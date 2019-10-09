New Products December
2019 Issue
Beavertail HandALL Grip Sleeve
Canik/Century Arms
The TP9 Elite Combat Executive is based on the 2019 TP9 Elite Combat but with upgrades from Salient Arms International. The Executive features a gold barrel by Salient. The optics-ready slide, threaded-barrel and small steel parts are nitride-coated while internal components are nitride- or nickel-coated. The Salient collaboration includes the barrel and thread protector, an aluminum Speed Funnel magazine well, and sight set with fiber optic front sight. The Executive is suppressor ready with 1/2x28 RH threads. It comes with a 15-round and an 18-round magazine. For more info: www.centuryarms.com
www.centuryarms.com
S333 Thunderstruck
Standard Mfg. Co.
The S333 Thunderstruck is a volley fire revolver from Standard Mfg. Co. Designed for personal protection, the S333 simultaneously fires two .22 magnum rimfire cartridges with each pull of the trigger. This results in firepower with very little recoil. The S333 features a redundant firing system and a blade-style safety on the trigger. Compact and lightweight, the S333 is made from 7075 aircraft-grade aluminum with high-strength steel cylinder and barrels. This ideal carry gun has red dot front and rear sights and a polymer grip. For more info: (860) 225-3401.
www.stdgun.com
Walther PPQ 9mm Compensator
Jarvis Inc.
The Walther PPQ 9mm Compensator from Jarvis Inc. reduces muzzle rise and recoil felt by the shooter while firing. With a sleek design that follows the profile of the PPQ slide, the compensator will work on both Walther factory and Jarvis threaded barrels. To install, just screw on the compensator and tighten the single set screw at the bottom with the provided hex key wrench. For more info: (406) 625-2562.
www.jarvis-custom.com
IGNITE
TruGlo Inc.
TruGlo’s IGNITE 30mm red-dot sight is CNC-machined from aircraft-grade aluminum. Precise aiming is possible with its 2-MOA red-dot reticle. Other features include 30mm multi-coated objective lens, digital push-button brightness controls, eight brightness settings, 1/2-MOA windage and elevation adjustments. IGNITE gives unlimited eye relief with its wide field of view and comes with a cantilever Picatinny rail mount.
www.truglo.com
MC1sc Stainless Two-Tone Pistol
O.F. Mossberg & Sons Inc.
Mossberg introduces the MC1sc Stainless Two-Tone Pistol. It features a bead-blasted, stainless-steel slide over a matte-black polymer frame. The slide has multi-angle serrations and is topped with dovetail-mounted, low-profile, white 3-dot sights. The 3.4" barrel, constructed of stainless steel, features a black DLC (Diamond-Like Coating) finish and a 1:16 twist rate. The glass-reinforced frame gives the gun high-impact and chemical resistance as well as high-tensile strength and stiffness. Optional cross-bolt safety is available and is reversible for right- or left-handed shooters. This two-toned pistol joins the family of MC1sc models as Mossberg’s first semiautos in the company’s 100-year history. For more info: (203) 230-5300.
www.mossberg.com
Grip Tuck Universal Holster
Alien Gear
The Grip Tuck Universal Holster from Alien Gear features a grippy, textured outer material. This outer covering provides traction, gripping against fabric for a secure hold. The shell is high-density neoprene. The Grip Tuck is a universal pistol holster so it fits an entire class of firearms as opposed to just a single make and model. If you have multiple pistols of a similar frame size and barrel length, you may be able to use Grip Tuck with all of them. For more info: (208) 215-2046.
www.aliengearholsters.com
Billet-AR Upper Receiver With Optional Forward Assist
Wilson Combat
Wilson Combat is offering their Billet-AR Upper Receiver with Optional Forward Assist. The integral MilSpec-style forward assist allows the user to manually close the rifle’s bolt when checking the chamber or when the chamber/bolt is extremely fouled. If your guns are dirty or suppressed, a forward assist can help bring the rifle back in action. CNC-machined from 7075-T6 Aerospace Aluminum Billet Stock, the Billet-AR Upper Receiver also features a Picatinny top rail, shell deflector, M4-style extended feed ramps and an undersize bolt raceway. It fits standard GI lowers, Wilson Billet-AR Lowers and any standard AR barrel. For more info: (800) 955-4856.
www.wilsoncombat.com
Pachmayr Knives
Pachmayr
The new line of Pachmayr Knives is tailored to the needs of shooters and sportsmen. The line consists of six different knives for various uses and carry styles. The Dominator, Grunt, Grappler, Griffin, Blacktail and Snare (in photo) are all built to the Pachmayr standard of quality and functionality. For more info:
www.lymanproducts.com/brands/pachmayr/pach-knives
Classic PT 92s
Taurus
Taurus has added two models to its PT 92 semi-auto pistol line. The enhanced Classic PT 92s with Brazilian walnut wood grips reflect the heritage and classic styling of the popular full-frame handgun. Available in 9mm Luger, the pistols are built on drop-hammer-forged alloy frames in either matte black or natural anodized finish. The alloy steel and stainless steel slide models are offered in black matte or matte stainless finishes, respectively, both with a 5" barrel and 17-round capacity. Other features include a manual safety and ambi decocker, integrated front sights, drift adjustable rear sights and more. For more info: (305) 624-1115.
