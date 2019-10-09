Absolute Zero

Axeon Optics



Axeon Optics’ Absolute Zero makes sighting in your rifle easy. Using two precision lasers, it guarantees your hold on the rifle will be in the same place for each shot to eliminate errors. It’s a quick, efficient and accurate way to find your zero at 25 yards and allows you to zero in at 100 yards with cold-barrel accuracy. The Absolute Zero is now easier to mount on a rifle via Picatinny rail or clamped to a 1" or 30mm scope tube. It works across multiple platforms and calibers (including crossbows) and with any optic. For more info: (479) 646-4210.



