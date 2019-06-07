New Products August 2019 Issue
575 GLS Pro-Fit IWB Holster
Safariland
Safariland’s 575 GLS Pro-Fit IWB Holster is offered for several subcompact handguns including the GLOCK 43, Springfield XD-S and Smith & Wesson M&P Shield (9mm, .40, .45). The 575 incorporates Safariland’s GLS retention in an open top design with a slimmer, low-cut and compact body for a comfortable, smaller footprint. The holster body is made of SafariSeven, a proprietary nylon blend. For more info: (800) 347-1200.
www.safariland.com
BT-9 9mm Series
Rock River Arms
Rock River Arms’ BT-9 9mm Series models are based on RRA’s billet aluminum lower receiver with a GLOCK-compatible flared magazine well. A built-in winter-style trigger guard offers room for the trigger finger even when wearing tactical or cold-weather gloves. The BT92133 Pistol, BT92142 Pistol and BT91700 Carbine Rifle feature RRA’s aluminum upper receiver and Lightweight Free-Float M-LOK-compatible handguards. For more info: (309) 792-5780,
www.rockriverarms.com
RMR HRS
Trijicon Inc.
The RMR HRS is Trijicon’s SOCOM version of the Type 2 Ruggedized Miniature Reflex. It has audible and tactile windage and elevation adjustments for quick and easy zeroing with no need for special tools or devices. The anodized-brown RMR HRS features electronics that bolsters durability and performance in severe environments and eight adjustable brightness settings, including two for night vision. The CR2032 lithium battery lasts up to four years at a mid-setting. For more info: (248) 960-7700.
www.trijicon.com
Quickie
TOPS Knives
The Quickie from TOPS Knives is a 3-finger karambit. This means the third finger away from the blade should be placed in the hole in the knife’s skeletonized handle. The design allows the user to still have some use of his/her hand while holding the knife. The Quickie has an overall length of 5" and weighs 1.2 oz. without a sheath. Its 1.63" blade is made of 1095 steel with a hardness rating of 56-58 RC. For more info: (208) 542-0113.
www.topsknives.com
Tactical Solutions
Tactical Solutions’ X-Ring Takedown VR .22 LR Rifle features an ambidextrous bolt, a dual guide rod system and integrated 15 MOA Picatinny rail. The X-Ring TD VR is threaded for the addition of a suppressor or compensator. The 3.5-lb., 16.5"-long rifle is available in Gun Metal Gray, Matte Black, Matte OD and Quicksand with a Magpul X-22 Backpacker or Hogue OM stock. For more info: (866) 333-9901.
www.tacticalsol.com
Vortek StrikerFire
Traditions Performance Firearms
The Vortek StrikerFire from Traditions Performance Firearms has a re-designed, recoil-reducing buttstock and buttpad. With less recoil, shooters can enjoy increased accuracy and all skill levels will feel comfortable shooting the rifle. The solid buttstock will be a treat for those who spend a lot of time at the range. The Vortek StrikerFire is now offered in the Realtree Edge camo pattern. For more info: (860) 388.4656.
www.traditionsfirearms.com
Texan LSS
AirForce Airguns
AirForce Airguns has added the Texan LSS to the Texan family of big bore air rifles. It combines the power of the original Texan with the sound suppression technology featured on the Texan LSS. The LSS sound reduction system will be available as a complete rifle as well as an upgrade kit for existing non-suppressed Texan rifles. For more info: (877) 247-4867.
www.airforceairguns.com
380 Aller
Benchmade Knife Company
Benchmade’s six-in-one 380 Aller was designed with travel in mind. Features on this compact friction folder include a Wharncliffe blade, screwdriver/pry tip, micro bit slot, custom pocket/money clip, bottle opener and lanyard/key-ring hole. The blade has a plain edge and satin finish and the handle is black G10. For more info: (800) 800-7427.
www.benchmade.com
Adjustable Target Stand Kit
Birchwood Casey
Birchwood Casey’s Adjustable Target Stand Kit comes with six modular uprights, a target stand and a single target backer. The stand can be adjusted from widths of 13 to 25". A 19.5”x19.5” white backer board is included and works with Birchwood Casey Shoot-N-C and Dirty Bird targets (sold separately). The kit is ideal for home, range and hunting camp use. The stand breaks down into smaller sections and can be easily stored or transported. For more info: (800) 746-6862.
www.birchwoodcasey.com
Bullseye Wi-Fi Scope Cam
GSM Outdoors
GSM Outdoors announced the release of the Bullseye Wi-Fi Scope Cam from Shooting Made Easy (SME). The Wi-Fi Scope Cam is a high-definition video camera that secures to most spotting scopes with a 1" to 1.5" diameter eyepiece. Connect the camera and your mobile device or tablet via Wi-Fi to engage the free Bullseye Target Manager App. Shooters will then have a clear live view of the downrange target on their device and also access to advanced shot tracking and logging features. For more info: (877) 269-8490.
www.gsmoutdoors.com
Pistol Red Dot Sight Mount
TRUGLO, Inc.
