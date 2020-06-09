New Products August
2020 Issue
Rio Bravo Lever-Action Rimfire
Rossi
The Rio Bravo is Rossi’s new .22 LR long gun. Based on the company’s popular line of R92 lever-action firearms, the Rio Bravo features a German beechwood or black polymer forearm and stock with polished black metal finish. It is well-suited for small-game hunting, adventurous target shooting, around-the-farm pest control and also for youth training. Up to 15 rounds of .22 LR can be fed into the magazine tube. For more info: (229) 515-8707.
Umarex 850 M2
Umarex USA
Umarex USA is offering a CO2-powered pellet rifle that resembles a traditional repeating rifle. The Umarex 850 M2 features Picatinny rails, a removable cheek piece, a fiber-reinforced synthetic stock in a modern design, fiber optic sights, a 2-stage adjustable trigger, an 11mm scope mounting rail and an aluminum 8-round magazine. It can shoot as many as 200 shots with one 88-gram CO2 cartridge and send pellets up to 700 FPS accurately. The Umarex 850 M2 is offered in both .177 and .22 calibers for plinking or hunting small game. For more info: (479) 646-4210.
SKO Series
Standard Mfg.
The SKO Series of 12-gauge semi-automatic shotguns from Standard Mfg. provide a high level of performance, reliability and features in one package. The shotguns in the series have AR-type controls and optional 2-, 5- and 10-round detachable magazines. Machined from 7075 aircraft grade aluminum, then Mil-Spec hard anodized, the shotguns are both lightweight and durable. They are available in three variations: the full-length SKO-12 (in picture), the SKO Shorty and the SKO Mini.
For more info: (860) 225-3401.
205-Gr. Elite Hunter
Berger Bullets
Berger Bullets’ 205-Gr. Elite Hunter is ideal for modern hunting applications. It’s for hunters seeking a mid-to-heavy bullet solution for their 30 Nosler, 300 Win Mag, 300 Ultra Mags, 300 PRC and other 30-caliber long-range hunting platforms. The Elite Hunter line uses Berger’s hybrid ogive design that blends tangent and secant designs to optimize efficiency, reduce wind-drift and minimize sensitivity to seating depth. Their sleek profile features an ultra-high ballistic coefficient (BC) and increased sectional density. For more info: (660) 460-2802.
Fenix PD40R V2.0
Fenix
The Fenix PD40R V2.0 is a portable flashlight with USB Type-C charging interface. The 5.43″-long light delivers a maximum output of 3,000 lumens and a beam distance of 405 meters with a single Luminus SST70 LED fitted in its head. The twist-to-turn way for activation of its multiple modes allows easier and faster operation, even if the user is wearing gloves. Weighing 4.13 oz. (excluding battery), it is waterproof up to two meters and impact resistant up to a meter. The Fenix PD40R V2.0 is ideal for outdoor activities, daily use at home or at work and in emergency situations. For more information:
Tactical Rifle Case
MTM Case-Gard
MTM Case-Gard’s Tactical Rifle Case protects rifles and shotguns during transport and allows them to be stacked for storage. The case features plastic-molded construction and fits most rifles or shotguns up to 42″ long. It includes snap latches for a firm lock, quality foam padding for maximum protection and internal tie-down and padlock points for increased security. For more info: (937) 890-7461
IWB Torsion 3.0 Gun Holster
Bravo Concealment
Bravo Concealment’s IWB Torsion 3.0 Gun Holster features a 10-degree inward angle that makes it conceal better than other holster brands. With the inward angle, a handgun can ride closer to the body without extra attachments or accessories. The IWB holster is ideal for appendix carry or anywhere around your waistline. For more comfort and flexibility, remove the holster’s shorter belt clip and use the single-belt-clip configuration. This lets you tuck your shirt between your pants and the holster for a more formal style. For more info: (956) 783-7682
Master Armorer’s Mat
Real Avid
Real Avid introduces the Master Armorer’s Mat, a bench top aid for AR15 armorers and DIY builders. Protect your firearm’s parts and stay organized with this protective mat and built-in storage tray. Detailed schematics of the upper receiver, lower receiver, bolt carrier group and barrel assembly are printed on the mat’s left side. A parts-and-tools tray is attached to the mat while a small-parts storage box snaps onto the top of the tray. Both mat and tray roll up to fit in a storage bag. For more info: (800) 286-0567.
3-Dot RAM Night Sights for Canik and Taurus
XS Sights
XS Sights’ 3-Dot RAM Night Sights for Canik and Taurus are now available. The RAM (radioactive material) night sights have the brightest 3-dot sight option for fast and accurate shooting in bright and low light. The RAM’s rear sight is blacked out to contrast against the front sight (available in bright orange or green). The front sight features XS’s proprietary Ember Glow Dot technology that absorbs ambient light and glows in low light. RAM Night Sights are CNC machined from bar-stock steel. Front blade width is 0.145″; notch width is 0.170″. The sights are offered for Canik’s TP9SF and Taurus G2 series.
For more info: (888) 744-4880.
Barnstable Farm Boot for Women
Ryshod
Dryshod calls the Barnstable Farm Boot for Women as the “world’s most wearable rubber boot.” It features a hand-cut rubber outsole with a compression-molded rubber heel for added grip and traction in slippery areas around barns and stables. The Barnstable has a waterproof, 5mm Densoprene foam insulated bootie to keep feet warm and dry. For more info: (866) 663-6825
Böker Plus Lancer 42
Böker USA, Inc.
Böker USA introduces the newest version of its Lancer pocketknife. The Böker Plus Lancer 42 features a 2.76″ blade made of D2 steel with a stonewash-finish. The blade opens with a nail nick and is secured with a sturdy frame lock. Designed by Ukrainian knife maker Serge Panchenko, the Böker Plus Lancer 42 is lightweight, compact and flat for easy carry. The knife is offered with G10, carbon fiber or Cocobolo wood handle scales. A lanyard hole and tip-up pocket clip complete the package. For more info: (303) 462-0662.
Axeon NightVue
Axeon Optics
Axeon Optics has introduced the Axeon NightVue, a binocular-mounted green laser illuminator. It transforms the standard binocular from a daylight-only tool into one for round-the-clock use. It thus turns even ordinary binoculars into a “night vision” optic. The Axeon NightVue mounts to most porro and roof prism binoculars and beams out a powerful 520 nm green laser to distances up to 250 meters. For more info: (479) 646-4210
Denali Chest Holster
Diamond D Outdoors
Designed and tested in Alaska, the Denali Chest Holster is built to withstand challenging weather conditions. At the same time, the holster also provides comfort and versatility for quick and easy access to your firearm. It is offered in 10 sizes depending on your type of gun and barrel length and comes with a strap system and adjustable retention strap. This ensures the best chest holster fit for you and your gun. Made of 1050 Ballistic nylon, the Denali Chest Holster is worn tight on your chest for a one-handed, quick and easy draw.