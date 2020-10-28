Long-Range Recording with TACTACAM Spotter LR

As long-range shooting has grown in popularity, so have the optics and accessories that make it possible. Previously specializing in bow, shotgun and fishing pole-mountable video cameras to capture every hunt and catch, TACTACAM has entered the spotting scope camera market with the new Spotter LR.

A 4K camera with 4x digital zoom, the Spotter LR utilizes a quick snap adapter and multiple sizing shims to easily fit any spotting scope on the market. The camera also features a flip-up LCD HD screen to alleviate eye strain and watch every shot in real-time clarity, rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and a micro SD card slot (128GB max) for storing recorded videos.