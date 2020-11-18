McMillan Introduces Z-10 Bag Rider Stock
Since 1973, McMillan Fiberglass Stocks has become an industry leader in precision custom stocks for military and law enforcement members, competitive shooters, hunters and long-range enthusiasts. Announced at the 2020 SHOT Show, the Z-1 and Z-10 stocks became the first in its new universal stock line, featuring a universal inlet to accept a wide range of Remington 700 and clone actions and barrel contours.
New for 2021, McMillan has introduced a new iteration of the Z-10 — the Z-10 Bag Rider. Based on their popular A-10 tactical stock, the Bag Rider model replaces the A-10/Z-10’s butt hook with a swept butt profile to easily accommodate rear bags for bench or prone shooting.
Available in a variety of colors and camo patterns, the right- or left-hand stock features an adjustable cheek riser and length of pull (13” without recoil pad). Measuring 31.5” long, the Z-10 Bag Rider fits actions with a maximum diameter of 1.35” from APA, Bighorn, Defiance, Lone Peak, Remington, Stiller, Surgeon and others.
Pricing varies depending on custom inlet, finish and accessories.
For more info: mcmillanusa.com, Ph: (877) 365-6148