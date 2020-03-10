Meopta Optika HD 10x24 Binos

I’ll grant you I’m not an optics expert and have a hard time telling multicoating from a muffuletta. However, to my degenerating (or is it degenerate?) Mark I eyeball, the new set of Meopta Optika HD 10×42 binos offers some really impressive viewing.

During this test, my wife thought I’d lost my mind when she saw me holding two sets of binos up to my eyes while peeping at the backyard bird feeder. However, it was the only way to give a literal side-by-side comparison of the Optika lenses against a comparable “bigger” brand. The results were pretty conclusive — the Meopta binos offered better clarity and contrast against a far-better-known competitor’s model in a smaller, lighter package.

The unit appears armored and robust enough for long-term field use. I liked the fast-focusing knob, which was far slicker and easier to operate than any other optics in my modest collection. Verdict: I’ve found my new go-to hunting binos!

www.meopta.com

