New Products April 2020 Issue

300 HAM’R

Starline Brass

Starline Brass has added the 300 HAM’R to its line of high-quality brass. Originally named the .30-30 AR, the 300 HAM’R was developed for improved terminal performance in the AR-15 platform while still using the standard 5.56 bolt carrier group. The 300 HAM’R has a substantial velocity and energy advantage over calibers such as the 300 Blackout and 7.63×39 that gives it a 30-30 performance out of the AR-15. This cartridge has been used for hog and deer hunting and even for plains game in Africa. For more info: (800) 280-6660.

