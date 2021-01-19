We all get jaded when hearing the stereotypical new product sell-points of “Versatile” and “Comfortable.” I mean, really, when’s the last time you heard a new product tout the fact it was horribly uncomfortable and dedicated to a single narrow task? Regardless of my curmudgeonly carping, I was amazed to discover the N8 Tactical OT2 IWB holster really does take such marketing concepts to new heights.

It’s also a stereotypical “I-didn’t-think-I’ll-like-it” rig. Admittedly, it’s huge and incorporates elastic webbing. In my experience, such holsters require pants two sizes too big, while elastic fits like a glove during initial use but often becomes loose and sloppy after a few weeks of wear, tear and sweat.

However, after slipping the big holster inside my waistband, I let out an audible “Oooooo” as the velvet-like suede backing caressed my middle flab. With moisture-proof neoprene core to protect the top leather, the holster prevents the gouging common to most IWB holsters. I’d definitely nominate it for “most comfortable holster of the year.”

The elastic gun pouch fits most any pistol you care to park there and — so far — seems very secure. The adjustable-cant polymer belt clip appears immune to abuse and when you add in the N8 Tactical’s two week “Try it free” guarantee, my lackluster opinion rapidly became one of enthusiasm. And, at $39.99 MSRP — I’ve paid much more for far less!

