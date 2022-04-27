Washing Machines To Rifle Sights

From the No. 1’s debut in 1879 until William Lyman’s death in 1896, he would patent 17 rifle, handgun and shotgun sights. All were “irons.” While the first were made in the washing machine facility, demand for Lyman sights soon prompted a move to a larger factory nearby, then additions for still more manufacturing space.

In 1925, Henry and Elihu Lyman, at the company’s helm, bought the Ideal Products Reloading Tool line. Soon thereafter, they sensed swelling interest among both competitive shooters and hunters for optical sights. In New Haven, Winchester Repeating Arms was selling its A5, B3 and B4 riflescopes. In Chicopee Falls, Mass., Savage Arms marketed the Stevens line. But scopes hadn’t yet generated widespread demand among big game hunters and optics sales accounted for small slices of the firearms makers’ profit pies.

Henry and Elihu bought rights to Winchester’s scopes in 1928. By February 1929 — the year they added the Stevens stable — they’d modified the A5 and named it the Lyman 5A. Catalog #17 announced the Winchester and Stevens acquisitions and described the new scope: “We are pleased to be able to offer our new LYMAN 5A TELESCOPIC SIGHT, which is now available for general distribution … [It] is the first of a series of telescopic sights which will [appear] from time to time. The workmanship, quality and careful assembling is guaranteed by the organization that has made Lyman Metallic sights for 50 years.”

The 5A had target-type mounts. W/E adjustments were in rings which let the scope slide against a spring during recoil. Eye relief was only 1-½” and field of view at 100 yards a narrow 18 feet. The 5A featured achromatic lenses by Bausch & Lomb and came with the customer’s choice of five reticles.

Early in 1930 Lyman announced its 3x 438 scope (described in catalog #25, in 1937, as a 4x). Its mount was initially the same as the 5A’s but soon changed. Quarter-minute adjustments arrived in 1933. Lyman’s first solid mount came with the 3x Stag scope that year, W/E adjustments still in the mount. The Stag expired in five years. More enduring was the Lyman Targetspot scope introduced in 1934. In 8x and 10x versions, it had an adjustable ocular, a non-rotating objective lens focusing from 50 feet to infinity. In ’37 this scope was joined by the 6x and 8x Junior Targetspot and by Lyman’s enduring Super Targetspot. Initially in 10x, 12x and 15x, the Super Targetspot appeared later in 20x, 25x even 30x. One of the most popular competition scopes ever, it was discontinued in 1978.