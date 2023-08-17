Since I mostly hunt in the east, where 100 yards is often considered a long shot, I’ve mostly thought of binoculars as a nuisance. However, I’m a changed man because I’ve seen the light through the Leupold 10×42 BX-4 Pro Guide HD binos.

I recently spent several days slamming about west Texas Hill Country in search of Axis deer and carried along a set of these lightweight binos. After the first few minutes, I had my epiphany — when binos are lightweight, exceptionally clear, quick to focus and tougher than my old gym teacher, they are a huge asset to any hunter. I kept the included quick-open nylon case attached to the rollbar of our utility vehicle and even without this protection from the bumps and dust, the binos still look and work like new — even though my body is ready for the scrap heap.

MSRP: $599.99

Leupold.com

