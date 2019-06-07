New Products August 2019 Issue

Quickie

TOPS Knives



The Quickie from TOPS Knives is a 3-finger karambit. This means the third finger away from the blade should be placed in the hole in the knife’s skeletonized handle. The design allows the user to still have some use of his/her hand while holding the knife. The Quickie has an overall length of 5" and weighs 1.2 oz. without a sheath. Its 1.63" blade is made of 1095 steel with a hardness rating of 56-58 RC. For more info: (208) 542-0113.



