. For more info: (800) 344-2577,
http://www.alpsoutdoorz.com
Camp Creek
TOPS Knives?
Designed by TOPS Knives’ President Leo Espinoza, Camp Creek has become one of TOPS’ best hunting/camp knives. It uses materials uncommon for TOPS like CPM S35VN steel, 3-color camo G10 handles and a Kydex sheath with a leather dangler. With an overall length of 9", the knife’s Nessmuk-like design functions well for hunting and skinning animals, but is also handy in a campsite for food prep. Its 4.38"-long blade has a 4.25" cutting edge and is 0.13" thick. For more info: (208) 542-0113.
https://www.topsknives.com
Red Dot Sights
Crimson Trace
Crimson Trace’s line of Red Dot Sights for pistols and long guns is designed for 3-gun competition, home defense, hunting and recreation. The line is composed of five products with several field of view and reticle choices:
1) CTS-1000 — a closed red dot sight with a 2 MOA aiming reticle; 2) CTS-1100 — a 3.5X battle sight with a custom and fully-illuminated hybrid BDC reticle; 3) CTS-1200 — a compact red dot reflex sight with a 3.25 MOA aiming reticle for mounting on a pistol; 4) CTS-1300 — a compact open red dot sight with a 3.5 MOA aiming reticle; and 5) CTS-1400 — an open red dot sight with a 3.25 MOA aiming reticle and a large field of view. For more info: (503) 783-5333.
https://www.crimsontrace.com
Key Fob Stun Gun
SABRE Security Equipment
Easily concealable, SABRE’s Key Fob Stun Gun is a multi-function tool to keep you safe. First, the Key Fob Stun Gun can give off a 1.154 uC charge that will cause intolerable pain to a would-be attacker. Second, it’s a 70-lumen flashlight to lead you to safety. And third, it can also sound off a 115-dB alarm (audible up to 600 feet away) that’s sure to call attention in case of an emergency. For more info: (800) 325-9568.
https://www.sabrered.com
MiniTuck and SnapSlide Holsters
CrossBreed Holsters
The MiniTuck and SnapSlide as well as seven other holsters from Crossbreed Holsters fit the Springfield XD-S Mod.2. The MiniTuck IWB allows for adjusting ride height and cant, while the standard combat cut provides full-length slide coverage yet leaves the grip open for quick and confident draws. The SnapSlide, offered in standard, Founder’s Series, and Designer Series models, is designed to ride “high-and-tight” for concealment under loose shirts. It works with 1.25" or 1.5" belts. For more info: (417) 732-5011.
www.crimsontrace.com
Trail’s End #307 With Scent Reflex Technology
Wildlife Research Center
Wildlife Research Center now offers the Trail’s End #307 with Scent Reflex Technology, a buck lure in a convenient 1- or 4-fl. oz. bottle. It’s an all-season and rut buck lure containing whitetail doe urine with estrus secretions, oils derived from plants and other ingredients attractive to deer. Trail’s End #307 is ideal for pre-rut hunting and applying to scent wicks, draglines or scrape drippers. For more info: (800) 873-5873,.
http://www.wildlife.com
Pachmayr Speedloader
Lyman Products
The Pachmayr Speedloader from Lyman Products is now available for the Colt Cobra. CNC machined from solid aluminum, the Speedloader has a polygon shape with the smallest outer dimensions to fit compact revolvers. It holds cartridges firmly with no rattling due to an O-ring that contacts the catridge bases and holds the rounds in place. A twist of the knob releases the cartridge. The Speedloader is also available for the S&W J-Frame/Ruger LCR as well as the S&W K- and L-Frame revolvers. For more info: (800) 225-9626.
https://www.lymanproducts.com
Mini Slide for GLOCK 19X
DeSantis Gunhide
The Mini Slide (#086) is designed for plainclothes LE professionals preferring a tight riding holster without a thumb break. Featuring double-stitched seams and precision molding, the Mini Slide is fitted with a tensioning screw and has 1¾" belt slots. It is one of 29 DeSantis Gunhide holsters fit for the GLOCK 19X. Other DeSantis holsters for the GLOCK 19X are the Thumb Break Scabbard, Cozy Partner, Thumb Break Mini Slide, Osprey, E-Gat Slide, T-Gat Slide, Sky Cop, Apache Ankle Rig, Insider, Pro Stealth, Inside Heat, Nemesis, Super Fly, Pocket Tuk, New York Undercover and more. For more info: (631) 841-6300.
https://www.desantisholster.com
AK Battlegrip
TangoDown Inc.
TangoDown has added the AK Battlegrip to its Battlegrip line. The AK Battlegrip offers a comfortable ergonomic design, aggressive non-slip texture and patented internal storage for spare parts or batteries. It fits all true AK-pattern rifles. With the AK Battlegrip, you won’t miss the trigger guard “finger bite” or recoil pain in your palm from the original stock grip. Its overall height is 4.23"; weight is 4 oz. For more info: (909) 392-4757.
https://tangodown.com
The Mini CQC-7 Flipper
Emerson Knives
The Mini CQC-7 Flipper is Emerson Knives’ first mini flipper. This is a pocket-friendly version of Emerson’s earlier CQC-7. The Mini CQC-7 Flipper features a flipper tab and a ball-bearing pivot system. It glides open with ease and locks with a click. It’s fun to flip over and over. The mini flipper has Black G10 handles, a Titanium lock and a 2.9"-long 154CM blade with an HRC of 57-59. Its overall length is7.2"; weight is 4 oz. Available in black or stone-washed finish. For more info: (310) 539-5633.
https://emersonknives.com
Shrunken Bison Gun Belt
MTR Custom Leather
MTR Custom Leather’s Shrunken Bison Gun Belt is over 40 percent stronger than traditional cowhide making it ideal for carrying side arms and accessories. The natural grain of bison leather displays a more pronounced pebble-textured surface hence the hides used in the gun belt do not need to be corrected with artificial embossing or plating. Edges are hand-polished, painted and burnished. Lined with Nubuck leather and sewn with nylon thread, a stiffener is also added to the belt for rigidity. A solid brass buckle held together by two Chicago screws help make the belt durable. For more info: (336) 879-2166.
https://www.mtrcustomleather.com
Gold Standard Tactical Trigger
Majestic Arms
Majestic Arms’ Gold Standard Tactical Trigger fits Mark III and Mark IV frames. It has an adjustable length of pull, pre-travel and over-travel adjustment, a new-style plunger with tactile reset and an ergonomic trigger face design. CNC machined from 7075 aircraft grade aluminum, the Gold Standard Tactical Trigger has a hard-coat gold anodized finish and can be used with a combination of components. It comes with Allen keys and extra screws. For more info: (718) 356-6765.
https://majesticarms.com