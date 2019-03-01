Magnetic Gun Mount by Allen

As with anything gun related, there were warnings about keeping loaded guns out of the reach of children, etc. I live in an all-adult household, rarely visited by children. My grandchildren are aged 12 and up, all trained in the use of firearms and all owning at least one of their own. You’ll have to decide for yourself where it’s safe to use one or more of these handy little magnets if you decide it’s a solution for you. If we were to get a visit by a family with young children, naturally the revolver will be put up in a safe location, probably my pocket.



These magnets are quite versatile. You could use a couple of them to mount a shotgun or rifle to the wall or several in your safe to hold the firearms in position. There are lots of other potential uses, gun and non-gun related, for these handy little magnets selling for around $15.



The Allen Company has been around since 1970 and manufactures a variety of outdoor products, some co-branded by Ruger and Remington. They are dedicated to preserving the outdoor way of life and are proud supporters of the NRA, National Sports Shooting Foundation, Congressional Sportsman Association and the U.S. Sportsman Alliance.



https://www.byallen.com