New Products April 2020 Issue
Grizzly
Bond Arms
The Bond Arms Grizzly is a single-action, double-barrel pistol chambered for .45 Colt and 2.5″ .410 shells. It has a stainless-steel finish, extended rosewood grips featuring a grizzly bear and fixed sites with a push-button cross-bolt safety and rebounding hammer. The trigger guard is also removable. The Grizzly features a 3″ barrel and includes a leather holster. For more info: (817) 573-4445, www.bondarms.com
S333 ThunderstRuck
Standard Mfg. Co, LLC
Designed for personal protection, the S333 Thunderstruck from Standard Manufacturing simultaneously fires two .22 magnum rimfire cartridges with each pull of the trigger. This results in firepower with very little recoil. The S333 features a redundant firing system and a blade-style safety on the trigger. Compact and lightweight, the S333 is made from 7075 aircraft grade aluminum with a high-strength steel cylinder and barrels, and features a titanium firing pin and cylinder inserts. This ideal carry gun has red-dot front and rear sights and a polymer grip. For more info: (860) 225-3401, www.stdgun.com
GWII Deluxe “Grande Californian”
Pietta USA
Pietta USA introduces the next generation of the popular “Californian” single-action series. The GWII Deluxe “Grande Californian,” available in .357 and .45 LC, is engraved with a combination of Victorian scrollwork and sunbursts on the blued barrel. It also features a rich color-casehardened frame and is accented with a one-piece, diamond-checkered grip.
American Combat Pistol (ACP)
Wilson Combat
The American Combat Pistol (ACP) features the latest generation forged slide, frame and barrel handfitted by Wilson Combat pistolsmiths with machined Bullet-Proof parts. With a capacity of 8 rounds, the ACP has an OAL of 8.7″ and weighs 41.6 oz. empty. It has a full-size carbon steel frame, a 5″ stainless match-grade barrel, a contoured magazine well and a 5″ carbon steel slide. A new Eagle Claw grip and slide surface offers a non-abrasive, tactile grip. The American Combat Pistol is offered in .45 ACP and 9mm Luger. For more info: (800) 955-4856
Stealth
Nelson Holsters
The Stealth is an IWB holster designed by Nelson Holsters. Its neoprene backing cover (in a material similar to under-armor clothing) wicks away moisture from the body and keeps your gun sweat free. The Stealth is comfortable to wear and like all other Nelson holsters is made of 100 percent Wicket & Craig leather and handmade in the U.S.A. For more info: (828) 729-3415.
1911 .45 CAL. Mini
RW MINIs
RW MINIs’ 1911 .45 cal. Mini is a 1/3 scale, all-metal replica. Weighing 0.9 oz., this non-firing model is 3.75″ long. Its slide pulls back and locks open and realistically moves when pressed. The 1911 .45 cal. Mini replica has a spring loaded trigger, a selectable safety/firing mode, functioning Beaver Tail Trigger Safety, a removable magazine with three brass rounds and a mag release button. For more info: (262) 689-7008.
SIG SAUER LEGION Series
Hogue Knives
The SIG SAUER LEGION Series adds to Hogue’s expanding SIG line of knives. Hogue partnered with SIG SAUER to deliver a line of SIG-branded knives with the SIG shield. Each knife matches the finish of SIG SAUER firearms including the chevron medallion, matte black hardware, checkered frame texture and gray Cerakote blade finish. Flippers, manual folders, fixed blades and tomahawks are available within the LEGION Series line. In picture is the SIG EX-T01 Legion Tomahawk. For more info: (800) 438-4747.
LAR-15M CAR A4 .350 Legend
Rock River Arms
The LAR-15M CAR A4 .350 Legend offers advantages for modern hunters using straight wall cartridges. It delivers power and accuracy as well as reduced recoil. The .350 Legend features a 16″ chrome moly (also available in stainless steel) cryo-treated barrel with a 1:16 twist and is equipped with an RRA military style brake. The RRA two-stage trigger provides a crisp break and is housed in the RRA winter trigger guard for full dexterity while wearing gloves. The RRA LAR-15M .350 Legend comes standard with a 6-position Operator CAR stock, overmolded A2 pistol grip and a 13″ free-float handguard. For more info: (309) 792-5780.
AR-15 Pistol Kit
DRG Manufacturing
DRG Manufacturing offers the premium AR-15 Pistol Kit directly to consumers via White Label Armory. It includes everything needed to build an AR-15 5.56 pistol with a 7.5″ barrel, except the lower receiver. AR-15 rifle, AR-9 rifle and AR-9 pistol kits are also available. These work with any standard lower receiver from a forging or billet. The kits come with a forged upper receiver, lower parts group, a buffer tube and stock. White Label Armory also offers 80 percent lowers that ship directly to the consumer and finished lower receivers that need to be transferred through an FFL dealer. For more info: (847) 847-4311.
