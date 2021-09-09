A Top Choice for the Apocalypse

I did an extended test on the Pelican 7100 flashlight, a compact USB rechargeable pocket torch. This is my pick for the apocalypse.

The Pelican 7100 is a dual-fuel programmable light that pushes out 695 lumens on its highest setting and 33 on its lowest setting. It weighs 3.6 oz, and it is 5.12” long. This makes it slightly longer and heavier than most of the popular pocket lights, which is why it has more utility, but we’ll get to that.

Emergency and survival equipment shouldn’t be acquired as individual items. If they are going to be used in a critical incident, they need to be part of a system. I train gun and light techniques using fingertips-to-bezel-style handling, and change magazines and open doors by tucking my light under my armpit. The torch I employ must be slightly longer than the width of my hand and it needs a tail switch. The 7100 is exactly that length.

The 7100 is mostly machined aluminum. Even the thinnest parts are thicker than most popular pocket lights. Both the bezel and the tail have scalloped surfaces designed to protect these areas from damage and provide cooling structures for long term use. It is only completely coincidental these surfaces would make an aggressor uncomfortable when the light is placed against the flesh if they got too close.

The package is O-ring sealed, and the light is IP68 rated, meaning it is submersible under limited conditions. Since my tests have exceeded the IP68 standards, and I have banged this light around in my kit for months, I can attest it is sturdier than all of the “survival lights” in my collection. In full disclosure, I collect tactical torches, and I have dozens of them. The fact I carry the 7100 and one other custom tactical torch should tell you something.