Mossberg® Announces 590M® Magazine Promotion

... America’s oldest family-owned and operated firearms manufacturer, is pleased to announce their “Buy a 590M, Get a Free 10-Round Magazine” promotion. This limited time offer is for qualifying purchases on 590M Mag-Fed firearms (SKU# 50205/50206/50208) made between 12/1/18 and 03/31/19 with redemption postmarked or submitted online by 04/30/19. The value of the free 10-round 590M Magazine is $84.



Mossberg introduced the 590M Mag-Fed 12-gauge shotgun, built on Mossberg’s legendary pump-action platform in January 2018. Featuring the world’s first double-stack, 10-round shotgun magazine, the 590M was initially available in two 10-round configurations; ideal for home security, tactical and competitive applications. For greater versatility, optional 5, 10, 15 and 20-round capacity magazines are sold as accessories. Joining the family in June 2018 was the 590M Shockwave which combines the convenience and adaptability of the mag-fed design with a “Non-NFA” pump-action firearm platform. All three models of the 590M Mag-Fed firearms are eligible for this promotion.



Promotion details can be http://offers.mossberg.com/590moffer.