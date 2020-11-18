McMillan Introduces Z-10 Bag Rider Stock

Since 1973, McMillan Fiberglass Stocks has become an industry leader in precision custom stocks for military and law enforcement members, competitive shooters, hunters and long-range enthusiasts. Announced at the 2020 SHOT Show, the Z-1 and Z-10 stocks became the first in its new universal stock line, featuring a universal inlet to accept a wide range of Remington 700 and clone actions and barrel contours.

New for 2021, McMillan has introduced a new iteration of the Z-10 — the Z-10 Bag Rider. Based on their popular A-10 tactical stock, the Bag Rider model replaces the A-10/Z-10’s butt hook with a swept butt profile to easily accommodate rear bags for bench or prone shooting.