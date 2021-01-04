By now, every gun owner has at least seen, if not shot with or purchased, a red dot sight. After all, an increasing number of optic models and handguns ready to accept have led red dots to become the top accessory to top handguns for target shooters, competitors and private citizens alike. However, shooters have never seen anything quite like the new Leupold DeltaPoint Micro.

A new take on the Leupold DeltaPoint (DP) series, and red dots in general, the new DeltaPoint Micro is an enclosed, compact and low-profile red dot designed specifically for concealed carry and personal defense firearms. While that may sound like a familiar red dot description, the DP Micro is anything but expected.