TRU•TEC Micro Optic
TRUGLO
The TRU•TEC Micro Optic from TRUGLO, Inc. is a field-proven, pistol-compatible red dot weighing just over 1 oz. It can be used on a competition pistol slide as well as a turkey shotgun. Made of lightweight aircraft-grade aluminum, the TRU•TEC Micro Optic features a 3-MOA dot reticle, Picatinny-style mount, a 1-MOA windage/elevation adjustment and 10 brightness settings. TRUGLO has developed several new models in this series recently: TRU•TEC Micro with 45° Mount; TRU•TEC Micro with rear sight dovetail adapter for GLOCK pistols; TRU•TEC Micro with Green Dot; and the TRU•TEC Micro with RMR Footprint.
Faction Series
Rival Arms
Rival Arms’ Faction Series are comprehensive kits for DIY fans to transform their GLOCK pistols’ performance and appearance. Each kit includes parts needed to build a precision slide assembly as well as upgrade the receiver. In addition to the components in the kits, all key metal hardware also receives a distressed-look Cerakote finish in Battle Bronze or Ready Red. These finishes are on the stainless-steel slides, threaded barrels and thread protectors, as well as flared mag wells. The Faction Series kits are currently available for the G17 and G19 GLOCK pistols. For more info: (309) 944-5341.
MOLLE Padded BalancePoint Sling w/ Push Button Swivels
GrovTec
GrovTec’s MOLLE Padded BalancePoint Sling w/ Push Button Swivels combines the features of a traditional Y-Harness and a sling. The sling allows hands-free carry of both rifle and small accessories. Ranchers, property owners and cross-country shooters can comfortably lug their rifles balanced on their backs while having both hands free for other tasks. Smaller tools such as a knife, rangefinder or a monocular can be mounted on MOLLE strips on the front of padded shoulder straps. Sewn-in push button swivels make mounting and dismounting easy. For more info: (503) 557-4689.
ZELOS
Spartan Blades
The Zelos from Spartan Blades is a lightweight automatic folder. It has a 3.25″ CPM S35VN drop-point blade and a machined frame to provide a lockup in the open position. Features include blacked-out hardware and a high-tech carbon fiber pocket clip. With an overall length of 8″, the Zelos weighs 4.576 oz. For more info: (910) 757-0035.
Gen II 2-in-1 Holster & Mag
Remora Holsters
Remora’s Gen II 2-in-1 Holster & Mag has a light, pliable outer skin, a soft internal lining and a removable swivel clip. Made from a non-slip material, a GEN II holster is put together with Marine-grade thread. It will not move or shift out of position once in place. The Gen II 2-in-1 Holster & Mag’s soft lining allows smooth unholstering. Without the swivel clip, the holster can be used ambidextrously and adjusted according to the user’s cant and carry preference. With the swivel clip, the holster becomes draw-side specific for IWB. For more info: (239) 316-7770.
Flip-R-Spin Target
Target Factory
Target Factory introduces a new target design, the Flip-R-Spin Target. This indoor/outdoor range target is actually a 3-in-1 target as it can be deployed on the ground or as a vertical spinning or horizontal spinning target. With its unique 3D 2.5″ diameter “Target Ball” concept, it always self-resets. The Flip-R-Spin is environment friendly, recyclable and meets new U.S. Forest Service target material restrictions. For more info: (602) 828-3601.
Cowboy Belt
Bigfoot Gun Belts
The Cowboy Belt from Bigfoot Gun Belts is embossed with a floral design. The pattern on the surface of the leather enhances the appearance as well as adds texture. It comes in light brown, dark brown or black leather. The leather is U.S.-sourced full-grain English bridle, with two layers of 14-oz. or 18-oz. leather enclosing a spring steel core running from the buckle to the seven belt holes. The belt is stitched together with TEX 270 military-grade nylon thread. The edges are beveled, burnished and painted to ensure a uniform appearance and smooth feel. For more info: (208) 209-7321, www.gunbelts.com
300 HAM’R
Starline Brass
Starline Brass has added the 300 HAM’R to its line of high-quality brass. Originally named the .30-30 AR, the 300 HAM’R was developed for improved terminal performance in the AR-15 platform while still using the standard 5.56 bolt carrier group. The 300 HAM’R has a substantial velocity and energy advantage over calibers such as the 300 Blackout and 7.63×39 that gives it a 30-30 performance out of the AR-15. This cartridge has been used for hog and deer hunting and even for plains game in Africa. For more info: (800) 280-6660.
XOLOTL
CRKT
Inspired by an ancient Aztec deity, the XOLOTL, (pronounced show-low-tl), is a knife for today. It takes up just a little space but swings out fast with its flipper opening and spear-point blade. A liner lock holds the blade in place. The blade has one sharp and one false edge that meet in a strong spear point ideal for slicing. A sternum-shaped clip allows for discreet carry in a pocket or on MOLLE systems. For more info: (503) 685-5015, www.crkt.com