It is widely known Sierra makes some of the best bullets for handloaders anywhere on the landscape. After all, they’ve been doing it for over 70 years.

I’ve used Sierra handgun projectiles in my .357 Magnum and .41 Magnum loads with good results, and I’ve also been satisfied with the downrange performance of Sierra GameKing bullets. They’re so good, I know guys who use them exclusively.

That said, when Sierra announced its new ammunition offerings for 2020, it got my attention. You see, it is my belief any bullet company turning out its own ammo is going to take great care to make sure each cartridge works as promised.