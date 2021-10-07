New Products
December 2021 Issue
M&P9 M2.0 Spec Series Pistol Kit
Smith & Wesson
Smith & Wesson announced the release of the limited edition M&P Spec Series Pistol Kit. It includes an M&P9 M2.0 OR pistol, an M&P knife and a challenge coin. The M&P9 M2.0 in 9mm is a full-size spec series pistol with a 4.6″ threaded barrel, an optics-ready slide and suppressor height sights. With a capacity of 17+1, the gun comes with a Crimson Trace optic. The M7P Paracord Fixed Blade Neck Knife has a 2.8″ blade with an OAL of 5.9″. The M&P Spec Series Challenge coin has a 3D high-relief sculpted design. It’s solid nickel metal with antique finish and hard-baked enamel. MSRP: $969. For more info: (800) 331-0852, Smith-Wesson.com
MR-30PG Precision Rifle
D&L Sports, Inc.
The MR-30PG Rifle has been the only rifle to win the Triple Crown of tactical shooting and is featured as the Black King rifle of the Shooter cinema series. Tier One in function and accuracy, the rifle is offered in multiple calibers and include an aluminum traction butt plate as well as an adjustable length of pull all the way down to 12″. MSRP: $8,500. For more info:
(928) 636-1726, DLSports.com
Remote Beacon Illuminator
Muddy Outdoors
Muddy Outdoors’ Remote Beacon Illuminator is a remote-activated green LED to safely locate a tree stand or blind in the dark. The compact, multidirectional LED light attaches to your stand or blind and activates with a push of a button. Simple to install with no special tools needed, the Muddy Remote Beacon can double as a safety feature by illuminating climbing steps. MSRP: $39.99. For more info: (877) 269-8490, GoMuddy.com
AEMS (Advanced Enclosed Micro Sight)
Holosun
Even lightweight, powerful and tiny optics can fit the needs of discerning firearms enthusiasts. One such optic is Holosun’s AEMS (Advanced Enclosed Micro Sight). The newest addition to the Holosun family of optics, this 3.9-oz. sight (without mount) is lightweight but designed for various types of shooting use. For more info: (909) 594-2888, Holosun.com
TD ACRO Mount for SIG SAUER P320
TangoDown Inc
The TD ACRO Mount for SIG SAUER P320 (SSM-02) from TangoDown Inc. is made from ordnance-grade steel with a rust-resistant Melonite finish. Mounting fasteners are included with a pre-applied Vibra-Tite VC-3 thread-locking compound. It has a dovetail for backup iron sights (offered separately). The Aimpoint ACRO combined with the SSM-02 will work well together whether the P320 is for competition, EDC, or duty use. MSRP: $78. For more info: (909) 392-4757, TangoDown.com
DXT2 Big Dot Sights
XS Sights
Smith & Wesson M&P Shield pistols’ factory sights can quickly and easily be replaced with XS night sights. The DXT2 Big Dot Tritium Night Sights offer front sight visibility in all lighting conditions. With a patent-pending glow dot that absorbs light, the sights drive focus to the front sight using a high-contrast front and a V-notch rear for an unobstructed view of the front sight. MSRP: $132. For more info: (888) 744-4880, XSSights.com
Taurus GX4 — New Color Options
Taurus
Taurus follows up its recent launch of the all-new Taurus GX4 with the addition of two slide color options. The Taurus GX4 is a full-feature micro-compact polymer frame handgun chambered for the 9mm Luger. The lightweight, low-print defensive pistol is comfortable to carry even with summer clothing. Originally with a black gas nitride finish, the Taurus GX4 is now available with Tungsten Cerakote slide and Troy Coyote Tan Cerakote finishes that contrast with the black polymer frame. Both models come with two 11-round magazines. MSRP: $410.61. For more info: (800) 327-3776, TaurusUSA.com
Pry Cutter Keychain Tool
CRKT
The Pry Cutter Keychain Tool is small enough to take anywhere. The tool is a jack-of-all-trades, featuring several components from a cord cutter to a bit driver tool. Constructed of stainless steel in a bead-blast finish, this compact multitool features a pry bar section for everyday, utility tasks. With a replaceable cord cutter and bottle opener, the Pry Cutter Keychain Tool includes a multi-position O-ring PH1 hex bit and 1/4″, 5/16″, 3/8″ hex wrenches. MSRP: $19.99. For more info: (800) 891-3100, CRKT.com
Browning Envy Hunting Blind
ALPS OutdoorZ
ALPS OutdoorZ introduces the Browning Envy Hunting Blind. Weighing 23 lbs. with an 82″ center height and 74″ shooting width, the Envy’s wall and window curtain construction are of 600D polyester fabric. Offered in Realtree EXCAPE and Mossy Oak Country DNA. MSRP: $399.99. For more info: (800) 344-2577, ALPSOutdoorZ.com
Master-Fit AR15 Crowfoot Wrench Set
Real Avid
Real Avid’s Master-Fit AR15 Crowfoot Wrench Set is a single-purpose crowfoot wrench kit made for building and modifying AR15 rifles. It’s specialized for precise fit of MIL-SPEC and free-float barrel nuts, muzzle devices and castle nuts. Titanium-coated stainless steel provides tight tolerances. MSRP: $299.99. For more info: (800) 286-0567, RealAvid.com
.500 Premium Bullets
Northern Precision
Northern Precision now makes .500 Premium Bullets for the .500 Smith & Wesson magnum and .500 cal. guns. These are made from drawn-down 50 cal. B.M.G. jackets and trimmed to specs. The .500 are offered in custom weights and in bonded core for hunters who need max penetration and weight control. MSRP: $32 for a box of 25 non-bonded bullets; $49 for a box of 25 premium bonded core bullets. For more info: (315) 955-8679, NPCustomBullets.com
Holster Care Kit
GALCO
Like all products made from natural materials, leather holsters, belts and ammo carriers require periodic care and maintenance. GALCO has assembled the Holster Care Kit to make this easy. It includes an application dauber, a synthetic wool buffing pad and a foam scrub pad to make applying GALCO’s Leather Lotion and Draw-EZ simple and mess-free. MSRP: $34. For more info: (623) 434-7070, GalcoGunLeather.com
ANN114 Butterfly
Bear & Son Cutlery
Bear & Son Cutlery celebrates 30 years of butterfly knife manufacturing with the release of limited-edition balisongs. Each knife features a laser engraved 30th anniversary logo on the blade. One such balisong, the ANN114 Butterfly, features a 3-5/8″ carbon steel blade with a satin finish. The handles are made of zinc with a silver vein finish. Premium tang pin construction on the knives ensures smooth deployment. MSRP: $61.49. For more info: (256) 435-2227, BearAndSonCutlery.com
L19 Long-Range Flashlight
The AceBeam
The AceBeam L19 Long-Range Flashlight has an optical lens for high-output power and strong light-gathering ability. It can find prey or targets within a distance of 1,300 meters white or 1,520 meters green, providing sufficient response time in emergencies. Specially designed for tactical and hunting, this high-power, long-range flashlight has easy-access tail switches, crenelated strike bezels and weapon-mounting capabilities. Ideal for tactical, hunting, outdoor, professional, security and law enforcement use. MSRP: $149. For more info: AceBeam.com