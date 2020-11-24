Make Noise for New Suppressors
From CGS Group, SureFire and TBAC
If you’ve never shot suppressed, you’re missing out — not only on a quieter shooter experience, but, subjectively, about as much fun as you can have with firearms. From the range to your home, the woods to the battlefield, suppressors can be had for handguns, rifles and shotguns in calibers both big and small.
Besides the pesky $200 tax stamp, long processing period and restrictive laws in some states, shooting suppressed has never been easier. With more options to choose from than ever, three manufacturers recently made noise with new suppressor models for 2021.
CGS Group
Designed for precision rifle shooting, the new CGS Group Hyperion FS (Full Size) and Hyperion-K offer maximum suppression, maximum durability and minimum blowback while reducing muzzle flash and minimally affecting point-of-impact shift. Optimized for 7.62mm ammunition, the Hyperion models are rated up to .300 RUM.
Constructed of 3-D printed titanium for a lightweight but durable suppressor, the Hyperion FS measures 9.5” long and weighs 15.1oz., while the shorter Hyperion-K spans just 6.4” while scaling 10.5oz. Both suppressors are 1.75” in diameter. Two front end caps are available, including a low profile and a vented end cap.
Available for preorder from Silencer Shop, MSRP is $1,379 for the Hyperion FS and $1,129 for the Hyperion-K.
For more info: cgsgroup.com, Ph: (575) 736-2474
SureFire
With the growing interest in long-range shooting, so too has grown the interest in calibers designed to shoot at increasingly longer distances. To satisfy the ears of these extreme long-range shooters, SureFire has developed the new SOCOM408-ELR.
A combat-ready, Fast-Attach suppressor constructed of military-grade, American titanium, the SOCOM408-ELR is optimized for bolt-action precision sniper rifles chambered in .408 CheyTac, 375 CheyTac and .375 EnABELR. Engineered to the most exacting tolerances for supreme accuracy while reducing muzzle report and minimizing dust and debris signature, the suppressor is “the definitive titanium suppressor in its class, by a long shot.” The suppressors are test fired to verify sub-1 MOA group size and point-of-impact shift.
Available in black and FDE finishes, MSRP for the SOCOM408-ELR is $1,759.
For more info: surefire.com, Ph: 1 (800) 828-8809
Thunder Beast Arms
Founded in 2007, Thunder Beast Arms Corp. (TBAC) set out to “make the best sound suppressor for precision and long-range shooting” and has been doing just that ever since. Five years after releasing their ULTRA series of suppressors, the company announced the next generation of the lineup, including the ULTRA 5, ULTRA 7 and ULTRA 9. All tubeless, titanium designs, the ULTRA Gen2 suppressors are, on average, 1.7oz. lighter and 2 dB quieter than their older counterparts.
A full-size precision rifle suppressor, the ULTRA 9 Gen2 is available in .30 caliber and 6.5mm caliber, offering maximum suppression with maximum caliber flexibility. Measuring 9” long, 1.5” in diameter and weighing 10oz., the suppressor can be mounted via a TBAC CB Muzzle Brake or direct thread.
Shorter than the ULTRA 9, the ULTRA 7 Gen2 is a highly efficient compact precision rifle suppressor measuring 7” long and weighing 8oz. Best for applications where a compact form factor is important but excellent suppression is still required, the ULTRA 7 delivers for .30 caliber and 6.5mm caliber cartridges.
The shortest of the ULTRA series, the ULTRA 5 Gen2 is just 5” long and scales 6oz. A super compact .30 caliber or 6.5mm caliber precision rifle suppressor, it is best for applications where minimum size is the highest priority but good suppression is still required.
All ULTRA Gen2 suppressors are available in black, FDE or OD Green Cerakote finishes. MSRP is $1,195 for the ULTRA 9, $1,095 for the ULTRA 7 and $995 for the ULTRA 5.
For more info: thunderbeastarms.com, Ph: (307) 543-7818