Liberty Suppressors Quiets Gatling Gun

When our own Will Dabbs, MD got his hands on the Tippmann Armory 9mm Gatling Gun for a GUNS Magazine review, he wrote it was the coolest firearm he has ever seen. And coming from a former U.S. Army helicopter pilot who has fired belt-fed machineguns from the air — that’s saying a lot.

Featuring eight barrels fed by GLOCK magazines and fired by way of a traditional hand crank, the 62-pound Gatling Gun is mounted on a chassis with two wheels for easy transportation. Load up as much 9mm ammunition you can get your hands on and you’ve got the recipe for a fun-filled afternoon. Yet, as cool as the Gatling Gun is on its own, Liberty Suppressors had the audacity to make it that much better with the addition of a custom Gatling Canister.