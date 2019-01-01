LAR-15 Pistols
Rock River Arms
Rock River Arms has added two 5.56 NATO chamber pistols to their LAR-15 lineup. One pistol has a 7" barrel; the other has a 10.5" barrel. Both have aluminum, M-LOK compatible handguards for accommodating accessories. The semi-auto pistol variants come with an SBX-K Pistol Stabilizing Brace from SB Tactical. For use with 5.56mm or .223 ammo, the pistols have chrome-lined barrels, forged LAR-15 lower receivers, an A4 upper with Picatinny rails, a single-stage trigger and rubber-molded Hogue grips. For more info: (309) 792.5780, https://http://www.rockriverarms.com
Shadow NXT
TenPoint Crossbow Technologies
Shadow NXT combines TenPoint’s Narrow Crossbow Technology (NXT) bow assembly with a lightweight, carbon-injected barrel to accurately send arrows downrange up to 380 feet per second. The bow assembly measures 6.5" wide and features XR6 cams and Vector Quad cable technology. The Shadow NXT package includes a TenPoint 3x Pro-View 2 Scope on an aluminum dovetail mount, a cocking device, three Pro Elite carbon arrows, an integrated string stop system and a quiver. For more info: (800) 548-6837, https://www.tenpointcrossbows.com
Retrograde Pump-Action Shotguns
O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc.
Mossberg has introduced the Retrograde Pump-Action Shotgun series to commemorate its 100th anniversary in 2019. The series includes the 500 Persuader Retrograde and 590A1 Retrograde, iconic police and military pump-action shotguns. The two are built to today’s standards but with the retro look and feel of a walnut stock and matching corncob forend.
For more info: (203) 230-5300, https://www.mossberg.com
Mc3 Tradition Hunting Stock
McMillan Fiberglass Stocks
McMillan’s Mc3 Tradition Hunting Stock is made from Zelonite, a polymer blend resulting in a stronger, stiffer product serious rifle shooters will appreciate. The stock fits short- and long-action Remington 700 BDL models and can accommodate Sported/Magnum barrel contours. Weighing 2.8 to 3 lbs. with a 13.5" length of pull, the Tradition stock comes with a 1" McMillan recoil pad by Pachmayr and two front- and one rear-sling studs. It’s available in Tan, Olive or Black Carbon Fiber. For more info: (877) 365-6148, https://https://mcmillanusa.com
X400U WeaponLight
SureFire
SureFire introduces the 1,000-lumen X400U, a duty-grade handgun WeaponLight and laser combination. It’s available in red and green laser versions for holster compatible and non-holster compatible lights. The X400U’s white light is focused by a Total Internal Reflection (TIR) lens to produce a beam with extended reach. Located below the primary light, the X400U’s 5-milliwatt laser sight emits a beam for non-standard shooting positions or low-light scenarios. For more info: (800) 828-8809, https://https://www.surefire.com
3 Bros
TOPS Knives
TOPS Knives’ 3 Bros is comprised of the Hunter, Tanto and Sheep’s Foot, small fixed-blade knives for a variety of uses. Many cutting tasks require a very small blade and so the idea is to provide three blade options in the smallest package possible. With an overall length of less than 4.5", each knife has a 2" 1095 RC 56-58 steel blade with a Black Canvas Micarta handle. For more info: (208) 542-0113,
https://www.topsknives.com
ShapeShift Pocket Holster
Alien Gear
Alien Gear’s ShapeShift Pocket Holster is designed for front pocket carry. The compact size of the injection-molded shell easily fits in your pocket. The pocket hook disguises the shape of the firearm and prevents the holster from detaching from the pocket when you draw. Lightweight and comfortable to conceal, it includes a customizable retention unit and is compatible with holsters in the ShapeShift series. For more info: (208) 215-2046, http://aliengearholsters.com
The Reckoning
CrossBreed
CrossBreed Holsters’ The Reckoning combines leather craftsmanship with the adjustability and retention points of tactical holsters. With two retention adjustment systems, The Reckoning can be used in various IWB positions but comes with a clip kit so it can also be used OWB. The holster is available for GLOCK, Smith & Wesson M&P Shield, SIG SAUER and other popular pistols. It is offered in black cowhide, premium horsehide and vegetable-tanned leather and more. For more info: (417) 732-5011, https://www.crossbreedholsters.com
SlingStock
WMD Guns
SlingStock is a patented buttstock with an integrated, retractable sling. Manufactured by WMD Guns, SlingStock is interchangeable with mil-spec collapsible buttstocks and accommodates single-point and 2-point operation from multiple attachment points. The 7-ft. mil-spec webbing adjusts to any length and locks with the touch of a button. If you need a sling, just replace the mil-spec collapsible buttstock on your firearm with the SlingStock. For more info: (772) 324-9915,
https://www.wmdguns.com
Model 599
Daisy Outdoor Products
Daisy Outdoor Products released the Model 599 10-Meter Competition Air Rifle, a .177 caliber gun that allows competitors to shoot an entire match without having to recharge. The Model 599 features an ambidextrous beechwood stock, vertical and length-of-pull adjustment, an adjustable comb and trigger, removable power cylinder, a BSA barrel, hooded front sight, diopter rear sight, an integral 10.8 mm dovetail scope rail and more. For more info: (479) 636-1200, https://www.daisy.com
Bold Action IX
Bear & Son Cutlery
Bear OPS, the tactical brand of Bear & Son Cutlery, has added to its popular Bold Action series of automatic knives. The Bold Action IX (Model AC-900-WSB6-B) was developed as a pocket-carry tactical knife. A white bone and carbon fiber handle gives it a stylish but comfortable feel. The knife’s 2.75" blade is made of Sandvik 14C28N stainless steel making it extra sharp and resistant to micro-chipping and edge rolling. When open, the Bold Action IX is 6.5" in length; closed it is 3.75". For more info: (800) 844-3034, http://bearandsoncutlery.com
Viridian Reactor R5 ECR Tuckable Compact
Nate Squared (N82) Tactical
Nate Squared (N82) Tactical now offers holsters for Viridian Reactor R5-equipped handguns. The Viridian Reactor R5 ECR Tuckable Compact has a patented design that activates the laser when a gun is drawn from the holster. So that means no buttons, no switches, no squeezing. Made of leather, neoprene, suede and herringbone elastic, the holster can be worn with the user’s shirt tucked or untucked. For more info: (336) 237-1169, https://n82tactical.com
.348 Winchester & .375 Winchester Brass
Starline Brass
Starline Brass has added two more rifle calibers — the .348 Winchester and .375 Winchester — to their line of quality rifle brass. The .348 Winchester was developed for the Winchester Model 71 lever action rifle while the .375 Winchester was for Winchester’s “Big Bore ’94” rifle. Both are produced under the same quality control standards Starline Brass has become known for and is available for less than the price of comparable cases. For more info: (800) 280-6660, https://www.starlinebrass.com
Flex-Hone Tool
Brush Research Manufacturing
The Flex-Hone Tool from Brush Research Manufacturing improves the function and extends the life of firearms. Using the tool produces a plateau-surface finish on any type or size cylinder, slide, chamber, magazine tube or smooth bore barrel. It will also help prevent microscopic “peaks” and “valleys” that can affect the performance and life of the firearm. For more info: (323) 261-2193, http://www.brushresearch.com