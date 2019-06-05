A Family Project

I knew it was going to be iffy. I carefully loaded the cartridges so the .22 blanks would be close enough to the outside edge to be struck by the worn firing pin. My son came along to help with the camera and we set up a chronograph in hopes of capturing the performance of these cartridges in the old gun.



I pointed at the target 10 yards away and started firing. Excuse me, I started cocking the gun and pulling the trigger. I did this four times with nothing but a click, but on the fifth try I got a bang. One out of five cartridges fired.



For some inexplicable reason, the chronometer didn’t register anything. It was working properly but nothing was recorded for Miss Lilly’s revolver.



Back at home, my son and I examined the cartridges and it became apparent the one that fired had been drilled so the primer was closer to the rim. I rotated the remaining cartridges a little until I was sure the primers were as close to the rim as possible.



Returning to the range I wasn’t shooting for accuracy. The gun doesn’t have any sights, so the mission was simply to see if I could get any more of the cartridges to fire, and to see what kind of measurement I could get on the chrono. With son and grandson watching, I cocked, aimed through the chronograph and was very surprised when the first round fired. The chronograph read “0.00,” but there was a new ding on the backstop. The second shot also fired, but again nothing registered on the chronograph.



We were done. With three out of five cartridges firing, I was glad this wasn’t a gun I’d have to bet my life upon but it is 122 years old. If you account for inflation, it would probably sell for around $72 today. Nobody builds handguns this cheaply anymore, but Hopkins & Allen built thousands.



Dad’s been long gone so he can’t get mad at me for trying to shoot the gun. He was just concerned for my safety, but it was fun bringing the old girl back to life if only for one brief outing. More fun was resurrecting the memory of Miss Lilly Stokes and the retired postal worker who cared enough to give her a gun for protection.