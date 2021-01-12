Enter To Win A SIG Sauer P365 Pistol Prize Package!

Liberty Suppressors Quiets Gatling Gun

Written By Joe Kriz
"The Tippmann Armory Gatling Gun may be the coolest firearm I have ever seen." — Will Dabbs, MD

When our own Will Dabbs, MD got his hands on the Tippmann Armory 9mm Gatling Gun for a GUNS Magazine review, he wrote it was the coolest firearm he has ever seen. And coming from a former U.S. Army helicopter pilot who has fired belt-fed machineguns from the air — that’s saying a lot.

Featuring eight barrels fed by GLOCK magazines and fired by way of a traditional hand crank, the 62-pound Gatling Gun is mounted on a chassis with two wheels for easy transportation. Load up as much 9mm ammunition you can get your hands on and you’ve got the recipe for a fun-filled afternoon. Yet, as cool as the Gatling Gun is on its own, Liberty Suppressors had the audacity to make it that much better with the addition of a custom Gatling Canister.

The Gatling Canister adds 10.2” in length and 21 lbs. to the stock Gatling Gun.

Built from titanium, stainless steel, aluminum and brass, the Liberty Gatling Canister is constructed of eighter internal monocores that vent into the suppressor’s main chamber, giving each barrel an independent and fully functional suppressor module. Adding 10.2” to the Gatling Gun’s 27” length, the suppressor weighs 8 lbs. on its own, requiring the need for a 13 lbs. counterweight on the rear of the gun’s chassis.

Despite the Gatling Gun’s high rate of fire, Liberty claims the Gatling Canister’s durable materials enable each monocore to only take 1/8th of the wear of normal suppressors, ensuring a longer service life and less-frequent cleaning. Once mounted, the suppressor is reported to reduce sound levels when shooting to a hearing-safe 120 dB.

Made to order, the Gatling Canister has a steep price tag of $4,195, however, purchase includes assembly and installation of the suppressor and counterweight on a customer-provided Gatling Gun. And because no one said fun ever came cheap, the Tippman Armory Gatling Gun itself carries an MSRP of $5,000.

For more info: libertycans.net, tippmannarmory.com

