Magul Offers New Products to Upgrade Your Rifle

The go-to brand for aftermarket rifle accessories, Magpul offers everything from stocks and handguards to grips and sights for AR, AK and other popular firearm platforms. Despite already having so much to choose from, Magpul announced a slew of new upgrades for 2021 with a focus on simplifying and improving existing offerings.

While we’ll focus on the new MBUS 3 sights, PRS Lite stock, MOE K2-XL grip and QR Rail Grabber, you can view all new 2021 products from Magpul online.