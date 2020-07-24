The Lyman 50th Edition Reloading Handbook is now available with 528 pages of loading data and well-grounded chapters on every aspect of metallic cartridge reloading. Page count is up by 64 over Lyman #49. New cartridges include 12 rifle rounds such as the 6.5 Creedmoor and a trio of large-bore AR 15 cartridges. There are also two additional handgun rounds — the .32 S&W and the .32 Federal Magnum.

New and improved Lyman reloading tools are well represented with detailed photographs throughout. In keeping with the Lyman/Ideal legacy there is a comprehensive chapter on bullet casting. Cast bullet loads are included in the individual Rifle and Pistol caliber datum. Since Lyman does not manufacture bullets, primers, or powder, the data covers a wider range of these components than frequently occurs with handbooks from companies that stick with their own products. The selection of smokeless powders is well considered and eclectic. MSRP: $33.99 (hard-bound) and $19.99 (paperback)

www.lymanproducts.com

