Most notable is its unique design. Unlike the DeltaPoint Pro and traditional red dots, the DP Micro resembles a miniature riflescope, measuring 2.25” long. The red dot also mounts to a handgun’s existing rear sight dovetail, rather than a slide-mounted optic plate, replicating the same sight plane as iron sights. As a result of its design and mounting, the DP Micro body extends off the slide and behind the slide plate for access to its CR1632 battery. From top to bottom, the optic is just 1.25” tall.

Powered by that battery is a daylight bright 3 MOA dot with multiple brightness settings and adjustable windage and elevation by way of a provided 1/16 Hex wrench. Combined with Leupold’s Motion Sensor Technology which puts the red dot to sleep after five minutes of inactivity and reactivates the sight upon movement, the red dot is advertised as having a runtime of 3.5 years on medium brightness.