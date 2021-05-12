Meopta MeoPro Optika LR Rangefinding Binos

It’s no secret I’m a big fan of Meopta optics. Made by one of Europe’s largest and oldest high-end optic manufacturers headquartered in the Czech republic, Meopta has made a splash in the U.S. market by offering top-quality rifle scopes and optics at prices lower than comparable products.

My newest “toy” from Meopta is their new Optika LR rangefinding binos. Built around their excellent 10×42 chassis — of which I’ve been holding onto a loaner pair jealously for over a year — the new binos add an integrated laser rangefinder to the mix. The “regular” pair were outstanding but I didn’t hesitate to return my sample for this newest incarnation.

Coupling a laser with optics I find equal to many of the most expensive brands, the system is simple to operate and works without a hitch. The binos are claimed to reach out to 2,600 yards and while I haven’t done any real long-range work yet, it’s easy to range deer in the field down the road. I can also attest the tip of the church steeple out my back door is 323.5 yards away, even though I’m weaving the beam through the branches of a large tree. Considering the degree of difficulty in getting such a measurement, Meopta might have a hard time getting this set of binos back!

MSRP: $1,499.99

MeoptaSportoptics.com

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine