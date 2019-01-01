The Reckoning

CrossBreed



CrossBreed Holsters’ The Reckoning combines leather craftsmanship with the adjustability and retention points of tactical holsters. With two retention adjustment systems, The Reckoning can be used in various IWB positions but comes with a clip kit so it can also be used OWB. The holster is available for GLOCK, Smith & Wesson M&P Shield, SIG SAUER and other popular pistols. It is offered in black cowhide, premium horsehide and vegetable-tanned leather and more. For more info: (417) 732-5011, https://www.crossbreedholsters.com