www.taurususa.com
Absolute Zero
Axeon Optics
Axeon Optics’ Absolute Zero makes sighting in your rifle easy. Using two precision lasers, it guarantees your hold on the rifle will be in the same place for each shot to eliminate errors. It’s a quick, efficient and accurate way to find your zero at 25 yards and allows you to zero in at 100 yards with cold-barrel accuracy. The Absolute Zero is now easier to mount on a rifle via Picatinny rail or clamped to a 1" or 30mm scope tube. It works across multiple platforms and calibers (including crossbows) and with any optic. For more info: (479) 646-4210.
www.axeonoptics.com
MASADA
IWI US
The IWI US MASADA is a 9mm polymer-framed, striker-fired pistol. Developed to meet modern battlefield requirements, its features were selected based on input from the military, LEOs and gun enthusiasts. Ergonomically designed with ambidextrous controls, the optics-ready MASADA comes with three interchangeable back-straps and a 17+1 steel magazine. Its cold hammer-forged barrel is 4.1" long; OAL is 7.4". The frame is made of high-strength, impact-resistant fiberglass-reinforced polymers. For more info: (717) 695-2081.
www.iwi.us
Regulus
Lionheart Industries
The Regulus from Lionheart Industries is a modular platform featuring two unique frames — the Alpha Full-sized or Beta Compact frame. Select a slide, choose between two slide lengths then add other customizable options like sight size, grips and colors. (There are about 6,912 possible combinations!) The Regulus has an aerospace-grade aluminum frame and a Chromoly steel slide and barrel; Cerakote protects the entire pistol. Each Regulus frame comes standard with an accessory rail. For more info: (888) 552-4743.
www.lionheartindustries.com
Wood/Aluminum AR-Grips
Sharps Bros.
The Wood/Aluminum Grip for AR-pattern rifles from Sharps Bros. ships together with two matching MLOK hand guard panels. Grip frame is CNC machined from billet 6061-T6 aluminum and anodized black. Wood is Brazilian Cherry hand coated with Tung Oil to give it a rich, natural, protected finish. Hand guards have the same Brazilian Cherry wood. Set includes grip panel hardware, MLOK hardware, grip screw and grip screw wrench.
www.sharpsbros.com
HK Fray
Heckler & Koch Knives
The paracord-wrapped Fray from Heckler & Koch Knives (by Hogue) is made of 154CM steel. Intended for strenuous outdoor cutting activities, fixed blade enthusiasts will appreciate this usable, no-nonsense cutting tool. The Fray comes in tanto- and clip-point styles and both have thumb ramp jimping and a finger indent. A 1/8"-thick paracord wrap (for lashing, hunting or first aid) weaves through the knife frame. The knife deploys with minimal thumb pressure and easily snaps into place when not in use. For more info: (800) 438-4747, www.hogueinc.com/knives/hk
www.hogueinc.com/knives/hk
Mount for GLOCK MOS
TangoDown Inc.
TangoDown has added the Mount for GLOCK MOS (AAM-01) to its line of products. Precision machined from ordnance-grade steel, the mount plate offers a platform for the Aimpoint ACRO on the pistol slide. It is heat treated then given a Melonite finish for rust-resistance. The mount comes with Torx fasteners with Vibra-Tite VC-3 thread locking compound. The mount will fit most GLOCKs with reflex optics. For more info: (909) 392-4757.
www.tangodown.com
12.7x42mm Brass
Starline Brass
Starline Brass will now manufacture its Part #3055 with the headstamp 12.7x42mm. The cartridge cases will still be in its original design but will no longer be stamped .50 Beowulf to comply with trademark restrictions. Designed for AR-style rifles, the 12.7x42mm is a powerful big-bore cartridge using a large magnum pistol primer. For more info: (800) 280-6660.
www.starlinebrass.com
Bear Edge 71526 and 71527
Bear & Son Cutlery
Bear Edge Knives, a Bear & Son Cutlery brand, introduces the Bear Edge 71526 and 71527. Compact, portable and lightweight, both have durable and razor-sharp cutting edges. They are suited for outdoor adventurers, backpackers, hunters and anyone requiring minimal gear weight with maximum performance. The spear point-style 440 high carbon stainless steel blade is 2.5" long on the 71526 (in picture) and 3.25" on the 71527; OAL is 6" and 7.5" respectively. A fold-away carabiner allows the frame-lock knives to be clipped on a belt loop, purse or backpack. For more info: (800) 844-3034.
www.bearandsoncutlery.com
