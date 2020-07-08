Enter To Win Savage 110 High Country Rifle Prize Package!

Leupold Performance Eyewear

Written By Brent Wheat
2020
3

How good can you make a magazine editor look? With most other periodicals, you could probably put lots of lipstick on the pig and get passable results. In my case, I long ago quit trying to appear stylish. However, as soon as I slipped on a pair of new Leupold Performance Eyewear, I instantly felt younger, more handsome, slimmer and even my credit rating improved.

Seriously — I never worried about looking good on or off the firing line because frankly, most protective eyewear is butt-ugly. However, the new line of Performance Eyewear is both stylish and effective.

After considerable time on both the shooting range and South Florida fishing flats, I can attest Leupold eyewear is comfortable, lightweight and the polarized lenses offer great protection and vision. The Guard-Ion Hydrophobic coating resisted fogging on early morning boat runs and the Diamondcoat Scratch Resistant Coating has lived up to its name even when .224 shell casings bounce off it. MSRP: $159.99

www.leupoldshop.com

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine

Purchase A PDF Download Of The GUNS Magazine September 2020 Issue Now!

2020
3

We think you'd be interested in this, too

The .38 Special...
It seems everyone is always talking about .357 Magnum and .44 Magnum leverguns but what about .38 Special and .44 Special loads in leverguns which were...
Read Full Article
Rimfire Rossi...
I own a few remarkably accurate .22-caliber rifles, but after getting wind of Rossi’s brand-new lever-action rifle, the Rio Bravo, I think I can squeeze...
Read Full Article
Leupold ...
How good can you make a magazine editor look? As soon as I slipped on a pair of new Leupold Performance Eyewear, I instantly felt younger, more handsome,...
Read Full Article