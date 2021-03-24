Magul Offers New Products to Upgrade Your Rifle
The go-to brand for aftermarket rifle accessories, Magpul offers everything from stocks and handguards to grips and sights for AR, AK and other popular firearm platforms. Despite already having so much to choose from, Magpul announced a slew of new upgrades for 2021 with a focus on simplifying and improving existing offerings.
While we’ll focus on the new MBUS 3 sights, PRS Lite stock, MOE K2-XL grip and QR Rail Grabber, you can view all new 2021 products from Magpul online.
MBUS 3 Sights
Combining the best features, strengths and value of Magpul’s original MBUS and MBUS Pro Sights, new MBUS 3 sights have been reduced in size and weight without compromising on functionality or durability.
Constructed from impact-resistant polymer, both MBUS 3 Front and Rear sights sit 0.44” tall when folded while remaining at standard AR height when spring-deployed. The sights also measure 1.15” at their widest point and offer tool-less adjustment for elevation and windage, as well as a rapid-select rear aperture system.
Available in black, Stealth Gray, FDE and ODG, MSRP is $39.95 for the MBUS 3 Front Sight and $59.95 for the MBUS 3 Rear Sight.
PRS Lite Stock
Balancing adjustability, features, weight and price, the new Magpul PRS Lite is a lightweight precision stock with a price tag to match.
Based on the Magpul PRS GEN3 Stock, the PRS Lite offers comb height (+0.8”) and length of pull (13.85”–15.25″) adjustment, as well as butt pad height and cant customization, while weighing 10 oz. less. Built for .223 and .308 receiver-pattern rifles with carbine buffer tubes, the new stock features a low-profile rubber butt pad and three sling attachment points.
Available in black, FDE and ODG, MSRP is just $119.95.
MOE K2-XL Grip
If the standard Magpul MOE-K2 grip is too small for your hand or not vertical enough for your shooting style, the new MOE K2-XL is nearly 25% larger and sports a near vertical grip angle.
Featuring TSP-textured side panels and front and rear serrations, the new MOE K2-XL grip was designed to improve comfort and control on short length-of-pull rifles where a shooter’s primary hand is closer to their body, while also enabling proper finger placement for precision accuracy. Like other Magpul grips, the K2-XL accepts a proprietary XL grip cap and oil bottle grip core for in-the-field storage.
Available in black, FDE and ODG, MSRP is just $23.95.
QR Rail Grabber
Developed primarily for Magpul Bipods, the new QR Rail Grabber is a user-adjustable, quick-release 17S-style adapter for RRS/Arca and Picatinny rails.
Machined from Mil-Spec anodized aluminum, the QR Rail Grabber uses a dual clamping mechanism and knurled knob for a slim and compact footprint with quick-adjustment and manipulation capability. Simply mount the adapter to an A.R.M.S. 17S product on your rifle and your choice of bipod or accessory to the adapter for a streamlined and sturdy mount.
Available only in black, MSRP is $79.95.
All products mentioned and other new 2021 products from Magpul will begin shipping this spring.
For more info: magpul.com