With the Pistol Red Dot Sight Mount, you no longer need to send out the slide of a semi-auto handgun for machining to accept an optic. The right sight dovetail slot can be used to add an optic mounting base. Made from CNC-machined billet steel with lightening cuts and a Nitride Fortress Finish, the Pistol Red Dot Sight Mount is available for all double-stack models of GLOCK, most models of S&W M&P and Ruger Mark II to Mark IV rimfire target pistols. For more info: (888) 887-8456.
www.truglo.com
Marlin 336 In Curly Maple Stock
Marlin Firearms
The Marlin 336 is now available with a Curly Maple Stock. Its substantial sidewalls are cut out only where necessary for loading and ejection. The Marlin 336, chambered in .30-30 Win., has a 20" polished blue barrel with micro-groove rifling, a seven-round magazine capacity, adjustable semi-buckhorn rear sights and a curly maple wood stock with pistol grip. For more info: (800) 544-8892.
www.marlinfirearms.com
Air 1745
Pelican Products
The Air 1745 case from Pelican Products is 44"-long, with built-in wheels and 8" of internal space. It comes in two configurations: empty and with Pick N’ Pluck foam. It’s Pelican’s deepest long case — providing the option to stack multiple items on both bottom and top layers or just use the top layer to nestle long individual equipment. The case features press-and-pull latches tested for extreme pressure and impact situations. For more info: (800) 473-5422.
www.pelican.com
Hammer
Umarex USA
The .50-caliber Hammer airgun from Umarex is powered by natural atmospheric air. Its carbon fiber tank can be filled with 4,500 lbs. per square inch of compressed air up to a maximum of 24 cubic inches. The Hammer’s Lightspeed valve with precision regulator instantly pulses a measure of air, compressed to 3,000 psi, behind the projectile. It’s equipped with three safeties, an air pressure gauge, a standard Magpul AR grip, an 8.5" Picatinny rail and more. For more info: (479) 646-4210.
www.umarexusa.com
Smart Drive 90
Real Avid
The Smart Drive 90 is a master-grade gunsmithing bit set. It features a unique driver that comes with a jeweler’s top handle for one-hand adjustments. A smaller driver that can be used alone or paired with the main driver offers Torque Assist. An added innovation is a super-bright, 360-degree COBB LED light to illuminate your work area with zero shadows. The Smart Drive 90 comes in a well-organized case with a magnetic compartment to store and hold loose fasteners and springs during disassembly. For more info: (800) 286-0567.
www.realavid.com
N1 Pistol
Naroh Arms
The Naroh N1 is a micro-compact 9mm handgun with a 3.125" barrel and an OAL of 6.1". Weighing 16 oz. unloaded, it’s an appealing option for concealed carry. With front and rear slide serrations for easy manipulation, the N1 has a 7075 aluminum hard coat anodized receiver with full length slide rails and a 1913 accessory rail. Sights are polymer 3-dot (white) standard; grips are glass-reinforced polymer. Naroh’s pocket gun is double-action only (DAO) with an internal drop safety. No trigger pull is required for disassembly. For more info: (321) 806-4875.
www.naroharms.com
Bear Branded Bone Knives
Bear & Son Cutlery
The Bear Branded Bone Knives series celebrates Bear & Son Cutlery’s almost 30 years of knife manufacturing and the launch of their new logo. Bear Branded Bone Knives feature a laser-engraved white smooth bone handle, a high carbon stainless steel hollow ground blade and a nickel silver bolster. The lightweight knives in the series consists of three Lockbacks, two Trappers, one Large Stockman and a Cowhand design. For more info: (800) 844-3034.
www.bearandsoncutlery.com
NRA Official Coolers
Cordova Outdoors
The NRA Official Coolers from Cordova Outdoors are rotomolded coolers with eco-friendly foam insulation. The walls of Cordova coolers are thinner than those of competing models, providing better cooling performance and greater storage capacity. Other features include a “no-fail” lid lock system to prevent the lid from closing on your hands while open, aluminum handles with a built-in bottle opener, an airtight seal system and more. For more info: (208) 466-4370.
www.cordovaoutdoors.com