EXCLUSIVES: The Magic of a Cartridge Belt

Mantis Laser Academy Training Kit

Written By Brent Wheat
2021
0

I’ve made no secret of the fact I love the Mantis X10 Shooting Performance System. Now, the big brains at Mantis have developed a portable laser/mobile device training system you can use in your own gun to dry fire with bullseye targets, silhouettes and even channel your inner Navy SEAL with a mano-a-mano competition setting.

The system is outwardly simple though undoubtedly complex under the hood. The shooter unloads, puts a laser module in his firearm, places one of the special Laser Academy targets on the wall and aims a phone/tablet on the target using the included tripod. The Mantis Laser Academy app then manages your shooting drills with audio prompts, scores your targets and keeps a record for better or worse.

It’s a fantastic system for indoor practice, training and friendly competition. The system isn’t perfect — set-up is a tiny bit fiddly and it eats battery power like a ravenous teenager — but those are minor problems in comparison to the benefits gained, especially at under a Benjamin!
MSRP: $99

MantisX.com

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine

Purchase A PDF Download Of The GUNS Magazine September 2021 Issue Now!

2021
0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Mantis Laser...
I’ve made no secret of the fact I love the Mantis X10 Shooting Performance System.
Read Full Article
The Springfield...
The Springfield Armory Hellcat showed the world what we could expect from the next generation of concealed carry guns.
Read Full Article
The DIY...
While professional firearms training is always preferable, most new shooters start their learning journey under the auspices of a friend or family...
Read Full Article