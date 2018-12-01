Too Much of a Good Thing is Wonderful

The light can be installed on a weapon with one of two included ring-type mounts. One of the two mounts works on 1913/Picatinny rails, while the other can be installed on either KeyMod or M-Lok forends using either a pair of M-Lok screws and nuts or a KeyMod adaptor plate with its own pair of screws and nuts. While it’s theoretically possible to mount it to a handgun, it’s better equipped for use on a long gun. In either of those two configurations, the mount must first be attached to the rifle before installing the light in the mount, as the two bolts that hold the mount to the forend are accessed through the top of the mounting ring. Since the Picatinny mount clamps to a rail with the customary knurled screw, the light can be installed in the mount before or after it’s clamped on the rail.