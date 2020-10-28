BCM RECCE-14 KMR-A Prize Package!

Long-Range Recording with TACTACAM Spotter LR

Written By Joe Kriz
2020
0

As long-range shooting has grown in popularity, so have the optics and accessories that make it possible. Previously specializing in bow, shotgun and fishing pole-mountable video cameras to capture every hunt and catch, TACTACAM has entered the spotting scope camera market with the new Spotter LR.

A 4K camera with 4x digital zoom, the Spotter LR utilizes a quick snap adapter and multiple sizing shims to easily fit any spotting scope on the market. The camera also features a flip-up LCD HD screen to alleviate eye strain and watch every shot in real-time clarity, rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and a micro SD card slot (128GB max) for storing recorded videos.

The Spotter LR is also capable of pairing with a dedicated TACTACAM mobile app or Wi-Fi to download and share recorded videos directly from the on-board micro SD card.

Weighing just 9 oz., the Tactacam Spotter LR is perfect for hunting, scouting, guides and outfitters, target shooters and nature watchers. MSRP is $299.99.

For more info: tactacam.com, Ph: (844) 482-2822

2020
0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Long-Range...
Previously specializing in bow, shotgun and fishing pole-mountable video cameras to capture every hunt and catch, TACTACAM has entered the spotting scope...
Read Full Article
Top 10 GUNS...
In November 2019, we launched the GUNS Magazine Podcast as an extension of our monthly print publication. One year and more than 100,000 downloads later,...
Read Full Article
PPK/s Stainless...
Prize package includes: Walther Arms' Classic PPK, Versacarry Comfort Flex Deluxe Holster and GUNS Magazine John Wayne quote T-Shirt.
Read Full Article