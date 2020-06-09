Denali Chest Holster

Diamond D Outdoors

Designed and tested in Alaska, the Denali Chest Holster is built to withstand challenging weather conditions. At the same time, the holster also provides comfort and versatility for quick and easy access to your firearm. It is offered in 10 sizes depending on your type of gun and barrel length and comes with a strap system and adjustable retention strap. This ensures the best chest holster fit for you and your gun. Made of 1050 Ballistic nylon, the Denali Chest Holster is worn tight on your chest for a one-handed, quick and easy draw.

www.diamonddoutdoors.com