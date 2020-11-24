Make Noise for New Suppressors

Thunder Beast Arms

Founded in 2007, Thunder Beast Arms Corp. (TBAC) set out to “make the best sound suppressor for precision and long-range shooting” and has been doing just that ever since. Five years after releasing their ULTRA series of suppressors, the company announced the next generation of the lineup, including the ULTRA 5, ULTRA 7 and ULTRA 9. All tubeless, titanium designs, the ULTRA Gen2 suppressors are, on average, 1.7oz. lighter and 2 dB quieter than their older counterparts.

A full-size precision rifle suppressor, the ULTRA 9 Gen2 is available in .30 caliber and 6.5mm caliber, offering maximum suppression with maximum caliber flexibility. Measuring 9” long, 1.5” in diameter and weighing 10oz., the suppressor can be mounted via a TBAC CB Muzzle Brake or direct thread.

Shorter than the ULTRA 9, the ULTRA 7 Gen2 is a highly efficient compact precision rifle suppressor measuring 7” long and weighing 8oz. Best for applications where a compact form factor is important but excellent suppression is still required, the ULTRA 7 delivers for .30 caliber and 6.5mm caliber cartridges.

The shortest of the ULTRA series, the ULTRA 5 Gen2 is just 5” long and scales 6oz. A super compact .30 caliber or 6.5mm caliber precision rifle suppressor, it is best for applications where minimum size is the highest priority but good suppression is still required.

All ULTRA Gen2 suppressors are available in black, FDE or OD Green Cerakote finishes. MSRP is $1,195 for the ULTRA 9, $1,095 for the ULTRA 7 and $995 for the ULTRA 5.

For more info: thunderbeastarms.com, Ph: (307) 543-7818