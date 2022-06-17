LevAR From Springfield Armory

EXCLUSIVES: GHOST STORIES: BIDEN BALLISTICS 101

Ever had a case stuck in an AR chamber? The common method to get it out is to rap the butt of the rifle sharply on the ground, trusting the bolt momentum to jerk the case out. I confess it makes me squeamish to do it or see it done. Something about muzzles bouncing around in front of your face or the guy next to you in class is just unsettling. Call me old fashioned if you will.

Springfield’s LevAR replaces the stock charging handle and is a drop-in fit. It has a lever system allowing you to keep the muzzle downrange while you use the power of the lever to pull the case out of the chamber. The 3:1 mechanical advantage this design offers works almost magically and pretty much effortlessly. Besides, do you really want to stand up and bang your rifle on the ground in a gun fight? Just sayin’.

MSRP: About $99
Springfield-Armory.com

