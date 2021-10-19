Remember when a “powerful” flashlight was the size of an adolescent nuclear reactor and weighed slightly less than a fully-fueled commercial aircraft? Even with all of this brawn in hand, the beam proved barely adequate for any task beyond arm’s length. However, with the incredible leaps of technology — primarily due to the continual evolutionary development of the Light Emitting Diode (LED) — flashlights have gotten far more powerful yet smaller and smaller.

An excellent illustration of this concept is the Acebeam L19 Hunting Flashlight. Roughly the same size as the trusty and cheap two D-cell lights we grew up with, comparing the Acebeam L19 to a D-cell light — or any other small battery-powered illumination device — is like comparing a candle to a forest fire.